Costco Is Making Its Most Drastic Membership Move To Date—How It'll Affect You

For those who like to buy in bulk, you've got a few different warehouse options. But regardless of where you want to shop—whether it be BJ's Wholesale, Sam's Club, or Costco—you also need to shell out for a membership. Annual fees actually aren't too crazy (Costco just announced its first increase in years), but if you don't have a store near you or don't shop that often, the $65 price tag may feel steep. For this exact reason, some shoppers try to play the system, using Costco memberships of friends and family to reap bulk benefits. It's been an issue for some time, but now, Costco is making its most drastic move yet: installing membership scanners at warehouse entrances.

In a notice posted on its website, the wholesaler announced the impending change.

"Over the coming months, membership scanning devices will be used at the entrance door of your local warehouse," the notice reads. "Once deployed, prior to entering, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card by placing the barcode or QR Code against the scanner."

While it doesn't explicitly call out those who have tried to skirt the rules, the warehouse does add that "guests must also be accompanied by a valid member for entry."

Photos are now a must, too. Costco says that people whose membership cards don't have photos will need to show a valid photo ID to gain entry. The wholesaler adds that existing members can visit the membership counter to have their photo taken for their card.

A door assistant will also be present to assist with questions and concerns, according to the notice. Anyone with inactive or inspired memberships, as well as those who want to sign up for a new membership, will be directed to the membership counter before entering the warehouse to shop.

If you have an active Costco membership, this shift shouldn't affect you too much (unless you still need to have your photo taken). It does, however, affect those who don't have memberships, as Costco seems to have found a way to weed them out before they start shopping.

The move expands on a system implemented at the beginning of 2024, when members were required to scan their Costco cards at a kiosk at select locations, including a warehouse in Issaquah, Washington, and another in Texas.

Before that, the retailer also attempted to crack down on membership sharing at self-checkout. In the summer of last year, Costco started requiring members to show photo IDs if their cards didn't have photos or had a photo that didn't match whoever was shopping.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Our membership policy states that our membership cards are not transferable and since expanding our self-service checkout, we've noticed that non-member shoppers have been using membership cards that do not belong to them," a Costco spokesperson previously told Best Life about the self-checkout policy.

They continued, "We don't feel it's right that non members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members. As we already ask for the membership card at checkout, we are now asking to see their membership card with their photo at our self-service checkout registers."

Best Life reached out to Costco for comment on the latest change and will update the story when we hear back.