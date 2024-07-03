Costco Shoppers, Here's How to Claim Your $56 Settlement

Attention all Costco members: If you keep your bathroom readily stocked with Kirkland Signature Moist Flushable Wipes, you could be eligible to receive a $56 payout. The big-box retailer, which controls its prices by selling products under its private Kirkland Signature label, has found itself in a whopping $2 million class action lawsuit after its disposable hygiene wipes allegedly caused severe plumbing issues.

"Despite claims Kirkland wipes were flushable, the plaintiffs claim flushing them caused damage to pipes, septic systems, sewage lines and other plumbing. Consumers argue they would not have purchased the wipes if they knew they were not truly flushable as advertised," according to the settlement listed on the Top Class Actions website.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

It's important to note that Costco hasn't admitted any wrongdoing. That said, the wholesale retailer has agreed to fork over $2 million to "resolve the false advertising class action lawsuit."

This isn't the first time a company has been called out for falsely advertising hygiene toilettes as flushable. In Nov. 2023, Dude Wipes faced a $9 million class action lawsuit after customers complained that their toilet wipes were indeed not flushable, as reported by the Washington Examiner. Dude Wipes also denied the allegations but agreed to pay the settlement.

In an interview with Fox Business, water utility maintenance worker Alexander Kraus argued that "flushable" wipes don't actually exist.

"They cling onto any small deposits or points where tree roots make their way into the sewer laterals. It's just a matter of time before a backup occurs, especially from apartment complexes," he explained.

Kraus said repairing clogged pipes caused by flushable wipes can take one to eight hours, depending on the severity of the damage. In some cases, a full sewer lateral replacement is needed, which is both time-consuming and expensive.

As for Costco's settlement, those who bought Kirkland Signature Moist Flushable Wipes between July 1, 2011, and May 31, 2017, are eligible for a $56 compensation from the settlement. More specifically, affected customers will receive $1.30 per purchased item. Class action members will receive a minimum payment of $7.50 but can claim up to 43 packs of Kirkland wipes for a maximum total of $56, per the statement.

A receipt or proof of purchase isn't necessary to receive the $56 settlement, but, of course, we encourage customer honesty. Members will need to fill out a claim form by Aug. 9, 2024. Those who fail to submit a valid form by the aforementioned deadline will not receive any of the settlement money.

The final approval hearing for Costco's class action lawsuit settlement is set for Aug. 30, 2024.