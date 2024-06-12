 Skip to content
Cookie Dough Sold at Costco and Sam's Club Is Being Recalled Over Salmonella

Nearly 30,000 cases of cookie dough products are being recalled.

By Emily Weaver
June 12, 2024
Is there anything better than the sugary aroma of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies? Whether you're team crunchy or team chewy, homemade cookies can satisfy even the pickiest sweet tooth. But if you get your cookie dough from Costco, you'll want to hold off any impromptu baking parties: Costco's frozen cookie dough is being recalled due to a potential Salmonella contamination.

RELATED: Mouthwash Sold Nationwide Is Being Recalled Due to Potential Contamination, FDA Says.

Rise Baking Company, doing business as South Coast Baking, has recalled over 29,000 cases of cookie dough products that may have come in contact with Salmonella, per a U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) notice. The company is known for manufacturing and distributing premium cookies, cakes, desserts, and artisan breads to in-store bakeries and foodservice providers, including Costco and Sam's Club.

Originally posted on May 2, the recall is ongoing and has since expanded to include Costco Chocolate Chunk Frozen Cookie Dough, Member's Mark Chocolate Chunk, Panera Chocolate Chipper Cookie, Rise Baking Jumbo Chocolate Chunk, and Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie. These products have been distributed across 21 states.

Following initial reports, the FDA has now escalated the risk level to Class II. According to the L.A. County Department of Public Health, Class II recalls are "issued on products that have a lower chance of causing major injuries or death, but where there is still the possibility of serious enough adverse events to have irreversible consequences."

RELATED: Costco Is Recalling Cheese Slices That May Be Contaminated With Plastic.

As tempting as it may be to lick the spoon clean, consuming raw cookie dough can wreak serious havoc on the gastrointestinal tract. That's why, according to the Mayo Clinic, those who come in contact with Salmonella may experience diarrhea, fever, nausea, and abdominal cramps.

In most cases, symptoms will kick in within eight to 72 hours after exposure and resolve on their own without medical treatment. However, Salmonella can sometimes lead to more serious infections in children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. If this applies to you, or your symptoms appear to be getting worse, it's best to seek medical attention, suggests the Mayo Clinic.

As of this reporting, there have been no reports of illness.

Rise Baking Company's cookie dough products were distributed to in-store bakeries and food service providers, such as Costco and Sam's Club, in 21 different states: California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Colorado, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, Minnesota, Oklahoma, New York, Michigan, and Georgia.

Officials are asking customers to discard any packages that may be contaminated or return them to their original place of purchase.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
