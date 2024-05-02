Walmart Ground Beef Is Being Recalled Over Possible E. Coli, USDA Says

Be it a heaping plate of spaghetti, crunchy tacos, or a simmering crock pot of chili, plenty of mouthwatering recipes call for ground beef. And when consumed in moderation, beef can be a rich source of protein, iron, zinc, and vitamin B. However, if you recently picked up a tray of Walmart sirloin patties, you'll want to hold off on grilling tonight: The store's raw ground beef products are being recalled over a potential E.coli contamination.

On May 1, Cargill Meat Solutions issued a recall of 16,243 pounds of raw ground beef products that may have come in contact with a particular strain of E. coli known as " E.coli O157:H7," per a notice posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to the release, Cargill Meat Solutions alerted FSIS of the issue "after they identified that previously segregated product had been inadvertently utilized in the production of ground beef." The food manufacturer distributes its red meat products to Walmart stores across the country, which prompted a nationwide recall.

E. coli O157:H7 contains "a potent toxin that damages the lining of the intestinal wall causing bloody diarrhea," explains John Hopkins Medicine. Those who consume E. coli-infected products may experience stomach cramps, fatigue, nausea, and dehydration. In healthy people, symptoms typically resolve on their own within a week. However, for some people, life-threatening reactions such as kidney failure may occur.

As of this reporting, there have been no reports of illness.

The strain in question—E. coli O157:H7—was also found in Greater Omaha Packing Co. beef products in April 2024. FSIS posted a warning at the time, which came on the heels of a much larger public health alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), who announced they were investigating a "multistate outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections."

This is also not the first time Walmart's ground beef products have been pulled. In April 2022, the store was affected by a recall from Lakeside Refrigerated Services that covered more than 120,800 pounds of ground beef products that "may [have been] contaminated" with E. coli O103.

As for the most recent recall, a wide variety of raw ground beef products were impacted: lean ground beef, prime rib steak patties, Angus ground beef, sirloin patties, beef chuck patties, and ground beef chuck. A list of reference details with full product names, weight, and lot codes can be found in the notice, alongside visual aids.

Cargill Meat Solutions says customers can verify whether their Walmart ground beef products are subject to the recall by noting the establishment number—"EST. 86P"—which is located on the "back of the product label." Additionally, all items will have the official USDA mark of inspection stamped "on the front of the product label."

The potentially contaminated items were produced on April 26 and 27, 2024, per the alert.

Cargill Meat Solutions is asking customers to discard any products that may be contaminated. Consumers can contact the food manufacturer at 1-844-419-1574 with any questions.