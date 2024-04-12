Popular Seasonings Are Being Recalled Over "Serious Allergic Reaction" Risks, FDA Says

Since most seasonings last for a rather long time, many of us rarely clean out our spice cabinets. But you may want to pick through your pantry right now. That's because the U.S. Food Drug and Administration (FDA) has just issued two new alerts about popular seasonings being recalled in multiple states.

The first notice was shared by the FDA on April 9, stating that the St. Louis-based company Baron Spices, Inc. is recalling over 700 units of its Blues Hog Sweet and Savory Seasoning. The recall was prompted by the potential presence of an undeclared soy and wheat allergen.

"A supplier to Baron Spices, Inc sent a replacement ingredient and did not disclose that it included allergens," the company explained. "The replacement ingredient contained soy and wheat whereas the original product did not contain either allergen."

As a result, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" if they consume the recalled Blues Hog Sweet and Savory seasonings. No illnesses have been confirmed in connection to this recall yet, however.

Affected products were sold in Giant Food Stores throughout Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., and they come in 6.25-ounce plastic bottles that feature the label "Blues Hog Sweet and Savory Seasoning" and lot numbers 034-363 or 034-364.

"Consumers who have purchased Blues Hog Sweet and Savory Seasoning should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the product," Baron Spices, Inc. stated in its announcement.

But this is not the only seasoning that has been recalled recently. Just a day later on April 10, the FDA also shared a recall notice from Portland-based Oregon Spice Company. According to the announcement, this company is recalling its 5-ounce Johnny's Parmesan Garlic Seasoning.

Like the Blues Hog Sweet and Savory Seasoning, this seasoning is being recalled over an undeclared allergen—although this time it was sesame.

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered by a distributor that product containing sesame was labeled in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame," Oregon Spice Company explained.

As a result, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame could experience a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" if they consume the recalled Johnny's Parmesan Garlic Seasoning. No illnesses have been reported to date with this recall either, however.

This recall has a larger reach than the first one. According to Oregon Spice Company, this seasoning was sold in Fred Meyer, QFC, Albertson's and Safeway stores throughout nine states: Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, and Alaska.

Affected products are in plastic spice bottles with a green top that are "labeled as Johnny's Parmesan Garlic 5 oz, ink jet on bottom of bottle BB 04MAR26 0644 19:48 to 21:41," the release says.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Customers with a sesame allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should not consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund," the company stated in their announcement.

