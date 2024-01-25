Wellness

Major New Recall of Robitussin Cough Syrup for "Contamination," FDA Warns

Eight lots were pulled after it was found the medication could put people at risk for infections.

By Abby Reinhard
January 25, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Abby Reinhard
January 25, 2024

As a kid, you might have dreaded taking Robitussin, which didn't necessarily have the most appealing taste. Even so, there was no denying its effectiveness when treating a cough, and it's still something most of us keep around the house during cold and flu season. But while Robitussin remains one of the most trusted names in over-the-counter medication, you'll want to double-check the bottle you have in your medicine cabinet, thanks to a new recall.

RELATED: Pain Reliever Spray Recalled Over Cancer-Causing Chemical, FDA Warns.

In a Jan. 24 alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumer health company Haleon announced that eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult have been recalled. Both are used to treat symptoms related to cold or flu, hay fever, and other respiratory allergies, according to the FDA. On the medications' packaging, it specifically notes cough control and relief from a runny nose, sneezing, fever, and body aches.

Per the FDA alert, the Robitussin products were recalled due to "microbial contamination." For those who are immunocompromised, using these Robitussin products "could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection," the agency says.

According to the National Library of Medicine, fungemia is the presence of fungus in the blood. The most common type is candidemia, which can result results in "long hospital stays and death," per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For those who aren't immunocompromised, which the agency cites as "the population most likely to use the product," the recalled Robitussin isn't likely to cause a life-threatening infection. However, these individuals could still develop an infection that requires medical intervention.

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day liquids were sold in four-ounce and eight-ounce bottles, with expiration dates between May 31, 2025, and Sept. 30, 2025. The nighttime version was sold in eight-ounce bottles, which have an expiration date of June 30, 2026. A complete list of lot numbers and specific expiration dates is included in the FDA alert. On the Robitussin bottles, both the lot code and expiration date are printed on the back label, in the bottom right-hand corner.

RELATED: OTC Pain and Fever Meds Recalled Over "Health Risk," FDA Warns.

If you have recalled Robitussin products at home, the FDA asks that you "stop consumption immediately" and contact your healthcare provider if you experience any problems related to the medication. Haleon hadn't received any reports of adverse events related to the product as of Jan. 24.

The company is notifying both distributors and customers directly about the recall and including instructions to return affected products, the FDA notice states. Consumers can also call Haleon's customer relations team at 1-800-245-1040, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), or email [email protected] with direct questions.

Additionally, the FDA asks that you report quality problems or adverse events to its MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program. You can do so by completing a form online, or via regular mail or fax. Download the form online or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form.

Abby Reinhard
Abby Reinhard is a Senior Editor at Best Life, covering daily news and keeping readers up to date on the latest style advice, travel destinations, and Hollywood happenings. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
  2. Source:
  3. Source:
  4. Source:
  5. Source:
Latest News
  • rolls of lottery tickets
    rolls of lottery tickets
    Smarter Living

    How to Win Money From Scratch-Off Tickets

    A gas station worker reveals his secrets.

  • The entrance of a Walmart store
    The entrance of a Walmart store
    Smarter Living

    Walmart Shoppers Slam Receipt Checks

    "Target would never."

  • sick woman with tissues sitting on a pillow on the floor next to her dog
    sick woman with tissues sitting on a pillow on the floor next to her dog
    Smarter Living

    New Study Says You're Making Your Dog Sick

    Yes, your pet can catch your cold.

  • A man trying to warm his hands while standing outside in a snow storm
    A man trying to warm his hands while standing outside in a snow storm
    Smarter Living

    "Arctic Blast" and Snow Predicted Next Month

    Here's where the conditions are expected.

  • boxes of robitussin at the store
    boxes of robitussin at the store
    Wellness

    New Recall of Robitussin Cough Syrup

    The FDA warns it could be contaminated.

  • Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in September 2022
    Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in September 2022
    Entertainment

    William Won't Forgive Harry for Kate "Attack"

    He's upset about this comment in particular.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.