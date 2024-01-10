FDA Announces Recall of Publix Sauce Sold in 7 States

Wellness

It may be time to declutter and restock your condiment drawer, especially if you happen to be a BBQ sauce lover. On Jan. 8, Ventura Foods issued a voluntary recall on its 2-oz. Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce—which is exclusively sold at Publix Super Markets, Inc.—upon discovering that the sauce may carry an anchovy allergen that was not listed on the product's label, per a notice posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The food supplier is known for manufacturing and distributing popular condiment and sauce brands such as Hidden Valley, Smart Balance, and Gold-n-Sweet—which includes ready-to-go brands like Publix Deli, whose products typically involve individually packaged sauce or condiment containers often sold alongside to-go sandwiches, salads, and the like.

In the release, Ventura Foods explained that the recalled sauce is made with Traditional Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce, which could be the source behind the potential fish allergen. Either way, this antigen was not "declared" on the packaging, posing a very dangerous—potentially, deadly—threat to people who have a fish allergy or sensitivity.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI), a fish allergy can present itself in the form of hives or a skin rash, nausea, indigestion, abdominal cramps, sneezing, headaches, asthma, and in more serious cases, anaphylaxis. As of this reporting, there have been no reports of illness.

Top view of the label of Publix's Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce
FDA

The recalled product has a "use-by date" of April 8, 2024. Ventura Foods says customers can also verify whether their sauce is impacted by locating the Universal Product Code (UPC). An affected container will have a code that reads, "0 41415 57162 4."

The BBQ deli sauce was sold at Publix stores in seven different states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Publix stores in these states have pulled the recalled sauce from shelves.

The food supplier is asking customers to throw away any products that may be contaminated or return them to their local Publix for a refund.

You can also reach out to Ventura Foods Customer Relations if you have any questions. They can be reached at (888) 500-0086 Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT.

