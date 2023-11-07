Fruit Pouch Recall Expands After Illnesses Linked to Lead

A popular brand of fruit pouches aimed at children is being investigated, and a recall has been ordered, over concerns of illnesses linked to lead. According to the FDA, "Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis brand apple cinnamon pouches and should discard them," and the agency adds: "Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms of lead exposure. If there's suspicion that a child may have been exposed to lead, parents should talk to their child's healthcare provider about getting a blood test." At least seven customers' illnesses have been linked to the products, says the FDA. Read on more about which pouches exactly to discard and learn the symptoms of lead poisoning.

1 Here are the Stores and Brands Affected

The products affected include the ones sold in the following stores, says the FDA: "WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Amazon, Dollar Tree, and other online outlets. Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack are sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores. Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches are sold at Weis grocery stores."

2 States Where Illnesses Have Occured

The FDA says the illnesses have been discovered in Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina and one as-yet-unidentified state. "According to an FDA update on Friday, two state agencies in North Carolina are investigating reports of four children with blood lead levels high enough to indicate acute toxicity. Regulators said multiple lots of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree were analyzed, detecting 'extremely high concentrations of lead,'" reports the Washington Post.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Recall Ordered

"WanaBana USA is voluntarily recalling WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée pouches due to reports of elevated levels of lead found in certain units of the product," said the FDA. "WanaBana USA has initiated a voluntary recall of the affected batches and is working closely with the FDA to investigate the source of the contamination. The company is committed to ensuring the safety of its products and the well-being of its consumers." Schnucks issued a similar recall.

RELATED: Tyson Is Pulling 30,000 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets Off Shelves in New Recall

4 Symptoms of Lead Poisoning

"Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status," says the FDA. "Protecting children from exposure to lead is particularly important because they are more susceptible to lead toxicity. Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms. Parents and caretakers should consult a healthcare provider if you suspect a child may have been exposed to lead. Short term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms: headache; abdominal pain/colic; vomiting; anemia. Longer term exposure could result in the following additional symptoms: irritability; lethargy; fatigue; muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning; constipation; difficulty concentrating/muscular weakness; tremor; weight loss."

5 What to Do if You Are Affected

Discard your fruit pouches immediately if they fit the description of the ones named above. The FDA adds: "Contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of lead toxicity after eating recalled fruit pouches."