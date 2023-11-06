Tyson Is Pulling 30,000 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets Off Shelves in New Recall

Scratch Tyson chicken nuggets from tonight's dinner menu. The food processing company just issued a voluntary recall of its dino-shaped nuggets after several consumers claimed to have found small metal pieces in their chicken patties.

On Nov. 4, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that effective immediately Tyson was pulling 30,000 pounds of "fully cooked, breaded, shaped chicken patty product," also known as "Fun Nuggets," off shelves.

RELATED: Walmart Customers, Take Caution: Worms Found in Reese's and a Major Candy Recall.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to the FSIS, the frozen chicken nuggets in question were produced on Sep. 5, 2023, and have a "best if used by" date of Sep. 4, 2024. Tyson's Fun Nuggets, which can be heated in the oven or air fryer, come in 29-ounce packages and are a fan favorite among kids and adults alike.

The recall has impacted nine states total thus far, including Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Residents of these states who recently purchased Tyson's Fun Nuggets are advised by the FSIS to reference the establishment number (located on the back of the package) to determine whether the product may have been affected. The establishment number that is being recalled is "P-7211."

Food safety officials say that any packages with a matching establishment number "should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The FSIS was alerted of one "minor oral injury" associated with the consumption of the dino-shaped nuggets, but no other incidents of harm have been reported. If you believe you've suffered an injury or illness due to the recalled product, FSIS suggests contacting your healthcare provider for assistance.

In addition to removing the recalled product from shelves and freezers, Tyson shoppers can call 1-855-382-3101 with questions about the recall.

Tyson Fun Nuggets that were produced after mid-September and that do not have an establishment number of P-7211 are not part of the recall and should be safe to consume.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.