Quaker Oats Recalls Granola Bars for Potential Salmonella, FDA Warns

Few items in the pantry can help tackle hunger in a pinch quite like granola bars. They're an excellent item for a quick breakfast on your way out the door in the morning, a quick way to prepare for a workout, and an appropriate snack just about any time you're feeling peckish. But even if they're your go-to, you might want to heed a new warning from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) after Quaker Oats recalled granola bars and other products due to potential Salmonella.

In a recall notice published by the agency on Dec. 15, the Quaker Oats Company said it was pulling more than three dozen products from the shelves over the possible bacterial contamination. The long list includes multiple flavors and size formats of its popular "Chewy" and "Big Chewy" granola bars, as well as variety packs that could contain the items.

The recall also impacts granola cereals under the Quaker brand, including various flavors of its Puffed Granola, Simply Granola, and Protein Granola. A complete list of the products—including the UPC, labels, and "best before" dates that can be used to identify affected items—can be found on the agency's notice. The affected items were sold in all 50 states and in Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan.

According to the alert, healthy people who ingest food or beverages contaminated with Salmonella experience symptoms such as fever, diarrhea that can sometimes be bloody, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. However, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream in rare cases and cause more severe illnesses, including arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis. The microorganism can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

The notice states that there have so far been no reports of any illnesses related to the recalled items. However, customers are urged to check their kitchen cabinets for any of the affected granola bars or cereals and dispose of them immediately.

Anyone who purchased the recalled items can request reimbursement from Quaker using the contact information provided on the alert. The company emphasizes that the move affects no other items in its product lineup.

This isn't the only time recently a popular food or beverage has been pulled from shelves over health concerns. Last month, United Packers, LLC announced it was recalling nearly 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta Orange packed in 12-ounce cans sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi. The company cited "potential foreign material" contamination in cans for its decision.

