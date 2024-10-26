TikTokers Love the At-Home Pilates Reformer—Can It Help You Lose Weight?

If you’ve spent any time in the fitness-focused corners of the internet lately, chances are you’ve seen at-home ab boards inspired by the Pilates Reformer. Fitness experts say that by combining Pilates moves with other forms of cardiovascular exercise and a healthy diet, you could shed excess pounds and sculpt a more toned physique. In fact, one Alabama-based woman, Renatta Keith, recently wrote for Women’s Health that she lost 150 pounds in two years by following a low-carb and low-calorie diet, lifting weights, and investing in a high-end Reformer for her home.

However, far more people are weighing the costs and benefits of more budget-friendly at-home pilates machines, which have been making the rounds on TikTok Shop. Some TikTokers stand by their purchase, saying they can get a great workout after spending under $100 on an at-home Pilates machine.

In a recent post , health and beauty influencer Adina Yaffa shared her five-minute Pilates workout using an Umay multi-functional ab board. “This workout is core-focused, and each movement is 45 seconds long, 15 seconds rest,” she explains, demonstrating plank arm extensions, mountain climbers, knee tucks, and more.

@adinayaffa I get to do all my favorite pilates / core workouts at Home with this multifunctional exercise reformer! I love it as a great addition to my exercise equipment! #athomepilates #pilatesworkout #pilatesreformer #athomeworkout #abworkout #coreexercises

Nicolette Monroe, another TikTok fitness influencer, says that if you choose that particular brand, it’s a good idea to consider which model is best for your level and needs. Comparing the Basic and Pro versions of the Umay machine in a recent TikTok post , she says that if you plan on using your machine to work your lower body and core, “you can definitely get away with the Basic model.”

However, for a total body workout, Monroe would “definitely suggest the Pro,” which comes with extra armbands and handlebars. “With the armbands, you can do resistance training for your upper body, and with the handlebars, you can do lat pulls and different workouts for your back,” the influencer explains.

@ncolettem Replying to @Monsooned heres the difference between the basic and the pro Umay multifunctional ab board! @Umay Us #pilatesathome #pilatesreformer #homegymequipment

However, other fitness experts are more skeptical of the growing trend of these inexpensive, at-home machines. Pilates instructor Amanda Blauer says that while her own TikTok feed has been inundated with ads for ab sliders, she views them as a waste of money. “You DON’T need that sliding pad—I promise,” she said in a recent post. “There’s really not much you can do with it other than some planking stuff.”

Blauer emphasizes that there are better ways to get in shape and that you can spend even less on getting a fuller workout with simpler equipment.

“I know that you think that you can probably save money on your Reformer classes and just do the workouts at home, but it’s probably just going to collect dust underneath your bed,” she says.

Instead, Blauer recommends using what you already have: “All you need is a foam roller, bands, and a set of weights, and you will have your own at-home Reformer and save a ton of money… It will literally feel like you’re back in the studio as long as you have some quality instruction."

So, if you’re trying to lose weight, it may be best to stick with exercise staples like these, which tend to be more versatile than trendier, more targeted machines. You won’t be limited to Pilates moves while using them, meaning you’ll move your body in more ways. And that could lead to seeing results sooner.