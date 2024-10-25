Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Aging
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

If You're Over 65, This Simple Balance Test Can Predict Your Fall Risk

All it takes is 30 seconds to prevent your risk of falling, according to new research.

senior man balancing on one leg in his home
Shutterstock
Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverOct 25, 2024
Emily Weaver
Freelance Writer
Since becoming a freelance writer in 2019, Emily has developed significant experience covering viral pop culture ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

NIA: Falls and Fractures in Older Adults

PLOS ONE: Age-related changes in gait, balance, and strength parameters

We’ve all been there before: a crack in the pavement, a rippled or bucked carpet, a forgotten toy, a slippery walkway. Taking a spill isn’t fun at any age, but it can be particularly scary as you get older when your bones become more fragile, your reaction time weakens, and you don’t have the muscle mass to cushion a trip or fall. According to the National Institute on Aging (NIA), more than one in four seniors (ages 65 and up) fall every year. Falling has the potential to lead to other accidental injuries, too, like a broken hip or concussion. Fortunately, there are ways to improve your balance and it all starts with this simple fall risk test.

RELATED: If You're Over 65, This Type of Exercise Can Improve Your Health and Lifespan, New Study Says.

A new study published in the journal Public Library of Science (PLOS) One says your risk of falling decreases with how long you can balance on one leg. It’s even better if you can steadily balance on your nondominant leg. And you earn extra brownie points for balancing without a crutch, such as holding onto an armrest or doorknob.

Researchers at Mayo Clinic found that those who can’t stand in a flamingo position for more than five seconds have a greater risk of falling than those who can. This is “an important predictor” in understanding someone’s fall risk, said senior study author Kenton Kaufman, PhD.

“If you have poor balance, you’re more likely to fall,” the musculoskeletal research professor said in an interview with The Washington Post.

For the study, Minnesota researchers invited 40 individuals from the area to participate in a balance test that could predict their fall risk. The cohort consisted of men and women over the age of 50 in good health, half of which were 65 years or older.

The test measured participants’ balance, walking gait, upper extremity strength in terms of grip, and lower extremity (knee) strength—all of which were carried out on the dominant side. For the walking portion, individuals completed a half mile at their own pace on a leveled surface. Both strength tests were conducted in a seated position, in which elbows and legs were placed at 90 degrees before undergoing grip and knee-extension assessments.

However, as for the balance test itself, researchers guided individuals through a series of prompts to gauge fall risk. They were instructed to stand with both feet flat on the ground, eyes open. Then again with their eyes closed. Then they took turns balancing on their dominant leg and nondominant leg with their eyes open. Individuals were tasked with staying in this position for 30 seconds, unless they lost balance.

“If you can’t stand on your leg for five seconds, you’re at risk of falls,” Kaufman explained. “If a person can stand on their leg for 30 seconds, they’re doing really well, especially if they’re older.”

RELATED: 7 Best Exercises to Improve Your Balance, According to Fitness Experts.

Next, researchers had the participants balance on one leg in whatever way they felt most comfortable. This time, however, the goal was to see how long they could go before losing their balance. The exam was conducted on a platform that measured how often a person shifted their weight.

Participants could balance on their nondominant leg for about 17 seconds on average. However, the rate steadily declined in the 65-and-older group, where the average was only 11 seconds. This proves that balance deteriorates with age, putting older folks at a higher risk of falling.

“The duration an individual, whether male or female, can maintain balance on one leg emerges as the most reliable determinant of aging, surpassing strength, gait, and other balance parameters,” wrote the authors, adding that this data can be used to better structure exercise routines. “The results of the current study can help optimize these training and maintenance programs to improve balance and strength in the elderly population, thereby postponing or avoiding disability.”

Additionally, improving your balance can be as simple as doing your own balance practice test at home. Kaufman said he maintains his balance by setting aside 30 seconds every week to balance on each leg.

“Some days, I’m able to go for the full 30 seconds, and some days, I don’t,” he told The Washington Post. “But at least I’m practicing.”

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

Sources referenced in this article

NIA: Falls and Fractures in Older Adults

PLOS ONE: Age-related changes in gait, balance, and strength parameters

The Latest

mini stepper on a hardwood floor

Fitness Influencers Are Raving About the Mini Stepper

Woman looking at her face in a mirror with concern

Dermatologists Are Warning About This Skincare Mistake

An empty plate and hands holding a knife and fork

This Daily Habit Can Help You Lose Weight Without Exercise

overhead view of a man getting dental x-rays

Do You Really Need Dental X-Rays?

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.