If You're Over 65, This Simple Balance Test Can Predict Your Fall Risk

We’ve all been there before: a crack in the pavement, a rippled or bucked carpet, a forgotten toy, a slippery walkway. Taking a spill isn’t fun at any age, but it can be particularly scary as you get older when your bones become more fragile, your reaction time weakens, and you don’t have the muscle mass to cushion a trip or fall. According to the National Institute on Aging (NIA), more than one in four seniors (ages 65 and up) fall every year. Falling has the potential to lead to other accidental injuries, too, like a broken hip or concussion. Fortunately, there are ways to improve your balance and it all starts with this simple fall risk test.

A new study published in the journal Public Library of Science (PLOS) One says your risk of falling decreases with how long you can balance on one leg. It’s even better if you can steadily balance on your nondominant leg. And you earn extra brownie points for balancing without a crutch, such as holding onto an armrest or doorknob.

Researchers at Mayo Clinic found that those who can’t stand in a flamingo position for more than five seconds have a greater risk of falling than those who can. This is “an important predictor” in understanding someone’s fall risk , said senior study author Kenton Kaufman, PhD.

“If you have poor balance, you’re more likely to fall,” the musculoskeletal research professor said in an interview with The Washington Post.

For the study, Minnesota researchers invited 40 individuals from the area to participate in a balance test that could predict their fall risk. The cohort consisted of men and women over the age of 50 in good health, half of which were 65 years or older.

The test measured participants’ balance, walking gait, upper extremity strength in terms of grip, and lower extremity (knee) strength—all of which were carried out on the dominant side. For the walking portion, individuals completed a half mile at their own pace on a leveled surface. Both strength tests were conducted in a seated position, in which elbows and legs were placed at 90 degrees before undergoing grip and knee-extension assessments.

However, as for the balance test itself, researchers guided individuals through a series of prompts to gauge fall risk. They were instructed to stand with both feet flat on the ground, eyes open. Then again with their eyes closed. Then they took turns balancing on their dominant leg and nondominant leg with their eyes open. Individuals were tasked with staying in this position for 30 seconds, unless they lost balance.

“If you can’t stand on your leg for five seconds, you’re at risk of falls,” Kaufman explained. “If a person can stand on their leg for 30 seconds, they’re doing really well, especially if they’re older.”

Next, researchers had the participants balance on one leg in whatever way they felt most comfortable. This time, however, the goal was to see how long they could go before losing their balance. The exam was conducted on a platform that measured how often a person shifted their weight.

Participants could balance on their nondominant leg for about 17 seconds on average. However, the rate steadily declined in the 65-and-older group, where the average was only 11 seconds. This proves that balance deteriorates with age, putting older folks at a higher risk of falling.

“The duration an individual, whether male or female, can maintain balance on one leg emerges as the most reliable determinant of aging, surpassing strength, gait, and other balance parameters,” wrote the authors, adding that this data can be used to better structure exercise routines. “The results of the current study can help optimize these training and maintenance programs to improve balance and strength in the elderly population, thereby postponing or avoiding disability.”

Additionally, improving your balance can be as simple as doing your own balance practice test at home. Kaufman said he maintains his balance by setting aside 30 seconds every week to balance on each leg.

“Some days, I’m able to go for the full 30 seconds, and some days, I don’t,” he told The Washington Post. “But at least I’m practicing.”