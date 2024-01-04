USDA Announces Recall of Meat Sold at Sam's Club Due to Salmonella Concerns

You may want to hold off on throwing together a charcuterie board any time soon—at least not before double-checking the product you have on hand. On Jan. 3, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc.—known for its wide range of ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products—is issuing a recall of over 11,000 pounds of cured meats after one its sampler trays was linked to a potential Salmonella outbreak.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The New Jersey-based company came under fire following a routine Salmonella test conducted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. According to the FSIS, Fratelli Beretta's "Busetto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa" tested positive for Salmonella.

The potentially contaminated 18-oz., ready-to-eat (RTE) charcuterie plastic tray packages were "produced" on Oct. 30, and have a "best before" date of April 27. The products were advertised as a duo-pack containing two 9-oz. packages. Additionally, concerned customers can identify the products by locating the lot code—L075330300—and/or establishment code—EST. 7543B or EST. #47967—which is stamped "inside the USDA mark of inspection," per the FSIS's instructions.

The three-meat sampler trays were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in eight different states: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas. Sam's Club's shoppers in these states are strongly advised to throw away any Fratelli Beretta trays with matching labels, expiration dates, and lot or establishment codes.

The FSIS was first made aware of the contaminated product when a Fratelli Beretta sample in Minnesota came back positive amid what the FSIS is calling "a multistate outbreak of Salmonella." The investigation is ongoing and the FSIS has tapped the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as other state public health partners for assistance.

Consuming foods that have been contaminated with Salmonella can lead to a common bacterial foodborne illness called salmonellosis. According to the FSIS, common symptoms include diarrhea and stomach pain or cramps. It also isn't unusual to develop a fever within the first six days of consumption.

Most of the time, salmonellosis will clear up on its own within four to seven days. However, if symptoms persist or become worse, the FSIS advises speaking with your healthcare provider.

Have questions? Customers can call the Busseto Recall Hotline at 866-552-4916.

