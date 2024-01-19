New Recall of 580,000 Beds Sold by Walmart and Wayfair Over "Injury Hazards"

If you recently renovated your bedroom with a platform bed from Home Design, you may want to take extra caution. On Jan. 18, Home Design recalled close to 580,000 units of its Upholstered Low Profile Standard and Platform Beds in both the U.S. and Canada, per a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

RELATED: 4.8 Million Blenders Sold at Walmart and Costco Recalled Amid Fire and Burn Reports.

More than half a million of Home Design's tufted platform beds are subject to recall after the company received over 100 reports about the bed breaking due to faulty slats and side rails. According to the CPSC, these specific beds have been known to "break, sag or collapse" while in use—making it uncomfortable and sometimes even impossible to sleep.

But more importantly, the bed's instability can make it easier for someone to fall off, which can lead to serious injuries.

The recalled beds retailed for between $100 and $300, and were sold at major online retailers, including Wayfair, Walmart.com, and Overstock.com, from July 2018 through Nov. 2023. Of the 580,000 recalled units, about 527,000 were sold to U.S. consumers.

The recall involves five different versions of Home Design's Upholstered Low Profile Standard and Platform Beds.

Belonging in the first group are the Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds with the part number 80002, 80032, or 80055—all of which require a box spring. Part numbers 80002 and 80032 were sold in twin, full, queen, and king size, while number 80055 was only available in king size. These specific models were sold in a variety of colors.

The other two versions are labeled Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds, and have a part number of 80071 or 80053—neither of which require a box spring. Product 80071 was sold as a twin, full, queen, or king. Product 80053 was sold without "a center support leg halfway along the side rail," per the notice.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

RELATED: Quaker Is Recalling Chewy Bars, Oatmeal, Cap'n Crunch Cereal, and More, FDA Warns.

Home Design customers can locate their bed's part number in the installation manual, or on the original packaging if available. The company notes that owners can also identify "a law label on the back of the headboard."

In addition to receiving 128 reports of "breaking, sagging, or collapsing during use," Home Design has been notified of 36 reports of injury.

If you own one of these models, Home Design is requesting that you stop using the bed immediately, and contact them for free replacement slats and side rails. In order to qualify for a free replacement, you'll need to take photos of the bed, as well as the law label, and send them to [email protected]. Alternatively, you can provide your proof of purchase.

Customers with questions can contact Home Design at 833-383-2967 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or via the email listed above.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.