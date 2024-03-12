Johnsonville Sausages Sold Nationwide Are Being Recalled Over Contamination

Now that the weather is warming up, the prospect of firing up the grill and inviting friends over for a backyard get-together is becoming more likely by the day. But before you light the charcoals, you might want to double-check what you're grabbing from your kitchen. That's because officials just announced Johnsonville sausages are now being recalled due to potential contamination.

RELATED: Vitamin D Supplement Is Being Recalled—Serious Side Effects Possible, FDA Warns.

In a notice posted on March 7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Wisconsin-based Salm Partners was pulling Johnsonville Polish Kielbasa turkey sausages from shelves. The move affects roughly 35,430 pounds of product sold by retailers nationwide.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The affected items are 12-ounce vacuum packages containing a single piece of sausage. The best by dates "05/17/24" and "05/18/24" and the facility number "P-32009" are printed on the side of the packages.

According to the notice, the agency says it received customer complaints about finding small pieces of rubber in the turkey sausages. Fortunately, there are no reports yet of any injuries or adverse health outcomes due to someone eating the affected product.

While the recall is ongoing, FSIS says it remains concerned that some of the items might still be in shoppers' refrigerators or freezers. The agency urges anyone who may have bought the recalled product not to consume it and to instead throw it away or return it to its place of purchase. Anyone who believes they may have been injured or become ill from eating the sausages should also contact a healthcare provider immediately.

This isn't the only food product recently been pulled from shelves due to a safety risk. Earlier this month, FSIS announced that CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation had issued a nationwide recall for about 61,839 pounds of its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, which it produces for Trader Joe's grocery stores. The agency said it pulled the product after discovering it "may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen."

And on Feb. 16, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) said a recent joint investigation had linked an E. coli outbreak to cheeses produced by California-based company Raw Farm. A product recall was initiated for blocks and bags of its shredded Raw Cheddar, including its jalapeño flavor variety. As of Feb. 28, the agencies said the items have sickened at least 11 people across Texas, Utah, Colorado, and California.