Shopper Claims Costco Food Made Her "Violently Ill" Amid Listeria Outbreak

Whether you're trying to save a buck by buying in bulk or you're simply a fan of Kirkland Signature, Costco is a beloved destination for grocery shopping. But if you've made any recent Costco food runs, you may want to double-check your purchases before you eat them. One shopper is now claiming that she got "violently ill" after eating a Costco product. Read on to hear her story, and to learn more about the nationwide Listeria outbreak.

A shopper claims Costco food made her "violently ill."

Rhiannon, a mother of two who regularly uploads content to her TikTok account @relaablerhiannon, posted a video on Jan. 30 about getting sick after eating food from Costco. In the clip, she says she had woken up that day at 4 a.m. "with food poisoning from Costco sushi."

On Feb. 8, Rhiannon posted another video referencing her recent sickness. In this TikTok, which has now gone viral with over 1.1 million views, she claims that the Costco sushi had made her "violently ill" and caused her to experience symptoms such as nausea and vomiting.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The retailer is recalling food over Listeria concerns.

In her follow-up video, Rhiannon reveals that the first meal she ate after overcoming her food poisoning symptoms was a Chicken Street Taco Kit from Costco. But shortly thereafter, she received a recall notice from the retailer about one of the ingredients in the kit.

According to Costco's email—which she shows in a screenshot on her TikTok—the Cilantro Lime Crema sauce included in the kit has been recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

"The crazy thing is my husband only put a teeny bit of the crema on because he's like, 'I know you're sick and getting over it. Don't want to be too tough on your stomach,'" she says. "But I was like, 'You know I love the crema,' so I took it, and I doused all of my tacos in it. Like a lot. So we'll see."

Best Life reached out to Costco about Rhiannon's claim that Costco sushi made her sick, and we will update the story with its response.

Costco is not the only store connected to this outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated shoppers about the taco kit recall in a Feb. 7 press release, but Costco was not the only retailer mentioned.

The agency shared a company announcement from Fresh Creative Foods explaining that they were "voluntarily recalling certain cremas, everything sauces, cilantro cotija dressing, poblano Caesar dressing, cilantro dressing" along with the taco kit due to the risk of Listeria monocytogenes in a cheese ingredient supplied by Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc.

According to the company, the dressings and kits were distributed to several different retail outlets, including Costco, H-E-B, Trader Joe's, and Albertson's in 16 states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

And that's not all. This recall is part of an ongoing FDA investigation into a multi-year, multistate outbreak of Listeria infections linked to queso fresco and cotija cheeses manufactured by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. Through this investigation, a number of other popular food products have been recalled as well. Affected items were sold under several well-known brand names, including Dole, Fresh Express, and Marketside.

Officials are asking consumers to watch out for Listeria symptoms.

This is not a minor outbreak of listeriosis. According to the FDA, there have already been 26 illnesses, 23 hospitalizations, and two deaths, as of Feb. 9—and that's just what's been officially reported. Since the outbreak dates back to 2014, "the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states on its website.

The FDA is urging consumers to not eat any of the recalled products, and to watch out for potential symptoms of a Listeria infection. Adults 65 or older, pregnant people, newborns, and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk for serious infection, but anyone can develop listeriosis. Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with the bacteria, but some may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

If you have a mild infection, you may experience fever, muscle aches, nausea, tiredness, vomiting, and diarrhea. With a more severe form of listeriosis, symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

"If you have symptoms of listeriosis you should contact your health care provider to report your symptoms and receive care," the FDA says.

