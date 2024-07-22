Listeria Outbreak Tied to Deli Meat Spreading in 12 States—These Are the Symptoms

At the height of summer, many of us pack up our sandwiches to haul to the beach or the pool. But if you're someone who opts for ham or turkey, you'll want to be aware of the latest health alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). After all, nothing spoils summer fun like food poisoning. According to health officials, a Listeria outbreak tied to deli meat is now spreading in at least 12 states.

As of Friday, 28 people have been infected with the outbreak strain across 12 states, and two people have died (one person in New Jersey and one person in Illinois). New York has reported the most infections—between seven and eight cases—while Maryland reported five to six infections, and Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Illinois all reported between one and two infections. All 28 infected people were hospitalized, per the CDC.

The actual number of infections is likely higher than reported, as people might have been infected and recovered without going to the doctor and being tested for Listeria, the agency added in a July 19 update.

According to a separate CDC Investigation Notice, 18 people in the outbreak were able to be interviewed. Within this group, 89 percent reported eating meats sliced at supermarket and grocery store delis, most commonly turkey, ham, and liverwurst.

Still, there is not yet enough information to confirm the exact meats that may be the source of the outbreak, and investigators continue to collect data. No formal recall has been issued at this time.

Symptoms tend to appear roughly two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but they could appear as soon as the same day or as far out as 10 weeks. General symptoms include fever, muscle aches, and tiredness, as well as headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures, per the CDC.

A Listeria infection can be particularly dangerous for those who are pregnant, those 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems. According to the CDC, this is because the bacteria "is more likely to spread beyond their gut to other parts of their body," resulting in a serious condition called invasive listeriosis.

Specific symptoms for pregnant women include fever and flu-like symptoms such as muscle aches and fatigue. The condition can also result in pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in a newborn. (One pregnant person did get sick as a result of the current outbreak, but they recovered and did not have a miscarriage, the CDC said.)

Older adults and immunocompromised people infected with Listeria are often hospitalized and can die from infection.

The CDC advises anyone with Listeria symptoms to contact their healthcare provider. Those at a higher risk should also avoid deli meats sliced at a deli counter unless they reheat them to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or until "steaming hot." Listeria can be killed by heating food, but the bacteria can continue to grow in the fridge.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

If you do become sick with Listeria, local or state health officials may also reach out to find out what you ate in the month before getting sick. This can help identify the specific deli products that might be contaminated.