Nutritionists Reveal the No. 1 Snack to Keep You Full for Hours

Sometimes you need a healthy snack to tide you over until you can eat an actual meal. “What I see very often are people [who] come home and they haven’t eaten for the day, because they’ve been too busy or haven’t had a chance,” Erica Leon, a registered dietitian and nutrition therapist based in New York, tells CNBC Make It . “When you become ‘over-hungry’ without realizing it, very often you go to the other side, which is overeating.” But not all snacks are made equal. High-sugar, ultra-processed snacks will only make you hungrier and want to eat more. But a snack packed with nutrients will not only help you feel satiated, it will support your health and fitness goals. Here is the no. 1 snacks to keep you full for hours, according to nutritionists.

Water First iStock Nutritionist Kimberly Snodgrass, RDN, LD, FAND, FNKF says to make sure you’re not dehydrated before reaching for a snack. “Typically, you’ll see people running to get food when you have to check your cues and say, ‘Wait a minute, did I even have any water today?’ Because a lot of times, when you think you’re hungry, you’re really thirsty and dehydrated,” she tells CNBC.

Protein Snacks Shutterstock A good snack should have a decent amount of protein to encourage fullness and energy. “Beef jerky and dried meat sticks are great portable snacks,” says Bret Scher, MD , via Diet Doctor. “Although many brands are made with sugar, you can also find sugar-free, zero-carb versions in grocery stores and online. Choose beef jerky and meat sticks that provide at least 12 grams of protein per serving.”

Healthy Fats Shutterstock Your snack should have decent healthy fats for energy. Avocados are one of the most convenient, filling, and versatile snacks to enjoy. "They're packed with good fats and fiber, which means they help you stay full longer," says Charlotte Roberts, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator with Cedars-Sinai. "They're also a great source of vitamins. In fact, a 2013 study found that overweight adults who added half a fresh avocado to their lunch were less likely to feel hungry after eating.”

High-Fiber Snacks Shutterstock Fiber can help keep you full and satiated—like in a bowl of black beans and salsa. “Beans and legumes provide protein and fiber that can help you feel full, “ says Dr. Scher. “If your eating plan allows more carbs, try black beans and salsa for a high-fiber, plant-based snack with a bit of heat. It’s a snap to prepare: Simply take 3/4 cup of (rinsed and drained) canned black beans and mix with 2 tablespoons of your favorite salsa.” RELATED: Dietitian Shares 2-Ingredient Snack for Weight Loss.

Try Sparkling Water Shutterstock “In one small study of 19 healthy women, drinking carbonated water before a meal was related to significant increases in measures of fullness compared to drinking still water or nothing,” Meg Lambrych, RN, NASM-CPT, PN-1 tells Lose It! . “Replacing a soda habit with naturally flavored sparkling water is a great way to cut back on added sugar and empty calories in your diet.”