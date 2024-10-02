Skip to content
Weight Loss
Want to Lose 100 Pounds? Try This Dietitian’s 2-Ingredient Snack

You probably already have these items on hand, too.

​woman in workout clothes reaching into her fridge
Shutterstock
Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverOct 02, 2024
When it comes to successful weight-loss practices, you’ve probably heard that 80 percent of your progress comes from diet and 20 percent from exercise—and there’s some merit to it. Diet wins a majority of the time, according to Piedmont Newman health and fitness manager Colleen Alrutz, who writes, “You can always out-eat your exercise.” However, that doesn’t mean your diet has to be boring to shed weight. While appearing on the Today show, registered dietitian Vanessa Rissetto shared her secret two-ingredient snack for weight loss. Spoiler alert: It contains a spoonful of nostalgic deliciousness.

All it takes is a high-calorie, sugary snack to throw your workout out the window. A handful of wheat crackers, flavored yogurt, a bag of baked chips (yes, even baked chips), and certain protein bars are just some examples of the types of snacks that may sound healthy, but actually provide no nutritional value.

According to Rissetto, an easy way to counteract the consequences of unhealthy snacking is by making simpler versions at home. In fact, with the right ingredients, a daily homemade snack can actually help kickstart your weight-loss journey.

“Snacking can be good for you because it decreases hunger, so if you’re doing it at the right intervals, it can prevent you from overeating later,” Rissetto explained during a segment onToday. “You can eat three large meals with fiber, protein and carbohydrates, or you can have smaller meals with snacks in between.”

Rissetto recommends mixing one teaspoon of Nutella with plain yogurt as a healthy snack, whether you’re actively trying to slim down or just being more mindful about what you eat.

“It’s like a pudding, it’s so delicious. It’s decadent,” Risetto said of her two-ingredient creation. “I had somebody once lose 100 pounds in one year eating that snack every single day.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, plain yogurt is one of the best snacks you can reach for. It's rich in calcium, which promotes strong bones and muscles, and probiotics, which are known to improve gut health and boost immunity. Research also suggests that yogurt can help regulate blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Another fun fact to keep in mind the next time you’re perusing the dairy aisle: Plain Greek yogurt contains twice as much protein as traditional yogurt, per Cleveland Clinic.

And while Nutella isn’t exactly the healthiest snack on the menu, it does have less added sugar than other sweets you may be tempted to nibble on in between meals. Plus, adding a small spoonful of the chocolate-hazelnut spread is often a healthier alternative for sweetened/flavored yogurt.

Aside from late-night munchies, there’s no right or wrong time to eat a healthy snack. That said, Nutrisense advises snacking “at least two to three hours after a meal to allow for complete digestion,” especially if you’re trying to lose weight.

