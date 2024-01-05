4.8 Million Blenders Sold at Walmart and Costco Recalled Amid Fire and Burn Reports

Calling all BlendJet owners! Until you have the chance to upgrade your favorite kitchen gadget, you may want to skip your morning green juice or post-workout berry smoothie. On Dec. 28, BlendJet recalled about 4.8 million units of BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders after it received multiple reports of property damage and burn injuries, per a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

RELATED: Walmart Customers, Take Caution: Worms Found in Reese's and a Major Candy Recall.

Canadian BlendJet owners were also cautioned to stay on high alert. Thus far, the manufacturing company has issued a recall for 117,000 units that were sold in the Great White North. (That's on top of the 4.8 million in the U.S.)

The recalled portable blender poses a serious threat to users. According to the CPSC, the product has been known to "overheat or catch fire," which can subsequently cause the sharp blades to "break off." Not only does the blender become inoperative, but it can also result in possible "fire and laceration hazards to consumers."

The electrical appliance in question retails between $50 and $75, and was sold at major stores such as Costco, Walmart, and Target. This specific model was offered in a range of colors and designs. Customers were also able to purchase the item online at BlendJet.com.

Smoothie lovers can locate their blender's serial number on the bottom of the unit. If the serial number's first four digits are "between 5201 and 5542," your blender may be affected. BlendJet is requesting that customers confirm their blender is part of the recall via the "Is my BlendJet2 Recalled?" tool.

So far, BlendJet has received 329 reports of product breakage while in use, alongside an additional 17 reports of overheating or products catching on fire. These have amounted to $150,000 in property damage claims, the CPSC notice says.

RELATED: Diet Coke and Sprite Cases Recalled for Possible Contamination, FDA Warns.

But it doesn't stop there: BlendJet has also received nearly 50 reports of minor burns, including one report of an injury due to laceration. If your BlendJet 2 Portable Blender fits the description, the company is requesting that you stop using the device immediately and contact them for a free replacement base unit.

However, in order to receive a new free base, you'll have to complete a lengthy replacement process.

Upon confirming your blender is recalled via the "Is my BlendJet2 Recalled?" tool, BlendJet is instructing customers to "remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of their recalled blender" into at least three separate pieces. Then you must upload or email a photo of those pieces, making sure that the serial number is legible, at the recall website or to [email protected].ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Questions? BlendJet can be reached at 844-334-0562 from 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also get in touch with someone online at the company's recall website.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.