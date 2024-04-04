Walmart Customers "Should Immediately Stop Using" Recalled Mainstays Choppers

Shopping at Walmart is bound to save you money, but you can knock even more off your total when you reach for the big-box retailer's store-brand products. Walmart's Mainstays brand, in particular, is a great option for affordable linens, home decor, kitchen supplies, and even furniture. But if you happened to pick up one of the Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers when you last shopped for kitchenware, be aware that they've now been recalled.

In an April 4 recall notice, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Walmart is pulling the choppers due to a "laceration hazard." The mini choppers, which may be used to chop herbs or dice small vegetables, have a blade that can "operate unexpectedly during assembly or when not enclosed in the container, posing a laceration hazard to consumers," the recall notice reads.

As of today, Walmart has received five reports of lacerations—two of which required medical attention, including stitches. Per the recall notice, consumers were injured while putting the chopper together or while cleaning or handling it.

A total of 51,570 Mainstays choppers were sold between Aug. 2022 and Oct. 2023—exclusively in Walmart stores and online—retailing between $10 and $15.

Not sure if the chopper you have is affected? Take a look at the device itself. Recalled choppers have the model number MS14100094536S1 printed on the label attached to the bottom of the appliance's clear plastic bowl. The choppers are rechargeable and cordless and have a green lid and white body that sit on top of the clear bowl. They were sold with one blade attachment with three blades and a white plastic spindle, the CPSC notice states.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

If you have one of these choppers at home, Walmart and the CPSC ask that you "immediately stop using" them and reach out to Walmart for a refund. You can also bring the chopper to your local Walmart store to get your money back.

For specific questions about the recall, call Walmart at 800-925-6278 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Central Time (CT) any day of the week. You can also contact the retailer online at https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls.

This isn't the only recall Walmart recently dealt with, as Nestlé USA also recalled metallic mugs sold by the big-box retailer. In a March 21 recall notice, the CPSC announced the recall, which applied to four different 2023 Holiday Starbucks-branded gift sets. They were also sold at Target and military retail outlet Nexcom.

The mugs were pulled due to "burn and laceration hazards" that occurred when the mugs were microwaved or filled with "extremely hot liquid," the notice stated.

As of March 21, Nestlé had received 12 incident reports of mugs overheating or breaking, with 10 resulting in injuries. Per the CPSC notice, nine consumers suffered "severe burns/blisters" on their fingers while another sustained a cut.

Consumers were asked to stop using the mugs immediately and return them to their place of purchase for cash or a gift card refund.

"The quality, safety and integrity of Nestlé USA products remain our number one priority," Nestlé USA said in a press release on the company website. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."