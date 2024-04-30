70 Best Disney Quotes About Love, Life, and Wishing Upon Stars
These inspirational words will have you believing in magic and yourself.
If you're looking for a little faith, trust, and pixie dust, pop in your favorite Disney movie! Whether you're embarking on a journey through the snowy mountains of Arendelle or the lush Hundred Acre Wood, there are so many life lessons and moments of inspiration to unpack. Every Disney movie is full of good advice, on everything from life and love to change and courage. To help you add some of that magic into your life, we've rounded up the most inspirational Disney quotes out there.
RELATED: 64 Harry Potter Quotes to Get You Through Any Situation.
Disney Quotes About Life
- "Oh, yes, the past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it."
—Rafiki, from The Lion King
- "Life is a journey to be experienced, not a problem to be solved."
—Pooh, from Winnie the Pooh
- "I never look back, darling! It distracts me from the now."
—Edna Mode, from The Incredibles
- "If watchin' is all you're going to do, you're gonna watch your life go by without ya."
—Laverne, from Hunchback of Notre Dame
- "A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference."
—Eeyore, from Winnie the Pooh
- "The only thing predictable about life is its unpredictability."
—Remy, from Ratatouille
- "Happiness is the richest thing we will ever own."
—Donald Duck, from Ducktales the Movie
- "It's been my experience, when you hit bottom, the only place left to go is up."
—Dr. Sweet, from Atlantis: The Lost Empire
- "The very things that hold you down are going to lift you up."
—Timothy Mouse, from Dumbo
- "You've got your own style, now let it shine through and remember no matter what, you got to be you."
—Sebastian, from The Little Mermaid
- "Open different doors. You may find a you there that you never knew was yours."
—Mary Poppins, from Mary Poppins
- "When you're the best of friends having so much fun together, you're not even aware you're such a funny pair."
—Big Mama, from The Fox and the Hound
Walt Disney Quotes
- "The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing."
- "Here is the world of imagination, hopes, and dreams. In this timeless land of enchantment, the age of chivalry, magic, and make-believe are reborn―and fairy tales come true."
- "We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things because we're curious, and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths."
- "First, think. Second, believe. Third, dream. And finally, dare."
- "I love Mickey Mouse more than any woman I have ever known."
- "Happiness is a state of mind. It's just according to the way you look at things."
- "Whatever you do, do it well. Do it so well that when people see you do it, they will want to come back and see you do it again, and they will want to bring others and show them how well you do what you do."
- "Ideas come from curiosity."
- "The greatest moments in life are not concerned with selfish achievements but rather with the things we do for the people we love and esteem, and whose respect we need."
RELATED: Every Disney Animated Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best.
Funny Disney Quotes
- "Most everyone's mad here."
—Cheshire Cat, from Alice in Wonderland
- "The problem is not the problem. The problem is your attitude about the problem."
—Jack Sparrow, from Pirates of the Caribbean
- "Phenomenal cosmic powers… Itty bitty living space."
—Genie, from Aladdin
- "Hockety pockety wockety wack! Odds and ends and bric-a-brac!"
—Merlin, from The Sword in the Stone
- "First rule of leadership: Everything is your fault."
—Hopper, from A Bug's Life
- "Artistic talent runs through my family. In fact, it practically stampedes."
—Owl, from Winnie the Pooh.
- "Crying helps me slow down and obsess over the weight of life's problems."
—Sadness, from Inside Out
- "Kids, these days. They just don't get scared like they used to."
—Mr. Waternoose, from Monsters, Inc.
- "That does it! We were in a time-out, Foxy. Prepare to hurt, and I don't mean emotionally like I do!"
—Chicken Little, from Chicken Little
- "Teenagers. They think they know everything. You give them an inch, they swim all over you."
—Sebastian, from The Little Mermaid
Inspirational Quotes From Disney Characters
- "You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think."
—Christopher Robin, from Pooh's Most Grand Adventure
- "The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all."
—The Emperor, from Mulan
- "Always let your conscience be your guide"
—The Blue Fairy, from Pinocchio
- "If you focus on what you left behind, you will never see what lies ahead."
—Gusteau, from Ratatouille
- "Do not be fooled by its commonplace appearance. Like so many things, it is not what is outside, but what is inside that counts."
—The Merchant, from Aladdin
- "Look inside yourself. You are more than what you have become."
—Mufasa, from The Lion King
- "It's up to you how far you'll go. If you don't try, you'll never know."
—Merlin, from The Sword in the Stone
- "Our fate lives within us. You only have to be brave enough to see it."
—Merida, from Brave
- "Keep your chin up; someday, there will be happiness again."
—Robin Hood, from Robin Hood
- "The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease forever to be able to do it."
—Peter Pan, from Peter Pan
- "You must not let anyone define your limits because of where you come from. Your only limit is your soul."
—Gusteau, from Ratatouille
RELATED: Disneyland vs. Disney World: Which Is Right for Your Trip?
Best Disney Quotes From Princesses
- "Sometimes we only see how people are different from us. But if you look hard enough, you can see how much we're all alike."
—Princess Jasmine, from Aladdin
- "If you walk the footsteps of a stranger, you'll learn things you never knew you never knew."
—Pocahontas, from Pocahontas
- "You control your destiny—you don't need magic to do it. And there are no magical shortcuts to solving your problems."
—Merida, from Brave
- "If you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true."
—Cinderella, from Cinderella
- "The only way to get what you want in this world is through hard work."
—Princess Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog
- "Remember, you're the one who can fill the world with sunshine."
—Snow White, from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- "Venture outside your comfort zone. The rewards are worth it."
—Rapunzel, from Tangled
Short Disney Quotes
- "Sometimes the right path is not the easiest one."
—Grandmother Willow, from Pocahontas
- "Even miracles take a little time."
—Fairy Godmother, from Cinderella
- "Always let your conscience be your guide."
—Jiminy Cricket, from Pinocchio
- "All it takes is faith and trust."
—Peter Pan, from Peter Pan
- "Love is a song that never ends."
—Bambi
- "Even miracles take a little time."
—Fairy Godmother, from Cinderella
- "To infinity and beyond."
—Buzz Lightyear, from Toy Story
- "I'll miss you when I wake up."
―Alice, from Alice in Wonderland
- "Some people are worth melting for."
—Olaf, from Frozen
RELATED: 77 Ron Swanson Quotes That Will Make Every Parks and Rec Fan Giggle.
Disney Quotes About Love
- "Because when I look at you, I can feel it. And I look at you, and I'm home."
—Dory, from Finding Nemo
- "Love is putting someone else's needs before yours."
—Olaf, from Frozen
- "Good friends will help you until you're unstuck."
—Pooh, from Winnie the Pooh
- "Every minute spent in your company becomes the new best moment of my life."
—Rhino, from Bolt
- "People always do crazy things when they're in love."
—Meg, from Hercules
- "A true hero isn't measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart."
—Hercules, from Hercules
- "All at once, everything looks different now that I see you."
—Rapunzel, from Tangled
- "My dream wouldn't be complete without you in it."
—Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog
- "'Ohana' means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten."
―Stitch, from Lilo and Stitch
- "How do you spell love?" "You don't spell love. You feel it."
—Piglet and Pooh, from Winnie the Pooh
- "I'd rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you."
—John Smith, from Pocahontas
- "I was hiding under your porch because I love you."
—Dug, from UP
This story has been updated to include additional entries, fact-checking, and copy-editing.