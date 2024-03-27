64 "Harry Potter" Quotes to Get You Through Any Situation
These bits of wisdom from the Wizarding World will inspire every witch, wizard, and muggle.
Though the final film in the original Harry Potter series was released in 2011, it remains as relevant as ever. Thanks to overarching themes of unconditional love, loyalty, and selflessness, the books written by J.K. Rowling and movies adapted from there will always be a source of inspiration and awe for fans. With seven books in the original series, there is plenty of magical material to look back on, but we've chosen 64 of the best Harry Potter quotes to help you in your times of need. When in doubt, just think: WWDD? (What would Dumbledore do?)
Funny Harry Potter Quotes
- "People find it far easier to forgive others for being wrong than being right." — Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- "He can run faster than Severus Snape confronted with shampoo." — Fred Weasley, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
- "Not my daughter, you b*tch!" —Molly Weasley, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
- "'The thing about growing up with Fred and George,' said Ginny thoughtfully, 'is that you sort of start thinking anything's possible if you've got enough nerve.'" — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- "Have a biscuit, Potter." — Minerva McGonagall, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- "'Why are they all staring?' demanded Albus as he and Rose craned around to look at the other students. 'Don't let it worry you,' said Ron. 'It's me. I'm extremely famous.'" — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
- "Anyone can speak Troll. All you have to do is point and grunt." — Fred Weasley, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- "Hearing voices no one else can hear isn't a good sign, even in the wizarding world." — Ron Weasley, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- "I hope you're pleased with yourselves. We could all have been killed, or worse, expelled. Now if you don't mind, I'm going to bed." — Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
- "Don't let the Muggles get you down." — Ron Weasley, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Short Harry Potter Quotes
- "What's comin' will come, an' we'll meet it when it does." — Rubeus Hagrid, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- "I solemnly swear I am up to no good." — Harry Potter, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- "Numbing the pain for a while will make it worse when you finally feel it." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- "Wit beyond measure is man's greatest treasure." — Luna Lovegood, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- "Fame's a fickle friend, Harry." — Gilderoy Lockhart, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- "Curiosity is not a sin. But we should exercise caution with our curiosity." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- "Every human life is worth the same, and worth saving." — Kingsley Shacklebolt, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
- "Time is Galleons, little brother." — Fred Weasley, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- "Yeah, size is no guarantee of power." — George Weasley, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- "Yer a wizard Harry." — Rubeus Hagrid, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
- "In dreams, we enter a world that's entirely our own." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Famous Dumbledore Quotes
- "It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
- "We can't choose our fate, but we can choose others. Be careful in knowing that." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- "It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be!" — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- "Words are, in my not so humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic, capable of both influencing injury, and remedying it." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
- "To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure. You know, the Stone was really not such a wonderful thing. As much money and life as you could want! The two things most human beings would choose above all—the trouble is, humans do have a knack of choosing precisely those things that are worst for them." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
- "The truth. It is a beautiful and terrible thing, and should therefore be treated with great caution." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
- "It is a curious thing, Harry, but perhaps those who are best suited to power are those who have never sought it. Those who, like you, have leadership thrust upon them, and take up the mantle because they must, and find to their own surprise that they wear it well." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
- "Indifference and neglect often do much more damage than outright dislike." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- "To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
- "Age is foolish and forgetful when it underestimates youth." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- "Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- "It is our choices that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- "The consequences of our actions are always so complicated, so diverse, that predicting the future is a very difficult business indeed." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter Quotes to Live Life By
- "We've all got both light and dark inside of us. What matters is the part we choose to act on." — Sirius Black, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- "Greatness inspires envy, envy engenders spite, spite spawns lies." — Lord Voldemort, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- "I am what I am, an' I'm not ashamed. 'Never be ashamed,' my ol' dad used ter say, 'there's some who'll hold it against you, but they're not worth botherin' with.'" — Rubeus Hagrid, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- "It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- "Of course, it's happening inside your head Harry, why should that mean that it's not real?" — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
- "Fear of a name increases fear of the thing itself." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
- "I think we've outgrown full-time education… Time to test our talents in the real world, d'you reckon?" — Fred Weasley, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- "Have you any idea how much tyrants fear the people they oppress? All of them realize that, one day, amongst their many victims, there is sure to be one who rises against them and strikes back!" — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- "It is the quality of one's convictions that determines success, not the number of followers." — Remus Lupin, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
- "If you want to know what a man's like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals." — Sirius Black, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter Quotes About Love
- "Things we lose have a way of coming back to us in the end, if not always in the way we expect." — Luna Lovegood, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- "Love as powerful as your mother's for you leaves its own mark. To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved us is gone, will give us some protection forever." ― Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
- "You think the dead we loved ever truly leave us? You think that we don't recall them more clearly than ever in times of great trouble?" — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- "Where your treasure is, there will your heart be also." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
- "He spotted Ginny two tables away; she was sitting with her head on her mother's shoulder: there would be time to talk later, hours and days and maybe years in which to talk" — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
- "I cared more for your happiness than your knowing the truth, more for your peace of mind than my plan, more for your life than the lives that might be lost if the plan failed." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- The ones that love us never really leave us." — Sirius Black, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- "It is impossible to manufacture or imitate love." — Horace Slughorn, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- "Dumbledore watched her fly away, and as her silvery glow faded he turned back to Snape, and his eyes were full of tears. 'After all this time?' 'Always,' said Snape." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
- "Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all those who live without love." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
Harry Potter Quotes About Friendship
- "I'm not as good as you," said Harry, very embarrassed, as she let go of him."Me!" said Hermione. "Books! And cleverness! There are more important things—friendship and bravery and—oh Harry—be careful!" — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
- "It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
- "There are some things you can't share without ending up liking each other, and knocking out a twelve-foot mountain troll is one of them." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
- "I enjoyed the meetings, too. It was like having friends." — Luna Lovegood, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- "I believe your friends Misters Fred and George Weasley were responsible for trying to send you a toilet seat. No doubt they thought it would amuse you." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
- "You're the one who is weak. You will never know love or friendship. And I feel sorry for you." — Harry Potter, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- "You think I'm a fool?" demanded Harry."No, I think you're like James," said Lupin, "who would have regarded it as the height of dishonor to mistrust his friends." — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
- We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided." — Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- "THEN YOU SHOULD HAVE DIED!" roared Black. "DIED RATHER THAN BETRAY YOUR FRIENDS, AS WE WOULD HAVE DONE FOR YOU!" — J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- "We're with you whatever happens." — Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince