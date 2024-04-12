62 Yoda Quotes That Are Surprisingly Deep
The wisest Jedi of the Star Wars movies has delivered some shockingly helpful life advice.
Grand Jedi Master Yoda has made a huge impact on our universe, even from a galaxy far, far away. Decades after his debut, the character is still one of the most quotable figures in cinema, while the Star Wars franchise itself maintains a strong influence on global pop culture—and that's not an exaggeration. For instance, there have been over 100 Star Wars-themed games created since the first film's release in 1977. "Weird Al" Yankovic's parody song "Yoda" has been re-released twice since it was first recorded. Elon Musk even named his rocket, which was launched into space on "May the Fourth," after the Millennium Falcon. So, if you're feeling at all nostalgic for the little green guy, keep reading below, because we've collected the very best Yoda quotes from this side of the Force.
What Can We Gain From Studying Yoda's Quotes?
Yoda's wisdom is inspired by some real-world philosophies. Across all the films in the Star Wars franchise, we hear echoes of Buddhist beliefs along with those of other Eastern religions. Just think about the concept of the Force, defined as "an energy field created by all living things." That could be seen as a version of the Tao, which is represented by the yin and yang symbols and commonly referred to by Taoist scholars as "the way" or "the method."
Jedi are also taught to let go of all attachments and are forbidden from pursuing romantic relationships. The idea is that this form of connection can lead to corruption, which is represented by the dark side. This same idea is expressed in Buddhism, that extinguishing all desires is necessary to attain nirvana.
It's also no coincidence that the Jedi exercise extreme devotion to mindfulness and concentration—two steps that appear on The Eightfold Path, the Buddha's guide to spiritual liberation. In the movies, it's actually the abandonment of these principles and the indulgence of desire that perpetuates the Sith's cycle of suffering.
In reference to his own personal beliefs, Star Wars creator George Lucas told Time magazine, "I was raised Methodist. Now let's say I'm spiritual. It's Marin County. We're all Buddhists up here."
Inspirational Yoda Quotes About Life and Loss
- "Age more than a count of heartbeats is. Age is how many mistakes you have made."
- "Honor life by living. Killing honors only death: only the dark side."
- "Attachment leads to jealousy. The shadow of greed, that is."
- "On many long journeys have I gone. And waited, too, for others to return from journeys of their own. Some return; some are broken; some come back so different only their names remain."
- "Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force. Mourn them do not. Miss them do not."
- "To live halfheartedly, this is the most stupid thing in life. Forever gone is the moment that is gone."
- "Of the moment, be. In the moment, live. The art of remaining in the present, learn. Neither the past nor the future exists."
- "So great life is, to finish it no way there is. The more you would enter into it, the vaster would be the possibilities that open their doors."
- "The boy you trained, gone he is. Consumed by Darth Vader."
- "No longer certain that one ever does win a war, I am. For in fighting the battles, the bloodshed, already lost we have. Yet, open to us a path remains. That unknown to the Sith is. Through this path, victory we may yet find. Not victory in the Clone Wars, but victory for all time."
- "We are what they grow beyond. That is the true burden of all masters."
Short Yoda Quotes About Wisdom
- "You will find only what you bring in."
- "When 900 years old you reach, look as good you will not."
- "Truly wonderful, the mind of a child is."
- "Great warrior. Wars not make one great."
- "Delicate flower truth is, but also the most precious treasure in life—because liberation it brings, freedom it brings."
- "Many of the truths that we cling to depend on our point of view."
- "Patience you must have my young Padawan."
- "Smaller in number are we, but larger in mind."
- "Difficult to see. Always in motion is the future."
- "Just disconnect. Once in a day sometime, sit silently and from all connections disconnect yourself."
- "In a dark place we find ourselves, and a little more knowledge lights our way."
Famous Yoda Quotes About the Force
- "Size matters not. Look at me. Judge me by my size, do you? Hmm? Hmm. And well you should not. For my ally is the Force, and a powerful ally it is. Life creates it, makes it grow. Its energy surrounds us and binds us. Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter."
- "May the Force be with you."
- "A Jedi's strength flows from the Force. But beware. Anger, fear, aggression. The dark side are they. Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny."
- "Strong am I with the Force, but not that strong."
- "That is the way of things. The way of the Force."
- "And as the heat of war grows, so, too, grows the prowess of one most gifted student of the Force."
- "Through the Force, things you will see. Other places. The future, the past. Old friends long gone."
- "Faith in your new apprentice, misplaced may be. As is your faith in the dark side of the Force."
Best Yoda Quotes About Discipline
- "To answer power with power, the Jedi way this is not. In this war, a danger there is of losing who we are."
- "A decision is yours alone to make. Yet remember you should that you make it also for the silent ones who stand at your shoulder."
- "You must unlearn what you have learned. Try not. Do. Or do not. There is no try."
- "A Jedi must have the deepest commitment, the most serious mind. This one a long time have I watched. All his life has he looked away… to the future, to the horizon. Never his mind where he was. Hmm? What he was doing. Hmph. Adventure. Excitement. A Jedi craves not these things."
- "Decide you must how to serve them best. If you leave now, help them you could, but you will destroy all for which they have fought and suffered."
- "Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny."
- "In the end, cowards are those who follow the dark side."
- "Secret, shall I tell you? Grand Master of Jedi Order am I. Won this job in a raffle I did, think you? 'How did you know, how did you know, Master Yoda?' Master Yoda knows these things. His job it is."
- "Control, control, you must learn control!"
- "Named must your fear be before banish it you can."
- "Arduous is discovering oneself, going on the greatest exploration it is."
- [Luke Skywalker:] "I can't believe it." [Yoda:] "That is why you fail."
- "Always two there are, no more, no less. A master and an apprentice."
Master Yoda Quotes About Fear and Failure
- "The right path, no. The only path, yes. Designed by the Dark Lord of the Sith, this web is. For now, play his game we must."
- "If no mistake you have made, losing you are. A different game you should play."
- "If you end your training now. If you choose the quick and easy path as Vader did, you will become an agent of evil."
- "Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering."
- "Pain, suffering, and death I feel. Something terrible has happened. Young Skywalker is in pain. Terrible pain."
- "The dark side clouds everything. Impossible to see, the future is."
- "A challenge lifelong it is, not to bend fear into anger."
- "Pass on what you have learned. Strength, mastery, hmm. But weakness, folly, failure, also. Yes, failure, most of all. The greatest teacher, failure is."
- "When you look at the dark side, careful you must be. For the dark side looks back."
- "Only the Dark Lord of the Sith knows of our weakness. If informed the senate is, multiply our adversaries will."
Yoda Sayings About Patience
- "You will know when you are calm, at peace. Passive. A Jedi uses the Force for knowledge and defense, never for attack."
- "Do not assume anything, Obi-Wan. Clear your mind must be if you are to discover the real villains behind this plot."
- "You think Yoda stops teaching, just because his student does not want to hear? A teacher Yoda is. Yoda teaches like drunkards drink, like killers kill."
- "Soon will I rest, yes, forever sleep. Earned it I have. Twilight is upon me, soon night must fall."
- "Clear, your mind must be, if you are to discover the real villains behind this plot."
- "I cannot teach him. The boy has no patience."
- "So certain were you. Go back, and closer, you must look."
- "Each choice, the branch of a tree is: What looked like a decision, is after only a pattern of growth."
Wrapping Up
That's it for our list of Yoda quotes, but be sure to check back with us soon for even more wise words from names you know!