74 Taylor Swift Quotes, Lyrics, and Captions Every Swiftie Needs to Know

Taylor Swift is very rich and very famous, which means you probably already know who she is, what she's accomplished, and even many of her songs by heart. But the Midnights artist has shared her wisdom in more than just her music. If you want to call yourself a real Swiftie, read on to see our collection of some of the most witty and relatable words the 34-year-old star has ever said, whether that was in her lyrics, interviews, or Instagram captions. We have Swift's best takes on friendship, love, revenge, and so much more.

RELATED: 70+ Amazing Life Quotes That Will Instantly Inspire You.

Taylor Swift Quotes About Friendship

"Here's a toast to my real friends." — "This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things," reputation "It feels like one of those nights we won't be sleeping." — "22," Red (Taylor's Version) "So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment, and taste it." — "You're On Your Own, Kid," Midnights "Rosé flowing with your chosen family." — " The 1," folklore "It feels like a perfect night to dress up like hipsters and make fun of our exes." — "22," Red "The devil's in the details, but you got a friend in me." — "Peace," folklore "How'd we end up on the floor anyway? Your roommate's cheap-ass screw top rosé." — "Maroon," Midnights "And soon enough you're best friends. Laughing at the other girls who think they're so cool." — "Fifteen," Fearless "Tonight, I'm gonna dance for all that we've been through." — "Holy Ground," Red (Taylor's Version) "Every night with us is like a dream." — "New Romantics," 1989 (Taylor's Version)

RELATED: 53 Yoda Quotes That Are Surprisingly Deep. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Funny Taylor Swift Quotes

"I've been singing Shakira songs in front of my bathroom mirror into my hairbrush forever. It's like a daily routine." "You could lose your hand, you could lose your foot. You could lose your hand getting it off your foot. I don't like sea urchins!" "This one even comes with a phone so he can break up with other girls." "When I see a kid throwing a massive tantrum in a grocery store, part of me is like, 'Man, I feel you.'" "Be like a snake—only bite when someone steps on you." "I'm not asleep; my mind is alive." "Everything will be all right if you keep me next to you." "They were like, 'Oh my god, she's going to defeat Thanos!' I let everyone down… again." "This is a song about a guy who made the choice to cheat on me, and probably shouldn't have because I write songs." "So he calls me up and he's like, 'I still love you.' And I'm like, 'I'm sorry, I'm busy opening up the Grammys and we are never getting back together. Like ever.'" "We will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, and breathe out… and I am a doctor now so I know how breathing works."

RELATED: 77 Ron Swanson Quotes That Will Make Every Parks and Rec Fan Giggle.

Taylor Swift Instagram Captions for When You're in Love

"Say my name and everything just stops, I don't want you like a best friend." — "Dress," reputation "Once upon a time, the planets and the fates and all the stars aligned. You and I ended up in the same room at the same time." — "Mastermind," Midnights "Spinning like a girl in a brand new dress, we had this big wide city all to ourselves." — "Holy Ground," Red "I'm so in love that I might stop breathing." —" Paris," Midnights "Just wanna stay in that lavender haze." — "Lavender Haze," Midnights "I dreamt of you all summer long." — "Betty," folklore "The rest of the world was black and white but we were in screaming color." — "Out Of The Woods," 1989 "Isn't it just so pretty to think all along there was some invisible string tying you to me?" — "Invisible String," folklore "He's so tall and handsome as hell, he's so bad, but he does it so well." — "Wildest Dreams," 1989 "Too in love to think straight." —"Wonderland," 1989 (Taylor's Version) "And now I love high tea, stories from uni, and the West End." —"London Boy," Lover

RELATED: 400+ Best Instagram Captions for Any Occasion.

Taylor Swift Lyrics for a Broken Heart

"Said I'm fine, but it wasn't true, I don't wanna keep secrets just to keep you." — "Cruel Summer," Lover "This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change." "To you, I can admit that I'm just too soft for all of it." — "Sweet Nothing," Midnights "I think allowing yourself to cry on the bathroom floor is fearless." "Without all the exes, fights, and flaws we wouldn't be standing here so tall." — "Paper Rings," Lover "I won't ask you to wait if you don't ask me to stay." — '''Tis The Damn Season," evermore "When someone apologizes to you enough times for things they'll never stop doing, I think it's fearless to stop believing them." "When I was a little girl I used to read fairy tales. In fairy tales, you meet Prince Charming and he's everything you ever wanted. In fairy tales, the bad guy is very easy to spot. The bad guy is always wearing a black cape so you always know who he is. Then you grow up and you realize that Prince Charming is not as easy to find as you thought. You realize the bad guy is not wearing a black cape and he's not easy to spot; he's really funny, and he makes you laugh, and he has perfect hair." "I've been Miss Misery since your goodbye and you're Mr. Perfectly Fine." — "Mr. Perfectly Fine," Fearless (Taylor's Version) "It's fearless to have faith that someday things will change. Fearless is having the courage to say goodbye to someone who only hurts you, even if you can't breathe without them." "I can't dare to dream about you anymore." — "Gold Rush," evermore

RELATED: 154 Relationship Quotes to Reignite Your Love.

Taylor Swift Quotes About Life

"Words can break someone into a million pieces, but they can also put them back together. I hope you use yours for good because the only words you'll regret more than the ones left unsaid are the ones you use to intentionally hurt someone." "No matter what love throws at you, you have to believe in it. You have to believe in love stories and Prince Charmings and happily ever after. That's why I write these songs. Because I think love is fearless." "Life can be heavy, especially if you try to carry it all at once." "Dear reader, if it feels like a trap. You're already in one." — "Dear Reader," Midnights "I've apparently been the victim of growing up, which apparently happens to all of us at one point or another. It's been going on for quite some time now, without me knowing it." "I have this formula for music. If I continue to write songs about my life, and my life is always changing, then my music will always be changing." "No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind." "I've learned that you can't predict [love] or plan for it. For someone like me who is obsessed with organization and planning, I love the idea that love is the one exception to that. Love is the one wild card." "To me, 'fearless' is not the absence of fear. It's not being completely unafraid. To me, fearless is having fears. Fearless is having doubts. Lots of them. To me, fearless is living in spite of those things that scare you to death. fearless is falling madly in love again, even though you've been hurt before." "I still love sparkles and grocery shopping and really old cats that are only nice to you half the time. I still love writing in my journal and wearing dresses all the time and staring at chandeliers. But some new things I've fallen in love with mismatched everything. Mismatched chairs, mismatched colors, mismatched personalities." "Everybody has that point in their life where you hit a crossroads and you've had a bunch of bad days and there's different ways you can deal with it and the way I dealt with it was I just turned completely to music."

RELATED: 71 "Ted Lasso" Quotes to Make Your Day a Little Brighter.

Taylor Swift Lyrics Fit for a Proposal

"It's been occurring to me I'd like to hang out with you for my whole life." — "Stay Stay Stay," Red "You are the best thing that's ever been mine." —"Mine," Speak Now (Taylor's Version) "It's a love story, baby, just say yes." — "Love Story," Fearless "I wanna be your end game." — "End Game," reputation "That's how you get the girl." — "How You Get The Girl," 1989 (Taylor's Version) "It's you and me, that's my whole world." — "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince," Lover "You've got a smile that could light up this whole town." — "You Belong With Me," Fearless "All's well that ends well to end up with you." — "Lover," Lover "All they keep asking me is if I'm gonna be your bride." — "Lavender Haze," Midnights "I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all." — "Lover," Lover

RELATED: 80+ Happy Anniversary Messages and Quotes to Celebrate Your Love.

Taylor Swift Instagram Captions About Revenge

"Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes." — "Cruel Summer," Lover "It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero." — "Anti-Hero," Midnights "Draw the cat eye sharp enough to kill a man." — "Vigilante Shit," Midnights "Running home to your sweet nothings." — "Sweet Nothing," Midnights "'Cause, darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream." — "Blank Space," 1989 (Taylor's Version) "They whisper in the hallway, 'She's a bad, bad girl.'" — "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince," Lover "Your nemeses will defeat themselves before you get the chance to swing." — "Long Story Short," evermore "I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me." — "New Romantics," 1989 "There's more to life than dating the boy on the football team." "She should keep in mind there is nothing I do better than revenge." — "Better Than Revenge," Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of Taylor Swift quotes, but be sure to check back with us soon for more. Best Life is committed to helping you find the right words, no matter the occasion. You can also sign up for our newsletter so you don't miss out on what's next!