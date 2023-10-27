10 Most Stylish Celebrity Couples (Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are #4!)

Who are the most stylish celebrity couples? Fashion retailer Karen Millen did the research, analyzing over 5 million social media hashtags and Google searches for each couple's outfits, wardrobe, and style for each high-profile pairing. "We know that many people look up to celebrities as style icons and that there's a lot of discourse at the minute around which celebrities look 'good together' and which are oddly-matched – but it just goes to show that some duos influence mainstream culture more than others, regardless of fans' opinions," a Karen Millen spokesperson said. "Status and luxury is definitely a key pulling point for fans, as celebs with designer wardrobes tend to prove particularly desirable and inspirational." They added: "Fashion fans may wish to identify the celebs whose style resonates with them for inspiration – if so, definitely follow them on social media to see which brands they recommend. Confidence is key, too, so don't let a lack of celeb status put you off trying new things!" Here are the top ten most stylish couples.

10 Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, stars of the upcoming film Wicked, haven't been photographed out and about as a couple, but the headline-making pair scored 0.7 out of 10.

9 Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria Beckham might be a fashion designer who earned the nickname Posh Spice in her younger years, but she and her husband, David, only scored 0.8 out of 10.

8 Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet

Kylie amassed an average of 36 million views on TikTok and has an average of 8.7k posts per hashtag, landing lower on the list than her supermodel sis, Kendall.

7 Gigi Hadid and Cole Bennett

Gigi Hadid might not be dating Cole Bennett any longer, as she has allegedly moved on to Bradley Cooper, but the former couple scored 1.1 out of 10.

6 Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

Harry Styles ranks behind Bad Bunny for the most Googled male but dominates the TikTok views for the male celebs.

5 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle was the most Googled female celeb, attracting 104% more average searches than Kate. She and Harry landed the 5th spot on the list.

4 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift accumulated a whopping 43.7K fashion-related hashtags on Instagram and a jaw-dropping 80 million views for her style on TikTok, putting her and her new beau, Travis Kelce, in the 4th spot.

3 Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner and artist boyfriend Bad Bunny round out the top three celeb couples with the most desirable dress sense, with an online interest score of 2.5 out of ten. Overall, Bad Bunny came out as the third-most searched-for male celeb, just behind Harry Styles and David Beckham.

2 Hailey and Justin Bieber

The second-most fashionable couple is Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. Justin leads the male celebs with the most style-related Instagram posts, with an average of 22.4k per hashtag – 42% less than wife Hailey's 38.3k.

1 Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton scored a perfect ten for online interest. Kate amassed an average of 381.4 million views per hashtag, compared to Hailey Bieber's 229 million. She also accumulated an average of 72.6k Instagram posts under each fashion-related hashtag — two-thirds (66%) more than Taylor Swift (43.7k posts). She was also the fifth most Googled in terms of her fashion choices. The Prince of Wales has an average of 7.9k views on his wardrobe-related TikToks.