A good photo isn't enough. The perfect Instagram post requires a great caption—one that is clever, contextualized, and often concise. Of course, different events call for different kinds of captions. Birthday celebrations inspire totally different text from the traditional selfie. Holiday posts are something else entirely. Anniversaries, elegant meals, even the change of season—the list of reasons to post goes on and on. Honestly, it can be a little overwhelming, which is why we're bringing you a few good Instagram captions for every occasion. Read through the list below to get started!

Funny Instagram Captions

A little humor can go a long way. Use these funny captions the next time you want to inspire a few laughs.

I'm just a girl, standing in front of a salad, asking it to be a cupcake. I never make the same mistake twice. I make it like five or six times, you know, just to be sure. Friday: My second favorite F-word. I'm not lazy, I'm just on energy-saving mode. That awkward moment when you're wearing Nikes and you can't do it. Why fall in love when you can fall asleep? Wine + Dinner = Winner. It's time to make new memories. But first, five tequila shots. Google Maps said it's MY TURN. Don't give up on your dreams. Keep sleeping. Be a cupcake in a world of muffins. In my defense, I was left unsupervised. Vodka may not be the answer but it's worth a shot. I need six months of vacation, twice a year. It's not a phase mom, it's who I am. All you need is love… and investors. All you need is love and investors. May your coffee be hot and your eyeliner even. We're all one more minute closer to dying. What's one more shot going to do? Don't worry if plan A fails. There are 25 more letters in the alphabet. It may look like I'm not doing anything, but in my mind, I'm pretty busy. If you don't have anything nice to say, just post it on Instagram.

Birthday Instagram Captions

Use the blurbs to help someone celebrate their special day. These caption ideas range from cute and conventional, to just a little bit campy.

Happy, happy birthday, baby. Birthdays are nature's way of telling us to eat cake. Another trip around the sun. One year wiser. Hold on to your inner child as you grow older. A new chapter of my book. I'm just here for the cake. Wishing on candles and chasing my dreams. Officially old enough to need a skincare routine. Hugs, kisses, and lots of birthday wishes! Birthdays are good for you. Statistics show that the more you have the longer you live. Keep calm and party on! Thanks, Mom—you gave birth to someone who's pretty awesome. Blessed to see another year. It's my party and I'll wine if I want to. On this day a star was born. Woke up a little older today. I don't look a day over fabulous! Candles just want to get lit. Next-level wisdom achieved.

Short Instagram Captions

Bigger isn't always better. These two-to-four-word captions are more than enough to let your audience know what you're thinking.

Weekend vibes. Morning gram. I'll do me. When nothing goes right, go left. All about the vibe. Life happens, coffee helps. Smile big, laugh often. Start somewhere. Loading… Go wild for a while. Do what feels good. All we have is now. You, me, and the dogs. No rain, no flower. Too lit to quit. Stay in your magic. Salty but sweet. Sneak peek →

Best Friend Captions for Instagram

Celebrate your best friends with the captions listed below. And remember, these lines aren't limited to any special occasions. You can use them whenever you want, wherever you want.

A good friend wants to hear your stories, while a best friend lives them with you. Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. In the cookie of life, friends are the chocolate chips. F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Fight for you. Respect you. Include you. Encourage you. Need you. Deserve you. Stand by you. My Ride or Die. A true friend is one soul in two bodies. My right hand, my go-to. Best friends are the people in your life that make you laugh louder, smile brighter, and live better. If they don't go, then I don't go. The peanut butter to my jelly. A good friend might know your wild stories, but your best friend was right there with you when they happened. Love is beautiful, friendship is better. Friends become our chosen family! I would never let my best friend do anything stupid… alone. Seven billion smiles and these are my favorite. They say good things come in pairs. Your vibe attracts your tribe. I was sweet and innocent… then my best friend came along. Friends are the family we choose for ourselves.

Seasonal Instagram Captions

Mark the change of season with a special kind of caption. Whether you're soaking up the sun or gearing up for sweater weather, we've got the right words for you.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Summer Instagram Captions

High tides, good vibes. Dog days of summer. The livin' is easy. Gonna be a bright, bright sunshiny day. Toes in the sand. Eat. Sleep. Beach. Repeat. Seas the day. High tides and good vibes. Suns out, buns out. Good times and tan lines. Ocean air, salty hair. Vacation mode. What's winter? Dog days of summer. Permanently out of office. Seas the day. Shore thing.

Fall Instagram Captions

Leaf peeping Pumpkin spice season. Sweater weather. My favorite color is October. Meet me in the corn maze. Leaves are falling, and autumn is calling. Painted in the colors of fall. Channel the flannel. Firepits and cozy knits. Crisp, colorful, and cool. Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes. Be-leaf in yourself. Life's gourd and then you pie. Oh fall, it's nice to see you again. It's not fall without apple cider donuts.

Winter Instagram Captions

Skate like no one's watching. When life gives you snow, make snow angels. Keep calm, and winter on. Winter is coming. Baby, it's cold outside. Let it snow. What a winterful world. Happiness is the first tracks on fresh snow. Sleigh, queen! Every day I'm shovelin'. The snuggle is real. With great powder comes great responsibility. Counting snowflakes instead of sheep. This might be our chilliest adventure yet. License to chill.

Spring Instagram Captions

April showers bring May flowers. Raindrops on roses. Spring has sprung. In like a lion, out like a lamb Hello, spring! I've got some spring in my step. You grow, girl. Spring vibes only. What in carnation? Life in full bloom. New beginnings start now. Spring: Warm today, cold tomorrow. I owe a lot to the inventor of flip-flops. It's a great day to stop and smell the roses. Girls just wanna have sun.

Holiday Instagram Captions

The holidays are always a popular time for posting. Celebrate time spent with friends and family with the captions below.

Christmas Instagram Captions

Dear Santa, let's not talk about this. You sleigh me. Rebel without a Claus. Say it ain't snow. All the jingle ladies. I'm on the naughty list. Dear Santa, I can explain… Resting Grinch face. Single bells, single bells, single all the way. Have yourself a merry little Christmas. Red wine pairs well with a crazy family. Merry everything and happy always. Permanently on the naughty list and loving every minute of it. It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas… The only day of the year I'm a morning person.

Halloween Instagram Captions

How to eat candy corn: Don't. Driving me batty. Creepin' it real. Find yourself a cat who doesn't mind dressing up as a dinosaur. Resting witch face. What's up, pumpkin? Spooky isn't seasonal. You say witch like it's a bad thing. If you haven't been working on your costume since June, did you even try? No tricks, just treats. New face, who 'dis? Can be bribed with candy. Get in, we're going haunting. Too cute to spook. Dancing with the devil.

Thanksgiving Instagram Captions

It's time to apple pie! Happy place = between the turkey and gravy. Pies on pies on pies. Little Miss Thankful. It's turkey time. #Stuffed. My heart is as full as my plate. Life is better when you're thankful. Happiness is homemade. Thankful for stretchy pants. Good vibes and all the apple pies. Good food + better company = the perfect recipe for a day of thanks. Come for the turkey, stay for the sides. Turkey, wine, and feeling fine. Already dreaming about leftovers.

New Year's Instagram Captions

Didn't make it to midnight. New year, new me. Any excuse to wear glitter. Day 1 of 365. Headed into the new year like… I remember last year like it was yesterday. Out with the old, in with the new. It's the final countdown. Resolutions are made to be broken. Sip, sip, hooray! New year. Same me. Bigger goals. 10 p.m. is the new midnight. Stir the eggnog, lift the toddy, Happy New Year, everybody! All you need is a fresh start. Starting the year off right.

Valentine's Day Instagram Captions

In love with my best friend. I'm better when I'm with you. I will do anything for love. Except that. And that. Or that. Or… Roses are red. Violets are blue. Consider this post my Valentine to you. On cloud nine with my Valentine. Loved you yesterday. Love you still. Always have. Always will. I'm so glad I swiped right. I found my lobster. I love you most. Valentine, I'm yours. Hanging out on cloud 9 with my Valentine. Valentine's Day looks amazing on us! When I'm with you, I'm home. Don't tell me you love me. Tell me you're outside with pizza. Couples that laugh together, last together.

Instagram Captions for Selfies

A good Instagram caption shouldn't go to waste. Use some of your favorite lines to celebrate yourself.

Sometimes you have to create your own sunshine. Be a voice, not an echo. I'm just a girl standing in front of a camera asking if this is Instagram-worthy. Self-love is the best love. Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's an Instagram filter. Beast mode. I'm like sunshine on a cloudy day. Swiped right. Mirror, mirror, on the wall… Proof I left my house. All the rumors are true. Living my best life. Crazy hair, don't care. Me, myself, and I. There's always a wild side to an innocent face. Ready for my closeup. Why hello there. A little contour and confidence. Woke up like this.

Sassy Instagram Captions

Some of the best Insta captions are a little sassy in nature. Look to the lines below the next time you're feeling somewhat spicy.

Today I will be as useless as the 'g' in lasagna. Throw sass around like confetti. Why chase you when I'm the catch. Things I used to trip on, I walk over now. She was simple like quantum physics. People will stare. Make it worth their while. Keep your heels, head, and standards high. Life isn't perfect but your outfit can be. A sassy day keeps the basics away. Why fall in love when you can fall asleep? I found your nose. It was in my business. Well, enough about me. Let's talk about you. What do you think about me? No one can touch my books or my tacos. Beauty is only skin deep, but stupid is a choice. Underestimate me. That'll be fun. Don't mind me; I'm having one of those lives. It's not called being bossy, it's called having leadership skills. I hate it when I'm singing a song and the artist gets the words wrong.

Cool Instagram Captions

Cool posts deserve cool captions. Sort through the lines below to find the perfect fit.

I stand cool and composed before a million universes. Do more things that make you forget to check your phone. It's always a good idea to be on the right side of history. What's a queen without her king? Historically speaking, more powerful. The biggest risk is not taking one. The happiest people don't have the best of everything; they make the best of everything. An inside scoop to my life. Sit back and relax, the stress can wait. Forget the failures. Keep the lessons. Women are like teabags. We don't know our true strength until we are in hot water. Just keep your cool and your sense of humor. It's not about the destination, it's about the journey. Keep your chin up, so your crown don't slip. Be the type of person you want to meet. I can take it. The tougher it gets, the cooler I get. I don't follow the trends, I set them. Be happy. It drives people crazy.

Clever Instagram Captions

Clever IG captions never cease to impress. Make a statement by using the blurbs below.

It may be stormy now but it never rains forever. Get out there and live a little. You did not wake up today to be mediocre. Life is short and so is this caption. He who laughs last didn't get it. Being happy never goes out of style. Grow through what you go through. I wasn't lucky, I deserved it. Whatever you do in life, make sure it makes you happy… or at least looks good on Instagram. That moment when you realize your childhood is over. One does not simply create a clever Instagram caption. Decluttering my life like Marie Kondo. Whatever is good for your soul, do that. Smile a little more, regret a little less. Stress less and enjoy the best. The idea is to die young… as late as possible. I am not weird. I'm a limited edition. Rejection is just redirection.

Instagram Captions for Food

We all love a good food pic. Garnish the dish with one of the captions below.

You can't live a full life on an empty stomach. Yup, another food pic. Good food = good mood. I eat cake because it's somebody's birthday somewhere. I'm on a seafood diet. I see food, I eat it. There's no "we" in fries. Keep calm and eat more veggies. Let's taco 'bout it. Carbe Diem. Say yes to more cheese. Brunch without champagne is just a sad breakfast. Buon cibo. Buon vino. Buon amici. At least my pizza still loves me. Pizza is not a trend, it's a way of life. Did you say exercise? Or extra fries? Breakfast. All. Day. Grillin' and Chillin'. Life is uncertain. Eat dessert first. I like you a latte.

Instagram Captions for Couples

Let your partner know just how much they mean to you with the captions below.

Home is where bae is. Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite. Whenever I see you, I fall in love all over again. I'm bananas for you. In a sea of people, my eyes will always search for you. Here's to a hundred more years with you. I like you more than [food]. And I looove [food]. Happily ever after. I can't see heaven being much better than this. With you, everything is twice the fun and half the trouble. Cupid has good aim. Love is vulnerable. Love is kind. Love is brave. Falling. Love speaks. Hearts listen. There's no map to find love, but you know it when you get there. Always and forever. It takes two. You're my favorite flavor. Forget the butterflies; I feel the whole zoo when I'm with you.

Instagram Captions for Your Pet

Furry friends also deserve their spot on the grid. Let the world know just how much they mean with the perfect caption.

Dogs are my favorite kind of people. Love is a four-legged word. The road to my heart is marked with paw prints. Live, laugh, bark. I'm a smitten kitten. Cat hair, don't care. Life is never boring with her around. Love is a wet nose and a wagging tail. My best friend has fur and a tail. Puppy love. You had me at meow. Yup, I'm easily distracted by my dog. Home is where the cat is. Boys? Whatever. Cats? Forever. Living her best life. Do not disturb the cuteness. We adore this little face. I cat even.

Cute Instagram Captions

Cute captions make certain posts even sweeter. Dress things up with the lines listed below.

Always wear cute pajamas to bed; you never know who you'll meet in your dreams. This is our happily ever after. If you were looking for a sign, here it is. Do whatever makes you happiest. Whatever it is, you can do it. Just try. To be happy is all that really matters. Look for the magic in every moment. Just because you're awake doesn't mean you should stop dreaming. And it's all fun and games until somebody falls in love. Don't quit your daydream. Sweet as sugar. You make me hap-pea. Once upon a time… Don't mind me while I drink my tea Every moment matters. Always take the good with the bad. Dream big, little one! All we have is now.

Travel Instagram Captions

Celebrate your travels with the perfect caption. It doesn't take much to describe a dream vacation.

Always take the scenic route. Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer. Selfies or vacation didn't happen. Live, travel, adventure, and don't be sorry Once a year, go somewhere you've never been before Take only pictures, leave only footprints. Live with no excuses, travel with no regrets. In the end, we only regret the places we didn't travel. Sea you soon. Don't listen to what they say. Go see. Travel, because money returns. Time doesn't. Traveling in the company of those we love is home in motion. It feels good to be lost in the right direction. We wander for distraction, but we travel for purpose. The world is a book, and those who don't travel read only a page Adventure is worthwhile. Travel goals. I do believe it's time for another adventure.

Best Song Lyrics for Instagram Posts

"You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one." —John Lennon "I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me" —Taylor Swift "Life imitates art." —Lana Del Rey "Feeling good, living better." —Drake "I'm no beauty queen, I'm just beautiful me." —Selena Gomez "Find me where the wild things are." —Alessia Cara "Time makes you bolder." —Fleetwood Mac "Saturday night, and we in the spot. Don't believe me, just watch, come on!" —Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars "Love the life you live. Live the life you love." —Bob Marley "Who run the world? Girls!" —Beyoncé "And I think to myself, what a wonderful world." —Louis Armstrong "We ain't picture perfect but we worth the picture still." —J. Cole "So I'm gonna love you like I'm gonna lose you, I'm gonna hold you like I'm saying goodbye." —Meghan Trainor ft. John Legend "I'd rather be dry but at least I'm alive. Rain on me." —Lady Gaga "I'd like to stay here for a while and go wild." —Maïa Vidal "If I fall for you, would you fall too?" —Ed Sheeran "I am my own work of art." —Madonna

Instagram Caption Quotes

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." —Eleanor Roosevelt "The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing." —Walt Disney "Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air." —Ralph Waldo Emerson "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." —Audrey Hepburn "Success is a collection of problems solved."—I.M. Pei "The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." —Nelson Mandela "Arguing with a fool proves there are two."—Doris M. Smith "Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving."—Albert Einstein "Jet lag is for amateurs." —Dick Clark "Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?" ―Abraham Lincoln "Monsters are real, and ghosts are real too. They live inside us, and sometimes, they win." ―Stephen King "If you can't convince them, confuse them."—Harry Truman "Believe you can and you're halfway there."—Theodore Roosevelt "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough."—Mae West

FAQ

What is an Instagram caption?

An Instagram caption is a written description or explanation that helps contextualize an Instagram photo. In addition to the text, these blurbs can contain emojis and hashtags. You can also tag other accounts in your caption.

How long can Instagram captions be?

Instagram limits captions to 2,200 characters, but everything after 125 characters will be hidden, meaning your followers will need to click "more" to see the additional text.

How do you put gaps in Instagram captions?

Incorporating gaps into your Instagram posts is easy. All you need to do is hit "enter" or "return" and format it to your liking. Include more line breaks to create a larger gap.

What should an Instagram caption include?

It's up to you to determine what should go into your Instagram post. In general, a good Instagram caption will include a few lines for context. You can also tag any other accounts that are involved in the post. You can include additional details as well, including the location or any products associated with the post. You can also link to charities or fundraisers, and include a call to action (CTA) within the post.