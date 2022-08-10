The arrival of Halloween means spooky decorations, haunted houses, and scary costumes. Obviously, we adore all of those things, which is why we celebrate Halloween for as long as possible (read: as soon as October 1 rolls around, we pull out our witch hats and start carving jack-o'-lanterns). One great way to start the Halloween festivities? With a bunch of spooky Halloween quotes, of course! To get your Halloween off to a fangtastic start, we've rounded up the best Halloween quotes of all time. Post them on your Instagram, print them on a card, or tell them to your friends. Happy hauntings!

Cute Halloween Quotes

"Those who don't believe in magic will never find it." — Roald Dahl "I put a spell on you because you're mine." — Jay Hawkins "Those who dream by day are cognizant of many things which escape those who dream only by night." — Edgar Allen Poe "She used to tell me that a full moon was when mysterious things happen and wishes come true." — Shannon A. Thompson "Things are never quite as scary when you've got a best friend." — Bill Watterson "There is magic in the night when pumpkins glow by moonlight." — Unknown "We have had our summer evenings, now for October eves!" — Humbert Wolfe "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L.M. Montgomery "All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream." — Edgar Allen Poe "Shadows mutter, mist replies; darkness purrs as midnight sighs." — Rusty Fischer "Halloween wraps fear in innocence, as though it were a slightly sour sweet. Let terror, then, be turned into a treat…" — Nicholas Gordon "There is a child in every one of us who is still a trick-or-treater looking for a brightly-lit front porch." — Robert Brault

Funny Halloween Quotes

"A candy a day keeps the monsters away!" — Unknown "Fear has many eyes and can see things underground." — Miguel de Cervantes "I would rather sit on a pumpkin and have it all to myself than be crowded on a velvet cushion." — Henry David Thoreau "I love Halloween, and I love that feeling: the cold air, the spooky dangers lurking around the corner." — Evan Peters "Halloween was confusing. All my life my parents said, 'Never take candy from strangers.' And then they dressed me up and said, 'Go beg for it.'" — Rita Rudner

"If human beings had genuine courage, they'd wear their costumes every day of the year, not just on Halloween." — Douglas Coupland

"Nothing on Earth so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night."— Steve Almond "On Halloween, witches come true; wild ghosts escape from dreams. Each monster dances in the park." — Nick Gordon "Some people are born for Halloween, and some are just counting the days until Christmas." — Stephen Graham Jones "There is nothing funny about Halloween. This sarcastic festival reflects, rather, an infernal demand for revenge by children on the adult world." — Jean Baudrillard "During the day, I don't believe in ghosts. At night, I'm a little more open-minded." — Unknown "This Halloween the most popular mask is the Arnold Schwarzenegger mask. And the best part? With a mouth full of candy you will sound just like him." — Conan O'Brien "On Halloween, the parents sent their kids out looking like me." — Rodney Dangerfield

Halloween Quotes From TV & Movies

"I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey." — The Criminologist, Rocky Horror Picture Show "I'll stop wearing black when they make a darker color." — Wednesday Addams, The Addams Family "You can't tell what's in a monster's heart just by looking at 'em. I mean, sometimes, some of the slimiest, raunchiest, ugliest little monsters turn out to be the nicest." — Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown "I've seen enough horror movies to know that any weirdo wearing a mask is never friendly." — Elizabeth, Friday the 13th "Magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it." — Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown "We danced the Mamushka while Nero fiddled, we danced the Mamushka at Waterloo. We danced the Mamushka for Jack the Ripper, and now, Fester Addams, this Mamushka is for you." — Gomez Addams, The Addams Family "A person should always choose a costume which is in direct contrast to her own personality." — Lucy Van Pelt, It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown "Be afraid… Be very afraid." — Ronnie, The Fly "It's Halloween. Everyone's entitled to one good scare." — Brackett, Halloween "Being normal is vastly overrated." — Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown "There's only 365 days until next Halloween!" — The Mayor, The Nightmare Before Christmas "When there is no room left in hell, the dead will walk the earth." — Peter, Dawn of the Dead "I'm the ghost with the most, babe." — Betelgeuse, Beetlejuice "It's just a bunch of hocus pocus." — Max Dennison, Hocus Pocus "So this world wide web I've heard about… Does it involve spiders?" — Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown "That's right. I am the pumpkin king!" — Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas "Have you come to sing pumpkin carols?" — Linus Van Pelt, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown "I smell children!" — Mary Sanderson, Hocus Pocus

Short Halloween Quotes

"Reese's in Peace!" — Unknown "Sticky fingers, tired feet; one last house, trick or treat!" — Rusty Fischer "We make up horrors to help us cope with the real ones." — Stephen King "Believe nothing you hear, and only one half that you see." — Edgar Allan Poe "It's as much fun to scare as to be scared." — Vincent Price "Every day is Halloween, isn't it? For some of us." — Tim Burton "Eat, drink and be scary!" — Unknown "At first cock-crow the ghosts must go back to their quiet graves below." — Theodosia Garrison "If the broom fits, ride it!" — Unknown "A mask tells us more than a face." — Oscar Wilde "I must go in. The fog is rising." — Emily Dickinson "Trick or treat, bag of sweets, ghosts are walking down the street." — Unknown

Spooky Halloween Quotes

"'Tis the night—the night of the graves delight and the warlocks are at their play; Ye think that without the wild winds shout, but no, it is they—it is they." — Arthur Cleveland Coxe "I heard one cry in the night, and I heard one laugh afterwards. If I cannot forget that, I shall not be able to sleep again." — M.R. James "It's said that All Hallow's Eve is one of the nights when the veil between the worlds is thin—and whether you believe in such things or not, those roaming spirits probably believe in you…" — Erin Morgenstern "The universe is full of magical things patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper." — Eden Phillpotts "From ghoulies and ghosties and long-leggedy beasties and things that go bump in the night, Good Lord, deliver us!"— Scottish Saying "There are nights when the wolves are silent and only the moon howls." — George Carlin "When the witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers 'tis near Halloween." — Unknown "The dead rise again, bats fly, terror strikes and screams echo, for tonight it's Halloween." — Unknown "Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen, voices whisper in the trees, 'Tonight is Halloween!'" — Dexter Kozen "The world turned upside down–in a good way–for one black velvet night." — Karen Fortunati "I don't know that there are real ghosts and goblins, but there are always more trick-or-treaters than neighborhood kids." — Robert Brault "Werewolves howl. Phantoms prowl. Halloween's upon us now." — Richelle E. Goodrich

Halloween Quotes From Literature

