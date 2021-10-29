Culture

This Is the Most Popular Halloween Costume in Your State

Here are the characters you can expect to see roaming the streets on Oct. 31.

By Paul Thompson
October 29, 2021
October 29, 2021

Halloween is just days away, which means people across the United States are stocking up on candy and finalizing their costumes in preparation for the festivities. And while COVID-19 is still very much a concern, according to a recent survey of more than 1,000 Americans, 45 percent said they were "extremely likely" to go trick-or-treating this year. In addition, 38 percent said they plan on attending an in-person Halloween party and 33 percent plan on attending a Zoom party, which means plenty of people will be dressing up this year. With that in mind, Best Life wanted to find out what the most popular Halloween costumes are in the U.S.

Custom retailer Rush Order Tees surveyed 1,092 Americans to learn more about how they plan on celebrating on October 31. In addition, the company analyzed search trends data via SEMRush to determine the most popular Halloween costumes in every state. Read on to discover what people will be wearing this Halloween in your state and around the country.

Alabama

Aerial view of downtown Mobile, Alabama urban waterfront at sunrise
iStock

Costume: Power Rangers

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show may have debuted in the early 1990s, but the costume remains a favorite nearly two decades later. It is the most popular costume in Alabama and five other states in the country.

Alaska

skyline photo with the Chugach mountains in Anchorage, Alaska at dusk
Shutterstock

Costume: Fortnite

Fortnite is a wildly popular online video game that launched in 2017. The game's characters are also a popular Halloween costume this year, the Rush Order Tees survey found. In fact Fortnite is the most popular costume in Alaska and three other states in the U.S.

Arkansas

cityscape photo of Little Rock, Arkansas at sunset
Shutterstock

Costume: Power Rangers

Like Alabama and four other states on this list, Power Ranger is the most popular costume in Arkansas this year.

Arizona

cityscape photo of Phoenix, Arizona at night
Shutterstock

Costume: Cruella de Vil

Cruella is the hit 2021 film starring Emma Stone as the famous villain, Cruella de Vil, from The Hundred and One Dalmatians, a 1956 novel by Dodie Smith. It is also the top costume in Arizona and one other state on this list.

California

Monte Sereno, California
Shutterstock

Costume: WandaVision

California apparently has more than its fair share of fans of WandaVision, a 2021 Disney+ miniseries based on Marvel Comics characters. The Golden State is the only place in the country where dressing up as one of the show's characters is the top Halloween costume this year.

Colorado

Steamboat Springs, Colorado
Shutterstock

Costume: Fairy

While plenty of people will be dressing up as characters from their favorite movies and TV shows, in Colorado, the top costume is a simple fairy, unaffiliated with any studio or franchise.

Connecticut

panorama photo of Hew Haven, Connecticut at night
Shutterstock

Costume: Black Widow

Black Widow is another Marvel character featured in a blockbuster film this year. Expect to see plenty of people in Connecticut doing their best to replicate the get-up donned by Scarlett Johansson on screen.

Delaware

cityscape photo of a pier, lake, and buildings at River Walk Park in Wilmington, Delaware at night
Shutterstock

Costume: Power Rangers

Delaware joins Arkansas, Alabama, and three other states on this list in having Power Ranger as the most popular costume.

Florida

Shutterstock

Costume: Pirate

Florida residents aren't turning to their favorite comic book characters this Halloween. Instead, the top costume is the classic pirate, which is also the top choice in another state on this list.

Georgia

historic district, savannah, Georgia, skyline
f11photo / Shutterstock

Costume: Playboy Bunny

The people of Georgia are leaning towards a more adult costume this year it seems. Georgia is one of four states where dressing up like a Playboy Bunny is the top pick of 2021.

Hawaii

cityscape photo of Honolulu, Hawaii at sunrise
Shutterstock

Costume: Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland may not have been featured at the box office this year, but that's not stopping Hawaii's residents from dressing up as the title character from the Lewis Carroll fantasy classic.

Iowa

cityscape photo of Des Moines, Iowa at sunset
Shutterstock

Costume: Fortnite

Iowa is another state where dressing like a character from the game Fortnite is the most popular Halloween costume. The same is true in Alaska and two other states yet to be revealed.

Idaho

cityscape photo of Boise, Idaho at sunset
Shutterstock

Costume: The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian has been a smash hit series on Disney+ since it was released in 2019. And dressing like the Star Wars spin-off's title character is the most popular costume in Idaho and one other state this year.

Illinois

chicago illinois
Shutterstock

Costume: Spider-Man

Illinois residents should expect more than one visit from their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man this year. Spidey is not only the top pick in the Land of Lincoln, but it was the most searched for costume in the U.S. this year, according to the Rush Order Tees study.

Indiana

the Monument Circle and downtown area of Indianapolis, Indiana at night
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Costume: Pennywise

The terrifying character from the Stephen King classic, It, is pretty much solely responsible for a widespread fear of clowns. And whether they use the original TV film or the recent remakes as their inspiration, expect to see plenty of Pennywises roaming the streets of Indiana and five other states this year.

Kansas

cityscape photo of downtown Wichita, Kansas at night
iStock

Costume: The Mandalorian

Like it is in Idaho, The Mandalorian is the top Halloween disguise in Kansas this year, the Rush Order Tees study found.

Kentucky

cityscape photo of a river and buildings in Louisville, Kentucky at night
Shutterstock

Costume: Fortnite

Like it is in Alaska, Iowa, and one other state on this list, dressing like a Fortnite character is the most popular Halloween get-up this year.

Louisiana

cityscape photo of buildings in New Orleans, Louisiana at night
Shutterstock

Costume: Playboy Bunny

Georgia isn't the only place where you'll find people in attire fit for Hef's mansion. Playboy Bunny is the top choice in Louisiana and two other states, as well.

Massachusetts

city skyline and fast moving traffic in Worcester, Massachusetts
Shutterstock

Costume: Captain America

Red, white, and blue will be a familiar color scheme this Halloween in Massachusetts. That's because the most popular costume is Steve Rogers, better known as Marvel's Captain America.

Maryland

domino sugars neon sign, maryland, iconic state photos
Shutterstock

Costume: Playboy Bunny

Like it is in Georgia, Louisiana, and one other state on this list, Playboy Bunny is the No. 1 costume choice among Maryland residents.

Maine

acadia national park maine state natural wonders
Shutterstock

Costume: Pirate

Like Floridians, many Maine residents will be seen out on Oct. 31 wearing eye patches and accompanied by a feisty feathered friend on their shoulder.

Michigan

downtown Detroit Michigan
f11photo / Shutterstock

Costume: Batman

It's not only Marvel superheroes you'll see this Halloween. In Michigan, DC comics' caped crusader, Batman, is the most popular outfit this year.

Minnesota

cityscape photo of downtown Saint Paul, Minnesota at dusk
iStock

Costume: Dinosaur

They may be long extinct, but it won't look like it in Minnesota this Halloween. Dressing like a dinosaur is the most popular choice in the Midwestern state.

Mississippi

jackson mississippi skyline
Shutterstock

Costume: Power Rangers

Mississippi is the fourth of six states where Power Ranger is the most popular costume among residents. The others are Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, and two states yet to be revealed.

Missouri

columbia missouri
Shutterstock

Costume: The Flash

Another superhero from the DC Comics universe will be seen speeding around the streets of Missouri on Oct. 31. The renewed popularity can largely be attributed to the CW series about the classic character, which debuted in 2014 and remains on the air.

Montana

Montana
Shutterstock

Costume: Pennywise

Like it is in Indiana and four other states, the killer clown Pennywise is the top costume pick in Montana this year.

North Carolina

cityscape photo of downtown Winston-Salem, North Caroline at night
Shutterstock

Costume: Harley Quinn

Heroes aren't the only popular getup this Halloween. Plenty of North Carolina residents will have their fun dressed up as DC Comics supervillain Harley Quinn, most recently portrayed on screen by Margot Robbie.

North Dakota

downtown fargo and the fargo movie theater in north dakota
Shutterstock

Costume: Astronaut

Sometimes you just have to go with a classic when it comes to your costume choice, at least that seems to be the case in North Dakota and one other state on this list, where astronaut is the top pick this year.

Nebraska

cityscape photo of Lincoln, Nebraska at nigh
iStock

Costume: Schoolgirl

We won't attempt to dissect what the motivation is behind the top costume choice in Nebraska and one other state this year, but for whatever reason, schoolgirl is the get-up residents landed on.

New Hampshire

cityscape photo of Portsmouth, New Hampshire at night
Shutterstock

Costume: Tinker Bell

Peter Pan and Captain Hook may have not made the list this year, but Tinker Bell sure did. The tiny Disney fairy is the most popular choice in New Hampshire, the Rush Order Tees study found.

New Jersey

city skyline and the Passaic River in Newark, New Jersey
Shutterstock

Costume: Superman

Expect to see plenty of blue tights and red capes blowing in the wind in New Jersey and one other state where the Man of Steel is the top costume choice this Halloween.

New Mexico

buildings and an empty street in downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico at night
Shutterstock

Costume: Fortnite

New Mexico is the fourth and final state where Fortnite is the top costume among residents. The others are Alaska, Iowa, and Kentucky.

New York

city skyline and skyscrapers along the Hudson River in New York, New York at sunset
Shutterstock

Costume: Cheerleader

Pom poms are a popular item this year in the Empire State. The Rush Order Tees study found that cheerleader was the top costume pick in New York and one other state.

Nevada

dusk view, frenchman mountain, city view henderson view pass, nevada
Kit Leong / Shutterstock

Costume: The Joker

Whether they use Jack Nicholson, Joaquin Phoenix, Heath Ledger, or Jared Leto as their inspiration, plenty of Nevada residents will be dressing up like DC Comic supervillain the Joker this year.

Ohio

Columbus, Ohio
Shutterstock

Costume: Pennywise

Ohio residents are likely to see a lot of spooky looking clowns this year, as the Rush Order Tees study found that Pennywise was the top costume pick in the state this year.

Oklahoma

tulsa oklahoma skyline
Shutterstock

Costume: Power Rangers

Oklahoma is another state where you are likely to see plenty of people dressed up as Power Rangers this year. The others are Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Mississippi, and one state yet to be revealed.

Oregon

skyline, portland, oregon, mountains, city
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Costume: Plague Doctor

The residents of Oregon are keeping things topical with their costume choices this year. Plague doctor was found to be the most popular pick for Oct. 31.

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, drunkest cities, happiest cities, fittest cities, best singles scenes, sleepless cities, best sports fans
Shutterstock

Costume: Captain America

Like it is in Massachusetts, patriotic hero Captain America is the top costume choice in Pennsylvania this Oct. 31.

Rhode Island

Castle Hill Lighthouse in Newport, Rhode Island at sunset
JJM Photography / Shutterstock

Costume: Lola Bunny

You might recognize Lola Bunny most from being Bugs Bunny's love interest in Space Jam, and if you live in Rhode Island, you'll see a lot more of her this Halloween, as the Looney Tunes character is the top pick in the Northeast state.

South Carolina

city skyline and highway in Columbia, South Carolina at night
Shutterstock

Costume: Power Rangers

South Carolina is the sixth and final state where Power Ranger is the most popular costume among residents. The others are Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

South Dakota

cityscape photo of down Sioux Falls, South Dakota at night
iStock

Costume: Superman

Just as residents in New Jersey should, the people of South Dakota should expect to see plenty of Clark Kent's caped alter ego on Oct. 31.

Tennessee

A view of downtown Nashville, Tennessee at the Shelby Street Bridge.
Shutterstock

Costume: Pennywise

Tennessee is the fourth out of six states in the U.S. where Pennywise is the most popular costume this year.

Texas

street in downtown Laredo, Texas at night
iStock

Most popular costume: Among Us

Among Us is a popular multiplayer video game launched in 2018. We'd be lying if we said we were super familiar, but the people of Texas sure are. Expect to see plenty of people dressed up as the armless robots featured in the game.

Utah

salt lake city utah skyline
Shutterstock

Costume: Cruella de Vil

Utah residents should expect to see a lot of black and white hair this year, as Cruella de Vil is the top costume in the state—just as it is in Arizona.

Virginia

ocean front and buildings in downtown Virginia Beach, Virginia at dusk
iStock

Costume: Playboy Bunny

Virginia is the fourth and final state where Playboy Bunny is the top costume this year. The others are Georgia, Louisiana, and Maryland.

Vermont

A view of Church Street in Burlington, Vermont
iStock

Costume: Pennywise

With Pennywise as its favorite costume this year, Vermont joins the club whose other members include Indiana, Montana, Ohio, Tennessee, and one other state yet to be revealed.

Washington

city skyline and busy highway in Seattle, Washington at night
Shutterstock

Costume: Schoolgirl

As it is in Nebraska, dressing as a schoolgirl is the top costume pick in Washington this year.

Wisconsin

cityscape photos of buildings and house in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin at night
Shutterstock

Costume: Cheerleader

Wisconsin is the second of two states where dressing as a cheerleader is the most popular costume this year. The other is New York.

West Virginia

charleston west virginia skyline
Shutterstock

Costume: Pennywise

West Virginia is the sixth and final state where Pennywise was found to be the most popular costume choice of 2021. The others are Indiana, Montana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Vermont.

Wyoming

cityscape photo of downtown Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Shutterstock

Costume: Astronaut

Like it is in North Dakota, dressing like you're suited for a trip to explore the final frontier is the most popular choice in Wyoming this Halloween.

