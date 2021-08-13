This Is the Most Popular Beer in Your State, According to Data
You'll never guess which beer brand is the fan favorite across 13 states.
Ask Americans their favorite alcoholic beverage and the answer is clear: beer reigns supreme. In fact, according to a 2020 economic impact study conducted by the National Beer Wholesalers Association, the beer industry contributes over $328 billion to the U.S. economy annually—more than three times both the wine and spirits industries. Cheers to that!
The tougher question to answer is which beer Americans like best. Based purely on sales, the simple answer is Budweiser, which is valued at over $14 billion, according to Statista. Yet even if Bud is the "King of Beers" by this benchmark, that's not necessarily true in every corner of the U.S. To get to the root of which beer people are most passionate about requires slightly more sleuthing.
Food and Wine magazine consulted Google Trends to find out which beer brand people searched for most often in each state in 2018 to determine the most popular. The answers range from beer giants to smaller brands and craft breweries. These are the beers that have piqued peoples' curiosity—at least enough to Google them—giving a little more insight into which brands and types have made a lasting impression. Read on to find out which beer was named most popular in your state—and which one reigned supreme in more than a quarter of states in the country!
RELATED: This Is the State That Drinks the Most Beer, Data Shows.
Alabama
Most popular beer: Blue Moon
Alaska
Most popular beer: Irish Death
Arizona
Most popular beer: 805
Arkansas
Most popular beer: Rainier
California
Most popular beer: 805
RELATED: This Is the Most Popular Liquor in Your State, According to Data.
Colorado
Most popular beer: Boulder
Connecticut
Most popular beer: Blue Moon
Delaware
Most popular beer: Dewey
Florida
Most popular beer: Jai Alai
RELATED: This Is the State That Drinks the Most Alcohol, According to Data.
Georgia
Most popular beer: Blue Moon
Hawaii
Most popular beer: Aloha
Idaho
Most popular beer: Gluten-Free Beer
Illinois
Most popular beer: Blue Moon
Indiana
Most popular beer: Yuengling
Iowa
Most popular beer: Yuengling
Kansas
Most popular beer: Blue Moon
Kentucky
Most popular beer: Yuengling
Louisiana
Most popular beer: Bayou
Maine
Most popular beer: Bear Bones
Maryland
Most popular beer: Attaboy
Massachusetts
Most popular beer: Cape Cod
And for more news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Michigan
Most popular beer: M43
Minnesota
Most popular beer: Hamm's
Mississippi
Most popular beer: Blue Moon
Missouri
Most popular beer: Yuengling
Montana
Most popular beer: Rainier
Nebraska
Most popular beer: Yuengling
Nevada
Most popular beer: 805
New Hampshire
Most popular beer: Schilling
New Jersey
Most popular beer: Blue Moon
RELATED: This Is the State That Drinks the Most Wine, According to Data.
New Mexico
Most popular beer: IPA
New York
Most popular beer: Randolph
North Carolina
Most popular beer: Burial
North Dakota
Most popular beer: Spotted Cow
Ohio
Most popular beer: Blue Moon
Oklahoma
Most popular beer: Corona
Oregon
Most popular beer: Buoy
Pennsylvania
Most popular beer: Blue Moon
RELATED: This Is the Most Popular Cocktail in Your State, According to Data.
Rhode Island
Most popular beer: Blue Moon
South Carolina
Most popular beer: Blue Moon
South Dakota
Most popular beer: IPA
Tennessee
Most popular beer: Tailgate
Texas
Most popular beer: Lone Star
Utah
Most popular beer: Homemade Root Beer
Vermont
Most popular beer: Gose Beer
Virginia
Most popular beer: Blue Moon
Washington
Most popular beer: Rainier
West Virginia
Most popular beer: Hamm's
Wisconsin
Most popular beer: Blue Moon
Wyoming
Most popular beer: Rainier
RELATED: This Major Soda Brand Is Releasing an Alcoholic Version.