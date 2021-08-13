This Is the Most Popular Beer in Your State, According to Data

Ask Americans their favorite alcoholic beverage and the answer is clear: beer reigns supreme. In fact, according to a 2020 economic impact study conducted by the National Beer Wholesalers Association, the beer industry contributes over $328 billion to the U.S. economy annually—more than three times both the wine and spirits industries. Cheers to that!

The tougher question to answer is which beer Americans like best. Based purely on sales, the simple answer is Budweiser, which is valued at over $14 billion, according to Statista. Yet even if Bud is the "King of Beers" by this benchmark, that's not necessarily true in every corner of the U.S. To get to the root of which beer people are most passionate about requires slightly more sleuthing.

Food and Wine magazine consulted Google Trends to find out which beer brand people searched for most often in each state in 2018 to determine the most popular. The answers range from beer giants to smaller brands and craft breweries. These are the beers that have piqued peoples' curiosity—at least enough to Google them—giving a little more insight into which brands and types have made a lasting impression. Read on to find out which beer was named most popular in your state—and which one reigned supreme in more than a quarter of states in the country!

Alabama

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Alaska

Most popular beer: Irish Death

Arizona

Most popular beer: 805

Arkansas

Most popular beer: Rainier

California

Most popular beer: 805

Colorado

Most popular beer: Boulder

Connecticut

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Delaware

Most popular beer: Dewey

Florida

Most popular beer: Jai Alai

Georgia

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Hawaii

Most popular beer: Aloha

Idaho

Most popular beer: Gluten-Free Beer

Illinois

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Indiana

Most popular beer: Yuengling

Iowa

Most popular beer: Yuengling

Kansas

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Kentucky

Most popular beer: Yuengling

Louisiana

Most popular beer: Bayou

Maine

Most popular beer: Bear Bones

Maryland

Most popular beer: Attaboy

Massachusetts

Most popular beer: Cape Cod

Michigan

Michigan

Most popular beer: M43

Minnesota

Most popular beer: Hamm's

Mississippi

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Missouri

Most popular beer: Yuengling

Montana

Most popular beer: Rainier

Nebraska

Most popular beer: Yuengling

Nevada

Most popular beer: 805

New Hampshire

Most popular beer: Schilling

New Jersey

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

New Mexico

Most popular beer: IPA

New York

Most popular beer: Randolph

North Carolina

Most popular beer: Burial

North Dakota

Most popular beer: Spotted Cow

Ohio

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Oklahoma

Most popular beer: Corona

Oregon

Most popular beer: Buoy

Pennsylvania

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Rhode Island

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

South Carolina

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

South Dakota

Most popular beer: IPA

Tennessee

Most popular beer: Tailgate

Texas

Most popular beer: Lone Star

Utah

Most popular beer: Homemade Root Beer

Vermont

Most popular beer: Gose Beer

Virginia

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Washington

Most popular beer: Rainier

West Virginia

Most popular beer: Hamm's

Wisconsin

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Wyoming

Most popular beer: Rainier

