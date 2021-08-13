Culture

This Is the Most Popular Beer in Your State, According to Data

You'll never guess which beer brand is the fan favorite across 13 states.

August 13, 2021
August 13, 2021

Ask Americans their favorite alcoholic beverage and the answer is clear: beer reigns supreme. In fact, according to a 2020 economic impact study conducted by the National Beer Wholesalers Association, the beer industry contributes over $328 billion to the U.S. economy annually—more than three times both the wine and spirits industries. Cheers to that!

The tougher question to answer is which beer Americans like best. Based purely on sales, the simple answer is Budweiser, which is valued at over $14 billion, according to Statista. Yet even if Bud is the "King of Beers" by this benchmark, that's not necessarily true in every corner of the U.S. To get to the root of which beer people are most passionate about requires slightly more sleuthing.

Food and Wine magazine consulted Google Trends to find out which beer brand people searched for most often in each state in 2018 to determine the most popular. The answers range from beer giants to smaller brands and craft breweries. These are the beers that have piqued peoples' curiosity—at least enough to Google them—giving a little more insight into which brands and types have made a lasting impression. Read on to find out which beer was named most popular in your state—and which one reigned supreme in more than a quarter of states in the country!

Alabama

bottle of blue moon next to orange, glass
Antonio Salaverry / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Alaska

Irish Death Beer
Iron Horse Brewery

Most popular beer: Irish Death

Arizona

Six pack of 805 Beer
Firestone Walker Brewing Company via Applejack Wine & Spirits

Most popular beer: 805

Arkansas

Bright neon Rainier Beer sign in the window of a local pub in Glacier, WA
Rick Beauregard / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Rainier

California

805 beer
Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Most popular beer: 805

Colorado

Boulder Beer Co.
Moxie Sozo via Boulder Beer Co

Most popular beer: Boulder

Connecticut

Several six pack cases of Blue Moon beer on a shelf at a grocery store
TonelsonProductions / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Delaware

Dewey Beer Co.
Dewey Beer Co.

Most popular beer: Dewey

Florida

Jai Alai Pale Ale
Cigar City Brewing

Most popular beer: Jai Alai

Georgia

Bottle of Blue Moon belgian white beer, brewed by MillerCoors on old wooden barrel on black background.
DenisMArt / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Hawaii

Aloha Beer Co
Aloha Beer Co.

Most popular beer: Aloha

Idaho

Woman with a beer
Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Gluten-Free Beer

Illinois

Blue moon beer bottle on wooden bar with out of focus pub background.
Guido Ignacio Martini / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Indiana

yuengling beer bottle near a lake
Buddy Phillips / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Yuengling

Iowa

Cases of bottles of Yuengling Traditional Lager at a grocery store waiting for customers to purchase.
Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Yuengling

Kansas

Two cans of Blue Moon Belgian White Ale in a bed of Ice.
Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Kentucky

Yuengling Beer Neon Logo in the window of an old New York City Tavern located in Greenwich Village.
iShootPhotosLLC / iStock

Most popular beer: Yuengling

Louisiana

Bayou Teche beer
Bayou Teche Brewing

Most popular beer: Bayou

Maine

Bear Bones Beer
Bear Bones Beer

Most popular beer: Bear Bones

Maryland

Attaboy Beer
Attaboy Beer

Most popular beer: Attaboy

Massachusetts

Cape Cod Beer
Cape Cod Beer

Most popular beer: Cape Cod

Michigan

M43 Beer
Old Nation Brewing Co.

Most popular beer: M43

Minnesota

Hamm's Brewery sign at 1550 Bryant
Bob Campbell/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Most popular beer: Hamm's

Mississippi

Blue Moon beer on display at Chef Guy Fieri presented designed for Carnival cruises Open-Air Barbeque Eatery at Beer-B-Que at 620 Loft and Garden
lev radin / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Missouri

Yuengling introduces Golden Pilsner
Lauren A. Little/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Most popular beer: Yuengling

Montana

An original Rainier Beer sign hangs on an exterior wall of the Western Neon shop in Sodo.
GENNA MARTIN/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Most popular beer: Rainier

Nebraska

Yuengling Traditional Lager beer
jfmdesign / iStock

Most popular beer: Yuengling

Nevada

805 beer bottle
Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Most popular beer: 805

New Hampshire

Schilling Beer Co. logo
Schilling Beer Co.

Most popular beer: Schilling

New Jersey

A background full of Blue Moon bottled beer on a shelf at the grocery store
TonelsonProductions / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

New Mexico

close up of bearded white man drinking a glass of beer
Shutterstock

Most popular beer: IPA

New York

Randolph Beer
Randolph Beer Co. via Facebook

Most popular beer: Randolph

North Carolina

Burial Beer
Burial Beer Co.

Most popular beer: Burial

North Dakota

New Glarus Brewing Co.'s Spotted Cow
New Glarus Brewing Co. via Total Wine

Most popular beer: Spotted Cow

Ohio

A view of several cases of Blue Moon beer, on display at a local big box grocery store.
TonelsonProductions / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Oklahoma

corona
Estudio Conceito / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Corona

Oregon

Buoy Beer Co.
Buoy Beer Co.

Most popular beer: Buoy

Pennsylvania

Blue Moon white beer bottle Belgian
LMWH / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Rhode Island

A bottle of Blue Moon beer with a glass and slice of orange on an isolated background.
Keith Homan / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

South Carolina

A view of several cases of Blue Moon beer stacks inside a shopping cart, in a local grocery store.
TonelsonProductions / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

South Dakota

A group of young men cheersing their beers in a bar
Shutterstock

Most popular beer: IPA

Tennessee

Tailgate Beer's Blacktop Blonde ale.
Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Most popular beer: Tailgate

Texas

Lone Star Beer can on ice
oasisamuel / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Lone Star

Utah

Alcoholic Hard Root Beer
bhofack2 / iStock

Most popular beer: Homemade Root Beer

Vermont

Gose Beer by Lost Nation
Lost Nation via Drizly

Most popular beer: Gose Beer

Virginia

Blue Moon can belgian white beer, brewed by MillerCoors
darksoul72 / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Washington

Display of vintage Rainier Beer cans, in an antique food background
VDB Photos / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Rainier

West Virginia

Hamm's beer
Hamm's via Walmart

Most popular beer: Hamm's

Wisconsin

Cases of Blue Moon Belgian White Ale Beer at a Sam's Club store in Orlando, Florida.
Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

Most popular beer: Blue Moon

Wyoming

An old Historic Alki Rainier Beer advertising sign on a brick wall in Occidental park in the historic Pioneer Square neighborhood.
400tmax / iStock

Most popular beer: Rainier

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
