Of all the available alcoholic beverages on the market—from canned cocktails to boxed wine—nothing is more beloved than a good old fashioned brewski. And while fancy stouts, lagers, and IPAs cooked up by a craft brewing industry that has absolutely exploded over the last decade or so have given beer lovers more options than ever, these often expensive brews have also taken a toll on drinkers' wallets. Not to mention, sometimes you just want something simple, classic, and familiar. With that in mind, Best Life consulted a recent study conducted by Workshopedia to find out the most popular cheap beer in America.

To gage popularity of cheap beers across the country, the team at Workshopedia started with a list of 36 popular beers and recorded Google Trends search interest over the last one-year period for all 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C. to see which beer was searched for the most in each state. Read on to discover the most popular cheap beer in America based on how many states it was the most searched for beer on Google in the last 12 months.

10 Miller Lite

Number of states where beer is most popular: One

While Miller Lite is only the most popular cheap beer in one state, Illinois, it made it into the top 10 given that it is also the most popular in Washington D.C.

"Not every beer needs to be a Monet masterpiece or the next wonder of the world," writes one beer fan on Beer Advocate. "Do the union 'brew masters' that brew Miller Lite really care about the head of their beer, or the aroma out of a glass? No, they care about having a good time … Why is it that I gave this beer a 5 in every category? Well, I like to have a good time and that is what this beer is meant for."

9 Stroh's

Number of states where beer is most popular: Two

Given that Stroh's was originally brewed in Detroit, it's no surprise that one of the two states where it is the most popular cheap brew is Michigan. The other being Michigan's midwestern neighbor, Ohio.

"Great beer. I'm surprised it's not more popular. [It's] a bit of a shame," one beer drinker said in a review on Beer Advocate. "Reminds me of a more hoppy, less corn-syrupy PBR. There is legit hop flavor in this and it's in the same price range as Bud, Miller, etc. I recommend it."

8 Keystone Light

Number of states where beer is most popular: Two

Keystone Light's advertising slogan is "Always Smooth, Even When You're Not", which appears to resonate most with residents of Idaho and Nebraska, where the affordable brew is the most popular.

"Best beer money can buy," a beer lover passionately wrote about Keystone Light on Beer Advocate. "Absolutely cannot change my mind. Every time I crack a can I feel like I'm sitting on the summit of the tallest mountain in the Rockies."

7 Yuengling

Number of states where beer is most popular: Three

Yuengling is in fact America's oldest brewery, located in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, and the state is darn proud of that—so are a couple others. Yuengling is the most popular cheap beer in Florida, Kansas, and, of course, Pennsylvania.

"Simply the best of the plain, good ol' American lagers. Doesn't have that alcohol aftertaste/harshness, just smooth and wonderful to drink," a Yuengling fan wrote in a review on Beer Advocate. "It's from America's oldest brewery, and clearly in this case oldest is best. They know what they're doing over at Yuengling!"

6 Keystone

Number of states where beer is most popular: Three

Just like Keystone Light, Keystone's fuller body lager has plenty of fans among cheap beer drinkers. In fact, it is a favorite in Colorado, Oregon, and Oklahoma.

"I've been looking for this for years. It's basically been the Holy Grail in that sense. Easily the best Keystone," according to one Beer Advocate reviewer.

5 Budweiser

Number of states where beer is most popular: Three

The "King of Beers" may not be the king of cheap beers in every state, but it certainly is in North Dakota, New Hampshire, and Wyoming.

"Budweiser has become what defines an American lager," writes one beer enthusiast on Beer Advocate. "It is smooth, no weird bitter aftertaste and I like its rice taste. It really does have a pleasant hint of beechwood. It is a good beer. I ate a grapefruit while drinking a Budweiser. It was as good as many IPAs."

4 Coors Light

Number of states where beer is most popular: Four

Coors Light is known for its light, refreshing flavor so it's no wonder that it is the most popular cheap beer in warm-climate states like Arizona, California, and Nevada. The fact that it is also the top pick in Minnesota is tougher to explain, however.

"Not ashamed at all to say I love Coors Light," a Beer Advocate reviewer says. "While I also love and try plenty of craft beers/larger scale beers, Coors Light is nothing like [those]. It's simple, perfectly carbonated, light, refreshing, and tastes great. Love it."

3 Bud Light

Number of states where beer is most popular: Four

Long a staple of college parties, backyard barbecues, and sports arenas, the lighter version of "the king" maintains peak popularity in a handful of states: Alaska, Iowa, Massachusetts, and West Virginia.

"Bud Light is a "go to" beer for people who actually like beer," a beer fan explains on Beer Advocate. "I like all kinds of beers, but lean toward pilsners for the crisp flavor. There are times when I would prefer a Bud Light over a Pilsner Urquell, and vice versa."

2 Michelob Ultra

Number of states where beer is most popular: Seven

Containing only 2.6 grams of carbohydrates and 95 calories, Michelob Ultra is among the lightest of the light cheap beers on the market. And that seems to be a key selling point for folks in Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

"I am not sure why people absolutely knock this so badly, this beer has a beautiful color [and a] sweet, hoppy smell. Extremely refreshing and light. Solid beer," according to one Beer Advocate reviewer."

1 Natural Light

Number of states where beer is most popular: 10

Far and away the most popular cheap beer in America, Natural Light, affectionately referred to as "Natty Light", was the most searched for cheap beer in the following 10 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, and Utah.

"Smells like the beer your dad drank in 1975," one Natural Light fan wrote on Beer Advocate. "I felt the taste was a little watery with some grassiness and a dry finish. I was very surprised by this beer. For the price this will be one of my go-to beers from now on."

