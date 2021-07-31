This Is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Your State, New Research Shows
Want to know what to get for your next barbecue? Here's the basic beer folks around you like most.
If you're a beer drinker, you know that the market has gotten a bit more complex and, let's be honest, fancier these days. From craft beers to IPAs to sour ales, the world of beer isn't what it used to be. But even with more options than ever before, many of us still prefer to crack open a can of the kind of dependable, humble, inexpensive beer generations before us spent their weekends sipping. These beers might not be the most original or expensive, but that doesn't mean they're not great in their own right. And if that's the kind of brew you prefer, you're hardly alone. Of course, some are more popular than others, which is why the team at Workshopedia set out to discover the king of the kegger in every corner of the U.S. and they just published their findings this week.
Workshopedia conducted research over the last year to determine which "trashy beer," their words not ours, is most popular in each of the 50 U.S. states. Starting with a list of 36 popular inexpensive beers and tracking Google Trends search data over the last 12 months, they discovered the cheap beer each state searched for the most. Out of the beers tracked, 26 were the most popular in at least one state. But it was also clear Americans overall favor one inexpensive beer in particular. Think you got it? Nope, it's not Bud Light. Read on to find out which beer is the most popular in 10 U.S. states and which one reigns supreme where you call home!
RELATED: This Is the State That Drinks the Most Alcohol, According to Data.
1
Alabama
Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra
2
Alaska
Most popular cheap beer: Bud Light
3
Arizona
Most popular cheap beer: Coors Light
4
Arkansas
Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra
5
California
Most popular cheap beer: Coors Light
RELATED: This Is the Most Popular Liquor in Your State, According to Data.
6
Colorado
Most popular cheap beer: Keystone
7
Connecticut
Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light
8
Delaware
Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light
9
Florida
Most popular cheap beer: Yuengling
RELATED: This Is the Most Popular Cocktail in Your State, According to Data.
10
Georgia
Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light
11
Hawaii
Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra
12
Idaho
Most popular cheap beer: Keystone Light
13
Illinois
Most popular cheap beer: Miller Lite
14
Indiana
Most popular cheap beer: Miller Genuine Draft
15
Iowa
Most popular cheap beer: Bud Light
16
Kansas
Most popular cheap beer: Yuengling
17
Kentucky
Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra
18
Louisiana
Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra
19
Maine
Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light
20
Maryland
Most popular cheap beer: National Bohemian
21
Massachusetts
Most popular cheap beer: Bud Light
22
Michigan
Most popular cheap beer: Stroh's
23
Minnesota
Most popular cheap beer: Coors Light
24
Mississippi
Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra
25
Missouri
Most popular cheap beer: Busch
26
Montana
Most popular cheap beer: Pabst Blue Ribbon
27
Nebraska
Most popular cheap beer: Keystone Light
28
Nevada
Most popular cheap beer: Coors Light
29
New Hampshire
Most popular cheap beer: Budweiser
30
New Jersey
Most popular cheap beer: Schaefer
31
New Mexico
Most popular cheap beer: Coors
32
New York
Most popular cheap beer: Genesee
RELATED: This Is the State That Drinks the Most Beer, Data Shows.
33
North Carolina
Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light
34
North Dakota
Most popular cheap beer: Budweiser
35
Ohio
Most popular cheap beer: Stroh's
36
Oklahoma
Most popular cheap beer: Keystone
37
Oregon
Most popular cheap beer: Keystone
38
Pennsylvania
Most popular cheap beer: Yuengling
39
Rhode Island
Most popular cheap beer: Narragansett
40
South Carolina
Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light
41
South Dakota
Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light
42
Tennessee
Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra
43
Texas
Most popular cheap beer: Lone Star
And for more fun facts about your state sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
44
Utah
Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light
45
Vermont
Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light
46
Virginia
Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light
47
Washington
Most popular cheap beer: Rainier
48
West Virginia
Most popular cheap beer: Bud Light
49
Wisconsin
Most popular cheap beer: Old Style
50
Wyoming
Most popular cheap beer: Budweiser
RELATED: If You Live in These States, Prepare for an Alcohol Shortage.