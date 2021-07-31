Culture

This Is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Your State, New Research Shows

Want to know what to get for your next barbecue? Here's the basic beer folks around you like most.

By Jaimie Etkin
July 31, 2021
Jaimie Etkin
By Jaimie Etkin
July 31, 2021

If you're a beer drinker, you know that the market has gotten a bit more complex and, let's be honest, fancier these days. From craft beers to IPAs to sour ales, the world of beer isn't what it used to be. But even with more options than ever before, many of us still prefer to crack open a can of the kind of dependable, humble, inexpensive beer generations before us spent their weekends sipping. These beers might not be the most original or expensive, but that doesn't mean they're not great in their own right. And if that's the kind of brew you prefer, you're hardly alone. Of course, some are more popular than others, which is why the team at Workshopedia set out to discover the king of the kegger in every corner of the U.S. and they just published their findings this week.

Workshopedia conducted research over the last year to determine which "trashy beer," their words not ours, is most popular in each of the 50 U.S. states. Starting with a list of 36 popular inexpensive beers and tracking Google Trends search data over the last 12 months, they discovered the cheap beer each state searched for the most. Out of the beers tracked, 26 were the most popular in at least one state. But it was also clear Americans overall favor one inexpensive beer in particular. Think you got it? Nope, it's not Bud Light. Read on to find out which beer is the most popular in 10 U.S. states and which one reigns supreme where you call home!

RELATED: This Is the State That Drinks the Most Alcohol, According to Data.

1
Alabama

cans of michelob ultra beer on ice
Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra

2
Alaska

Bud Light
monticello / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Bud Light

3
Arizona

Coors Light Beer
Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Coors Light

4
Arkansas

michelob ultra beer bottles
Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra

5
California

Two Coors Light beer mugs cups, straws
Kristi Blokhin / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Coors Light

RELATED: This Is the Most Popular Liquor in Your State, According to Data.

6
Colorado

Can of Keystone
Molson Coors

Most popular cheap beer: Keystone

7
Connecticut

Natural Light Beer also called Natty Light in a grocery store.
Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

8
Delaware

Boiled peanuts with Natural Light beer.
P Kyriakos / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

9
Florida

yuengling beer bottle near a lake
Buddy Phillips / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Yuengling

RELATED: This Is the Most Popular Cocktail in Your State, According to Data.

10
Georgia

A case of Natural Light Beer also called Natty Light in a grocery store.
Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

11
Hawaii

Closeup of Michelob Ultra bottles in ice. Introduced in 2002 Michelob Ultra is a light beer with reduced calories and carbohydrates, from Anheuser-Busch.
Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra

12
Idaho

Keystone Light can
Molson Coors

Most popular cheap beer: Keystone Light

13
Illinois

Keith Homan / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Miller Lite

14
Indiana

Miller Genuine Draft
OlegDoroshin /Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Miller Genuine Draft

15
Iowa

Shopper grabbing a case of Bud Light brand beer
calimedia / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Bud Light

16
Kansas

yuengling
Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Yuengling

17
Kentucky

Pack of Michelob ULTRA Superior Light Beer on white background.
Chansak Joe / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra

18
Louisiana

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold Beer in a bottle
brianjohnsonphoto / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra

19
Maine

Cans of Natural Light Beer also called Natty Light in a Publix grocery store.
Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

20
Maryland

Two unopened ice cold cans of Natty Boh aka National Bohemian
010110010101101 / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: National Bohemian

21
Massachusetts

Bottle of Bud Light beer, an American light beer, produced by Anheuser-Busch, introduced in 1982.
monticello / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Bud Light

22
Michigan

Stroh's six pack of beer
Stroh Brewery Company via Binny's Beverage Depot

Most popular cheap beer: Stroh's

23
Minnesota

Bottle of Coors Light isolated on a black background background
Ben Gingell / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Coors Light

24
Mississippi

A view of several cases of Michelob Ultra beer, on display at a local big box grocery store.
TonelsonProductions / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra

25
Missouri

glass, can of busch beer
JL IMAGES / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Busch

26
Montana

pack of pabst blue ribbon beer
Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Pabst Blue Ribbon

27
Nebraska

Case of Keystone Light
Molson Coors via Total Wine

Most popular cheap beer: Keystone Light

28
Nevada

A twelve pack of Coors Light beer bottles on an isolated background.
Keith Homan / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Coors Light

29
New Hampshire

A person sitting at a campsite enjoying a Budweiser beer as the sun sets and the light highlights the bottle.
Arthur Villator / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Budweiser

30
New Jersey

Flat top Schaefer beer can with a pilsner glass of beer, can opener and Schaefer all around coasters on a red table and red background
Mike Reddington / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Schaefer

31
New Mexico

Six pack of Coor's original beer.
Keith Homan / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Coors

32
New York

Genesee case of beer
Genesee Brewing Company via Liquors Inc.

Most popular cheap beer: Genesee

RELATED: This Is the State That Drinks the Most Beer, Data Shows.

33
North Carolina

Natural Light Beer also called Natty Light in a grocery store.
Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

34
North Dakota

budweiser can opening, trademark failures
Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Budweiser

35
Ohio

Stroh logo
Stroh Brewery Company

Most popular cheap beer: Stroh's

36
Oklahoma

Keystone Case
Molson Coors via Walmart

Most popular cheap beer: Keystone

37
Oregon

Keystone Logo
Molson Coors via Shore Point Distributing Company

Most popular cheap beer: Keystone

38
Pennsylvania

Cases of bottles of Yuengling Traditional Lager at a grocery store waiting for customers to purchase.
Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Yuengling

39
Rhode Island

Narragansett Beer
Narragansett Brewing Company

Most popular cheap beer: Narragansett

40
South Carolina

Natural Light Beer also called Natty Light in a grocery store.
Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

41
South Dakota

Natural Light Beer also called Natty Light in a grocery store.
Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

42
Tennessee

Closeup of a hand holding a can of Michelob Ultra Beer. A a low carb and low calorie light beer from Anheuser-Busch.
Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra

43
Texas

Lone Star Beer can on ice
oasisamuel / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Lone Star

And for more fun facts about your state sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

44
Utah

Natural Light Beer also called Natty Light in a grocery store.
Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

45
Vermont

A six pack of Natural Light beer in cans.
Keith Homan / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

46
Virginia

Natty Light Beer Case
Anheuser-Busch via Walmart

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

47
Washington

Bright neon Rainier Beer sign in the window of a local pub in Glacier, WA
Rick Beauregard / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Rainier

48
West Virginia

Closeup cap of bottles Bud Light beer. Bud Light was introduced in 1982 by Anheuser-Bucsh InBev., the top selling beer in the United States
PJiiiJane / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Bud Light

49
Wisconsin

Old Style Beer
Stroh Brewery Company via Lisle Liquors

Most popular cheap beer: Old Style

50
Wyoming

Three glass bottles of Budweiser in ice
Patcharaporn Puttipon 636 / Shutterstock

Most popular cheap beer: Budweiser

RELATED: If You Live in These States, Prepare for an Alcohol Shortage.

Jaimie Etkin
Jaimie is the Editor-in-Chief of Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Judo Olympian Martyna Trajdos defends coach who slapped her face as part of pregame ritual
    Judo Olympian Martyna Trajdos defends coach who slapped her face as part of pregame ritual
    Culture

    Olympian Defends Coach's Controversial Face Slap

    This pre-competition "ritual" had people outraged.

  • Actor Steven Seagal, circa 1992.
    Actor Steven Seagal, circa 1992.
    Culture

    See Steven Seagal & Kelly LeBrock's Youngest Now

    She's following in both of her parents' footsteps.

  • guy looking at his beard at bathroom mirror
    guy looking at his beard at bathroom mirror
    Health

    If You Notice This on Your Skin, Get Your Liver Checked

    The Mayo Clinic warns that it could be serious.

  • Woman scratching arm because it stings in a park with copy space
    Woman scratching arm because it stings in a park with copy space
    Smarter Living

    Never Do This to Fight Off Mosquitoes

    Officials are warning against this major mistake.

  • Woman is showing her CDC issued COVID vaccination record card as a proof of immunization.
    Woman is showing her CDC issued COVID vaccination record card as a proof of immunization.
    Health

    If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

    A negative test won't do if you're of vaccination age.

  • 7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend
    7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend
    Culture

    7 New Netflix Shows to Watch This Weekend

    What to marathon on your days off.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group