This Is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Your State, New Research Shows

If you're a beer drinker, you know that the market has gotten a bit more complex and, let's be honest, fancier these days. From craft beers to IPAs to sour ales, the world of beer isn't what it used to be. But even with more options than ever before, many of us still prefer to crack open a can of the kind of dependable, humble, inexpensive beer generations before us spent their weekends sipping. These beers might not be the most original or expensive, but that doesn't mean they're not great in their own right. And if that's the kind of brew you prefer, you're hardly alone. Of course, some are more popular than others, which is why the team at Workshopedia set out to discover the king of the kegger in every corner of the U.S. and they just published their findings this week.

Workshopedia conducted research over the last year to determine which "trashy beer," their words not ours, is most popular in each of the 50 U.S. states. Starting with a list of 36 popular inexpensive beers and tracking Google Trends search data over the last 12 months, they discovered the cheap beer each state searched for the most. Out of the beers tracked, 26 were the most popular in at least one state. But it was also clear Americans overall favor one inexpensive beer in particular. Think you got it? Nope, it's not Bud Light. Read on to find out which beer is the most popular in 10 U.S. states and which one reigns supreme where you call home!

1 Alabama

Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra

2 Alaska

Most popular cheap beer: Bud Light

3 Arizona

Most popular cheap beer: Coors Light

4 Arkansas

Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra

5 California

Most popular cheap beer: Coors Light

6 Colorado

Most popular cheap beer: Keystone

7 Connecticut

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

8 Delaware

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

9 Florida

Most popular cheap beer: Yuengling

10 Georgia

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

11 Hawaii

Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra

12 Idaho

Most popular cheap beer: Keystone Light

13 Illinois

Most popular cheap beer: Miller Lite

14 Indiana

Most popular cheap beer: Miller Genuine Draft

15 Iowa

Most popular cheap beer: Bud Light

16 Kansas

Most popular cheap beer: Yuengling

17 Kentucky

Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra

18 Louisiana

Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra

19 Maine

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

20 Maryland

Most popular cheap beer: National Bohemian

21 Massachusetts

Most popular cheap beer: Bud Light

22 Michigan

Most popular cheap beer: Stroh's

23 Minnesota

Most popular cheap beer: Coors Light

24 Mississippi

Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra

25 Missouri

Most popular cheap beer: Busch

26 Montana

Most popular cheap beer: Pabst Blue Ribbon

27 Nebraska

Most popular cheap beer: Keystone Light

28 Nevada

Most popular cheap beer: Coors Light

29 New Hampshire

Most popular cheap beer: Budweiser

30 New Jersey

Most popular cheap beer: Schaefer

31 New Mexico

Most popular cheap beer: Coors

32 New York

Most popular cheap beer: Genesee

33 North Carolina

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

34 North Dakota

Most popular cheap beer: Budweiser

35 Ohio

Most popular cheap beer: Stroh's

36 Oklahoma

Most popular cheap beer: Keystone

37 Oregon

Most popular cheap beer: Keystone

38 Pennsylvania

Most popular cheap beer: Yuengling

39 Rhode Island

Most popular cheap beer: Narragansett

40 South Carolina

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

41 South Dakota

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

42 Tennessee

Most popular cheap beer: Michelob Ultra

43 Texas

Most popular cheap beer: Lone Star

44 Utah

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

45 Vermont

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

46 Virginia

Most popular cheap beer: Natural Light

47 Washington

Most popular cheap beer: Rainier

48 West Virginia

Most popular cheap beer: Bud Light

49 Wisconsin

Most popular cheap beer: Old Style

50 Wyoming

Most popular cheap beer: Budweiser

