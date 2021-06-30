This Is the State That Drinks the Most Alcohol, According to Data
Here's how much booze is being consumed where you live.
Whether it's raising a glass during a celebration or simply unwinding after a long day, alcohol is a part of everyday life for millions of Americans. Unfortunately, even though having a few drinks now and then might feel harmless, science has shown us that there are definitely consequences to overindulging: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), excessive alcohol consumption is responsible for about 95,000 deaths a year in the United States. But data shows there can be a big difference between each state and how much alcohol is typically consumed.
A study released by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism found that a total of 7.8 billion gallons of alcohol were consumed by Americans in 2018. This brought the national per capita consumption to 2.35 gallons per person—or about 501 drinks each year—with an overall breakdown of 570 million gallons of hard liquor, 900 million gallons of wine, and 6.3 billion gallons of beer.
Data from the study show that while per capita alcohol consumption is still below the peak that was reached during the early '80s, levels have been slowly rising for nearly two decades. And while it might seem like diseases such as alcoholism could be responsible for the increase, CDC data finds that nine out of 10 adults of the 37 million who binge drink each week—which is defined as consuming four or more drinks on an occasion for a woman or five or more for a man—do not have an alcohol use disorder.
According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism's 2018 study, there's a good chance how much you drink could be affected by whether you live in Maine or Montana. Read on to see how much alcohol your home state drinks each year per person, and which one takes down the most drinks overall.
50
Utah
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.35 gallons
49
West Virginia
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.74 gallons
48
Arkansas
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.78 gallons
47
Oklahoma
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.85 gallons
46
Georgia
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.9 gallons
45
Kansas
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.92 gallons
44
Kentucky
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.95 gallons
43
Alabama
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.99 gallons
42
Ohio
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.03 gallons
41
Maryland
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.08 gallons
40
Virginia
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.13 gallons
39
Tennessee
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.14 gallons
38
Indiana
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.15 gallons
37
Nebraska
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.16 gallons
36
South Carolina
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.16 gallons
35
Mississippi
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.17 gallons
34
North Carolina
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.17 gallons
33
New York
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.21 gallons
32
Washington
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.22 gallons
31
Arizona
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.25 gallons
30
Texas
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.26 gallons
29
New Mexico
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.26 gallons
28
Pennsylvania
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.34 gallons
27
Michigan
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.36 gallons
26
New Jersey
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.36 gallons
25
South Dakota
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.37 gallons
24
Illinois
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.39 gallons
23
Iowa
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.39 gallons
22
Connecticut
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.4 gallons
21
California
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.49 gallons
20
Missouri
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.51 gallons
19
Louisiana
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.55 gallons
18
Massachusetts
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.55 gallons
17
Florida
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.61 gallons
16
Rhode Island
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.63 gallons
15
Hawaii
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.66 gallons
14
Oregon
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.74 gallons
13
Wyoming
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.78 gallons
12
Minnesota
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.79 gallons
Maine
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.85 gallons
10
Alaska
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.85 gallons
9
Colorado
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.88 gallons
8
Wisconsin
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.93 gallons
7
Idaho
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.94 gallons
6
Vermont
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 3.06 gallons
5
Montana
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 3.1 gallons
4
North Dakota
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 3.16 gallons
3
Nevada
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 3.42 gallons
2
Delaware
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 3.52 gallons
1
New Hampshire
Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 4.67 gallons