This Is the State That Drinks the Most Alcohol, According to Data

Whether it's raising a glass during a celebration or simply unwinding after a long day, alcohol is a part of everyday life for millions of Americans. Unfortunately, even though having a few drinks now and then might feel harmless, science has shown us that there are definitely consequences to overindulging: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), excessive alcohol consumption is responsible for about 95,000 deaths a year in the United States. But data shows there can be a big difference between each state and how much alcohol is typically consumed.

A study released by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism found that a total of 7.8 billion gallons of alcohol were consumed by Americans in 2018. This brought the national per capita consumption to 2.35 gallons per person—or about 501 drinks each year—with an overall breakdown of 570 million gallons of hard liquor, 900 million gallons of wine, and 6.3 billion gallons of beer.

Data from the study show that while per capita alcohol consumption is still below the peak that was reached during the early '80s, levels have been slowly rising for nearly two decades. And while it might seem like diseases such as alcoholism could be responsible for the increase, CDC data finds that nine out of 10 adults of the 37 million who binge drink each week—which is defined as consuming four or more drinks on an occasion for a woman or five or more for a man—do not have an alcohol use disorder.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism's 2018 study, there's a good chance how much you drink could be affected by whether you live in Maine or Montana. Read on to see how much alcohol your home state drinks each year per person, and which one takes down the most drinks overall.

50 Utah

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.35 gallons

49 West Virginia

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.74 gallons

48 Arkansas

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.78 gallons

47 Oklahoma

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.85 gallons

46 Georgia

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.9 gallons

45 Kansas

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.92 gallons

44 Kentucky

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.95 gallons

43 Alabama

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.99 gallons

42 Ohio

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.03 gallons

41 Maryland

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.08 gallons

40 Virginia

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.13 gallons

39 Tennessee

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.14 gallons

38 Indiana

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.15 gallons

37 Nebraska

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.16 gallons

36 South Carolina

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.16 gallons

35 Mississippi

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.17 gallons

34 North Carolina

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.17 gallons

33 New York

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.21 gallons

32 Washington

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.22 gallons

31 Arizona

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.25 gallons

30 Texas

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.26 gallons

29 New Mexico

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.26 gallons

28 Pennsylvania

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.34 gallons

27 Michigan

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.36 gallons

26 New Jersey

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.36 gallons

25 South Dakota

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.37 gallons

24 Illinois

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.39 gallons

23 Iowa

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.39 gallons

22 Connecticut

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.4 gallons

21 California

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.49 gallons

20 Missouri

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.51 gallons

19 Louisiana

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.55 gallons

18 Massachusetts

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.55 gallons

17 Florida

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.61 gallons

16 Rhode Island

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.63 gallons

15 Hawaii

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.66 gallons

14 Oregon

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.74 gallons

13 Wyoming

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.78 gallons

12 Minnesota

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.79 gallons

Maine

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.85 gallons

10 Alaska

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.85 gallons

9 Colorado

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.88 gallons

8 Wisconsin

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.93 gallons

7 Idaho

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.94 gallons

6 Vermont

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 3.06 gallons

5 Montana

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 3.1 gallons

4 North Dakota

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 3.16 gallons

3 Nevada

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 3.42 gallons

2 Delaware

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 3.52 gallons

1 New Hampshire

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 4.67 gallons