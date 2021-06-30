Smarter Living

This Is the State That Drinks the Most Alcohol, According to Data

Here's how much booze is being consumed where you live.

June 30, 2021
Whether it's raising a glass during a celebration or simply unwinding after a long day, alcohol is a part of everyday life for millions of Americans. Unfortunately, even though having a few drinks now and then might feel harmless, science has shown us that there are definitely consequences to overindulging: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), excessive alcohol consumption is responsible for about 95,000 deaths a year in the United States. But data shows there can be a big difference between each state and how much alcohol is typically consumed.

A study released by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism found that a total of 7.8 billion gallons of alcohol were consumed by Americans in 2018. This brought the national per capita consumption to 2.35 gallons per person—or about 501 drinks each year—with an overall breakdown of 570 million gallons of hard liquor, 900 million gallons of wine, and 6.3 billion gallons of beer.

Data from the study show that while per capita alcohol consumption is still below the peak that was reached during the early '80s, levels have been slowly rising for nearly two decades. And while it might seem like diseases such as alcoholism could be responsible for the increase, CDC data finds that nine out of 10 adults of the 37 million who binge drink each week—which is defined as consuming four or more drinks on an occasion for a woman or five or more for a man—do not have an alcohol use disorder.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism's 2018 study, there's a good chance how much you drink could be affected by whether you live in Maine or Montana. Read on to see how much alcohol your home state drinks each year per person, and which one takes down the most drinks overall.

50
Utah

cityscape photo of Salt Lake City, Utah at dusk
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.35 gallons

49
West Virginia

cityscape photo of Charleston, West Virginia
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.74 gallons

48
Arkansas

The skyline of Little Rock, Arkansas at dawn
iStock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.78 gallons

47
Oklahoma

The skyline of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.85 gallons

46
Georgia

Atlanta Georgia at sunset
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.9 gallons

45
Kansas

cityscape photo of Wichita, Kansas at dusk
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.92 gallons

44
Kentucky

louisville kentucky skyline
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.95 gallons

43
Alabama

The skyline of Mobile, Alabama at dusk
iStock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 1.99 gallons

42
Ohio

city skyline of Cincinnati, Ohio at dusk
iStock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.03 gallons

41
Maryland

the Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor Promenade in Baltimore, Maryland
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.08 gallons

40
Virginia

The skyline of Richmond, Virginia at sunset.
iStock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.13 gallons

39
Tennessee

nashville tennessee
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.14 gallons

38
Indiana

cityscape photo of Indianapolis, Indiana at night
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.15 gallons

37
Nebraska

omaha nebraska
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.16 gallons

36
South Carolina

downtown area of Charleston, South Carolina in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.16 gallons

35
Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi, USA cityscape at dusk.
iStock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.17 gallons

34
North Carolina

The skyline of Charlotte, North Carolina with fall foliage in the foreground
iStock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.17 gallons

33
New York

cityscape photo of buildings and the skyline in New York City, New York
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.21 gallons

32
Washington

Seattle, Washington
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.22 gallons

31
Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.25 gallons

30
Texas

city skyline of Austin, Texas at sunset
iStock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.26 gallons

29
New Mexico

cityscape photo of Santa Fe, New Mexico at dusk
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.26 gallons

28
Pennsylvania

philadelphia pennsylvania
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.34 gallons

27
Michigan

The skyline of Detroit, Michigan as seen from Lake Michigan
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.36 gallons

26
New Jersey

New Jersey, Jersey City skyline
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.36 gallons

25
South Dakota

mount rushmore, presidents, rock, south dakota
RED87PUTRA / Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.37 gallons

24
Illinois

Illinois
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.39 gallons

23
Iowa

cityscape photo of buildings, a street, and statue from behind in downtown Des Moines, Iowa at dusk
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.39 gallons

22
Connecticut

hartford connecticut skyline
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.4 gallons

21
California

The skyline of Los Angeles, California at sunset.
iStock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.49 gallons

20
Missouri

city skyline and Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.51 gallons

19
Louisiana

cityscape photos of bars and restaurants on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana at twilight
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.55 gallons

18
Massachusetts

Massachusetts
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.55 gallons

17
Florida

cityscape photo of a roundabout and buildings in Tampa, Florida at sunset
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.61 gallons

16
Rhode Island

The skyline of Providence, Rhode Island from the water at dusk
iStock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.63 gallons

15
Hawaii

Hawaii
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.66 gallons

14
Oregon

The skyline of Portland, Oregon at dusk
iStock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.74 gallons

13
Wyoming

moulton barn at the grand teton national park in wyoming
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.78 gallons

12
Minnesota

Minnesota
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.79 gallons

Maine

townhouses and building behind a lake in Portland, Maine
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.85 gallons

10
Alaska

Anchorage Skyline with a winter reflection
iStock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.85 gallons

9
Colorado

skyline of denver colorado
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.88 gallons

8
Wisconsin

The skyline of Milwaukee, Wisconsin at sunset
iStock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.93 gallons

7
Idaho

cityscape photo of downtown Bosie, Idaho
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 2.94 gallons

6
Vermont

An aerial view of Montpelier, Vermont
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 3.06 gallons

5
Montana

photo take by a drone of the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Montana
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 3.1 gallons

4
North Dakota

cityscape photo Fargo, North Dakota in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 3.16 gallons

3
Nevada

cityscape photo of the Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada at dusk
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 3.42 gallons

2
Delaware

cityscape photo of Wilmington, Delaware
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 3.52 gallons

1
New Hampshire

townscape photo of Portsmouth, New Hampshire at sunset
Shutterstock

Average annual amount of alcohol per person: 4.67 gallons

Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
