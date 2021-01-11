This Is the Most Corrupt State in America
Ethics and integrity take a backseat to convictions and corruption in this duplicitous state.
Every year, the independent anti-corruption organization Transparency International releases its Corruption Perception Index (CPI) report, an analysis of misconduct in the public sector of regions around the world. According to the most recent CPI report, the United States ranked 23rd out of 180 countries examined. And while the U.S. has consistently ranked far better in comparison to most parts of the world, the CPI indicates that since 2015, corruption has been steadily increasing across the country. With that in mind, Best Life set out to determine the most corrupt state in America.
To find out where corruption is the biggest problem in America, we used data from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to determine the number of public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents in all 50 states. The data accounts for "violations of federal law in bribery, extortion, police brutality, theft of government property, and other cases involving breach of the public trust," according to the DOJ.
We also included data on the number of reported violations by doctors and other healthcare providers filed between 1990 and 2020, according to the National Practitioner Data Bank. We included both the number of adverse action reports (legally required to be filed when a doctor or other healthcare practitioner is reprimanded in any number of ways—from being suspended to having their license revoked—due to some form of misconduct or professional incompetence), as well as medical malpractice payment reports (legally required to be filed when a healthcare organization has issued a payment to a patient who was caused physical harm as result of a doctor's negligence).
Then, we referred to the Coalition for Integrity's most recent States With Anti-Corruption Measures for Public Officials report, known as the S.W.A.M.P. index. Each state's laws are evaluated on their scope and establishment of ethics agencies and, most importantly, how effective those agencies actually are. Transparency exercised by public officials accepting gifts is an example of the factors that contribute to each state's score on the index's 100-point scale, where a score of 0 indicates the highest level of corruption possible.
Finally, we looked at the State Integrity Investigation conducted by The Center for Public Integrity. This is another in-depth assessment of accountability and transparency at the state level. The integrity score is based on 245 questions that delve into key indicators such as public access to information, electoral oversight, internal auditing, state pension fund management, ethics enforcement agencies, and judicial accountability. Again, higher scores mean more integrity, while lower ones equal less.
We then gave each one of these five metrics a weighted value and ran them through our exclusive algorithm to calculate how each state scored on our Corruption Index, where 100 is the most corrupt score a state can receive, and 0 is the least. Read on to discover the most corrupt state in America and find out where yours falls in the mix. And for more on unsavory behavior around the country, This Is the Most Dishonest State in America.
50
Kentucky
Annual public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 9
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 15,837
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 5,245
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 74 out of 100
State integrity score: 67 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 0.02
49
Illinois
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 6
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 29,683
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 17,743
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 55 out of 100
State integrity score: 67 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 3.36
48
South Dakota
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 4
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 2,187
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 855
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 34 out of 100
State integrity score: 56 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 3.87
47
Alaska
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 3
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 3,135
Medical malpractice payment reports: 723
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 69 out of 100
State integrity score: 76 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 4.48
46
Montana
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 8
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 2,725
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 1,845
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 54 out of 100
State integrity score: 64 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 8.28
45
New York
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 11
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 28,013
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 61,363
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 56 out of 100
State integrity score: 61 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 11.44
44
South Carolina
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 20
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 11,763
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 4,737
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 65 out of 100
State integrity score: 60 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 11.98
43
Tennessee
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 10
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 18,755
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 5,922
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 50 out of 100
State integrity score: 66 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 13.04
42
Florida
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 18
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 49,169
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 35,315
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 64 out of 100
State integrity score: 61 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 14.34
41
Mississippi
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 2
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 14,518
Medical malpractice payment reports: 3,322
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 40 out of 100
State integrity score: 61 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 15.50
40
Louisiana
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 2
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 26,413
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 9,813
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 48 out of 100
State integrity score: 59 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 18.22
39
Ohio
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 12
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 45,024
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 15,432
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 61 out of 100
State integrity score: 68 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 19.44
38
Hawaii
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 24
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 1,221
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 1,217
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 64 out of 100
State integrity score: 69 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 19.79
37
Pennsylvania
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 13
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 31,121
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 36,512
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 51 out of 100
State integrity score: 58 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 20.42
36
Delaware
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 19
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 2,891
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 1,111
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 50 out of 100
State integrity score: 56 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 23.52
35
New Jersey
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 17
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 20,905
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 21,368
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 59 out of 100
State integrity score: 65 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 25.10
34
Maryland
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 21
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 14,640
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 8,799
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 56 out of 100
State integrity score: 64 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 28.67
33
West Virginia
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 15
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 7,376
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 4,059
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 63 out of 100
State integrity score: 66 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 28.93
32
Alabama
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 7
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 23,902
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 2,398
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 35 out of 100
State integrity score: 67 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 30.60
31
Massachusetts
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 22
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 15,454
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 10,407
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 56 out of 100
State integrity score: 67 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 33.48
30
Missouri
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 23
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 21,593
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 8,116
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 58 out of 100
State integrity score: 62 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 34.79
29
Rhode Island
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 28
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 2,962
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 1,997
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 75 out of 100
State integrity score: 68 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 35.48
28
Georgia
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 25
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 14,255
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 9,534
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 40 out of 100
State integrity score: 63 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 37.88
27
Virginia
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 16
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 31,340
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 6,622
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 35 out of 100
State integrity score: 66 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 41.00
26
Oklahoma
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 12
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 25,849
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 4,741
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 42 out of 100
State integrity score: 59 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 41.25
25
North Dakota
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 5
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 3,092
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 657
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 0 out of 100
State integrity score: 59 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 44.01
24
California
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 34
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 85,689
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 52,421
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 75 out of 100
State integrity score: 73 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 44.33
23
Arkansas
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 30
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 14,248
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 2,343
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 66 out of 100
State integrity score: 61 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 44.67
22
Kansas
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 36
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 8,868
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 5,336
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 72 out of 100
State integrity score: 59 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 45.61
21
Texas
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 35
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 93,986
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 28,211
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 62 out of 100
State integrity score: 60 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 48.50
20
Maine
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 27
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 5,631
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 1,461
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 48 out of 100
State integrity score: 59 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 49.90
19
Wisconsin
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 37
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 12,794
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 3,550
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 57 out of 100
State integrity score: 63 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 50.50
18
Connecticut
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 29
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 8,207
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 5,475
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 44 out of 100
State integrity score: 71 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 59.35
17
New Mexico
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 31
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 5,426
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 3,722
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 36 out of 100
State integrity score: 61 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 63.13
16
Michigan
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 32
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 32,104
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 19,723
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 28 out of 100
State integrity score: 51 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 66.85
15
Nevada
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 45
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 9,566
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 3,018
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 54 out of 100
State integrity score: 57 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 69.90
14
New Hampshire
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 47
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 4,290
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 1,903
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 67 out of 100
State integrity score: 61 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 70.06
13
Wyoming
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 26
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 2,497
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 738
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 12 out of 100
State integrity score: 51 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 70.53
12
North Carolina
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 41
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 21,543
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 6,596
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 42 out of 100
State integrity score: 65 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 70.82
11
Indiana
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 33
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 17,734
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 8,948
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 28 out of 100
State integrity score: 62 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 71.65
10
Washington
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 49
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 31,330
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 8,378
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 78 out of 100
State integrity score: 67 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 74.81
9
Nebraska
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 43
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 7,643
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 2,303
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 60 out of 100
State integrity score: 67 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 77.18
8
Minnesota
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 46
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 15,681
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 3,362
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 46 out of 100
State integrity score: 62 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 78.42
7
Iowa
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 40
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 10,100
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 3,480
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 40 out of 100
State integrity score: 67 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 82.14
6
Idaho
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 39
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 2,921
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 1,190
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 16 out of 100
State integrity score: 62 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 82.26
5
Colorado
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 44
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 26,103
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 5,369
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 57 out of 100
State integrity score: 67 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 83.35
4
Oregon
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 50
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 18,012
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 3,737
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 55 out of 100
State integrity score: 59 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 86.81
3
Arizona
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 38
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 35,307
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 7,947
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 28 out of 100
State integrity score: 64 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 94.82
2
Utah
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 48
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 7,699
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 3,673
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 31 out of 100
State integrity score: 62 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 94.90
1
Vermont
Public corruption convictions per 10,000 residents: 42
Adverse action reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 3,753
Medical malpractice reports filed from 1990 to 2020: 831
S.W.A.M.P. index score: 37 out of 100
State integrity score: 60 out of 100
Corruption Index Score: 100.00
