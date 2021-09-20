Whether it's enjoying a glass of wine with dinner or catching up with friends over happy hour cocktails, being able to enjoy your alcoholic beverage of choice can be an easy way for people to unwind at the end of the day. But thanks to ongoing shortages, some popular products are beginning to go missing from inventories. Now, authorities in one state are limiting how much of some types of alcohol customers can buy due to dwindling supplies. Read on to see which place is rationing certain beloved bottles.

RELATED: Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights.

Pennsylvania authorities are limiting the sale of certain types of alcohol.

At this point in the pandemic, shortages of many everyday items have become relatively common thanks to disruptions in global supply chains. But if you live in Pennsylvania, you may not be able to get as much of your go-to tipple as authorities in the state have begun to limit the amount of certain types of alcohol customers can purchase.

As of Sept. 17, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced that it would be rationing specific products, barring customers from buying more than two bottles per day and setting caps on how much restaurants and bar owners could purchase. "These bottle limits are preventative measures to fairly distribute products and minimize out-of-stock situations, which will vary by location," Shawn Kelly, press secretary for the PLCB, said in a statement.

The list of rationed items includes certain bourbon, champagne, cognac, tequila, and whiskey brands.

In total, the list includes 43 specific products that will be restricted "for the foreseeable future." And while the cited products only constitute about two percent of the state's full set of offerings, it does touch upon a broad range of styles, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Currently, rationed products include everything from bourbon and cognac to tequila and whiskey—and even champagne. Higher-end household brand names such as Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy, Don Julio, Buffalo Trace, and Patrón make up the bulk of the list of controlled bottles.

RELATED: The Latest Major Shortage Is Happening at the Worst Time Possible.

The shortages may affect your next bar outing or large event in the state.

The new daily limits may come across as inconvenient to retail customers trying to stock up on their favorites. But local business advocates warn that the most significant burden will likely fall on bars, restaurants, and caterers that depend on higher volume purchases to keep their inventories stocked, as well as anyone looking to throw their own large party or event, such as a wedding.

"Supply and labor issues are not helping with recovery" from the pandemic, the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association said in a statement, arguing for more support from the PLCB as the sole controlling body of the state's beer, wine, and spirits. "We hope the Legislature will take all of this into consideration when they return to Harrisburg. The industry still needs help moving forward."

For more retail news and updates sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Other states have also been experiencing major alcohol shortages lately.

Pennsylvania isn't alone when it comes to a dearth of boozy beverages. Just last month, North Carolina, Ohio, Vermont, and South Dakota all reported experiencing alcohol shortages thanks to a lack of everything from required packaging and labels to warehouse workers and delivery truck drivers. The supply chain issues, coupled with an increased demand brought on by bar and restaurant reopenings, have strained resources across the industry.

"If you take a look at stories that have come out from around the country because of COVID-19, supply chains have been disrupted, production has been disrupted," Kelly said. "In some cases, there have been shortages of cans and bottles."

RELATED: These Popular Brands of Liquor Are Becoming Impossible to Find, Experts Say.