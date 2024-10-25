Dermatologists Are Warning Women About This Surprising Skincare Mistake

10-step skincare routines are all the rage—but could they be doing your skin more harm than good? Over-cleansing and using too many products can actually undermine your skin health and appearance. “Normal skin likes the basics — a cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen,” dermatologist Dr. Anna H. Chacon tells Grove . “People with normal skin should narrow down topicals such as toners, chemical exfoliants, masks, and serums to a select few to avoid overwhelming their skin.” Here’s how to know if you’re overdoing it with your skincare routine.

Are You Over-Cleansing Your Skin? iStock Are you over-cleansing your skin just to stick to a routine or method you saw on social media? What’s good for others might not be for you. "I'm not a stickler about washing your face morning and night for the sake of a regimen," board-certified dermatologist Sherwin Parikh, MD, tells Byrdie . "[The most important thing is] cleansing while maintaining a healthy skin barrier. If you use too much hot water or heavily foaming products, which tend to have irritating surfactants, you can over-cleanse your skin even if you only use them once daily. The key is not to irritate your skin for the sake of cleansing, as this can compromise your skin's natural, protective barrier."

Signs of Over-Cleansing iStock If your skin feels dry and tight, you may be over-cleansing and/or using products that are too harsh for your skin. "It can also feel sensitive or shows signs of sensitivity with reddish, dry patches," aesthetician Athena Hewett tells Allure . If your skin is clean after the night before, there is probably no need to go into an intense cleansing routine in the AM. "There isn't a need to rewash our face in the morning as there isn't anything to remove such as makeup or sunscreen," Hewitt says. "The natural oil our bodies produce is good for our skin — it provides a first defense barrier for the external factors of the day."

Excessive Oiliness Shutterstock Excessive oiliness could also be a sign of over-cleansing. "It’s counterintuitive but [over cleansing skin] and over-exfoliating seem to send feedback to your oil glands to overproduce sebum as your epidermis has been stripped of its natural oils," dermatologist Dr Shyamalar Gunatheesan tells Adore Beauty .

Adult Acne iStock Acne is the worst, and especially galling if it's being caused by your cleansing routine. "Sebum overproduction clogs the pores, resulting in acne," Dr Gunatheesan says. "The acid mantle of the skin also can be disrupted with over-cleansing and resultant inflammation."

Be Gentle With Your Skin Liudmila Chernetska/iStock.com Treat your skin like silk—avoid overly hot temperatures and be gentle. “If your skin consistently feels uncomfortable after cleansing you may be using a product that is not compatible for your skin type,” according to Garnier . “Switch to something gentler that cleanses your skin without making it feel raw. The best cleanser for you should make your skin feel refreshed and clean but not irritated or dried out.” If a product irritates your skin, stop using it.