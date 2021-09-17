Smarter Living

Sam Adams' New Beer Is Illegal in These 15 States

This new bottle comes with an ABV that is higher than some states allow.

By Kali Coleman
September 17, 2021
September 17, 2021

Boston Beer Company's Sam Adams beer has been a staple for beer lovers since 1984. But over the years, the company has been working to expand its offerings beyond the Boston Lager to draw in more loyal drinkers, with diverse options like hard seltzer Truly and Angry Orchard cider. Now, Boston Beer Co. is putting a new twist on its original Sam Adams beer—but in a way that makes the drink so potent, it won't be allowed in stores everywhere.

Boston Beer Co. is set to release its Sam Adams Utopias beer on Oct. 11. This is not the first time the company has released this particular beer, but the flavor changes every year. According to the announcement, this year's Utopias beer was "finished on 2,000 pounds of cherries, including Michigan and Balaton cherries" in order to create a sweet yet tart flavor.

"Since the introduction of Utopias in 2002, brewers have explored uncharted territory with each brew, experimenting with different kinds of aging barrels, new flavors, and different blending techniques," Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams, said in a statement.

Coming in at a suggested retail price of $240 a bottle, this is not likely something the average beer-drinker will be picking up. But those who do want it will need to make sure they don't live in one of the 15 states where it will be illegal.

Sam Adams Utopia is 28 percent alcohol by volume (ABV), which is a higher ABV strength than many states actually allow. According to The Week, certain state laws limiting the alcohol content in beer have been held over since the end of the Prohibition era, when officials were concerned about what the return of legal alcohol would bring forth.

And despite many of these laws being lifted or amended over the years, some states still have regulations that don't allow certain beers to be sold. Read on to find out where exactly you won't be able to buy this Sam Adams beer in stores.

1
Alabama

Drone Aerial View of Downtown Mobile Alabama AL Skyline
iStock

ABV limit: 13.9 percent

2
Arkansas

The skyline of Little Rock, Arkansas
iStock

ABV limit: 6.25 percent

3
Georgia

Atlanta Georgia at sunset
Shutterstock

ABV limit: 14 percent

4
Idaho

Cityscape photo of Boise, Idaho
Shutterstock

ABV limit: 16 percent

5
Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi, USA cityscape at dusk.
iStock

ABV limit: 10 percent

6
Missouri

The skyline of St. Louis, Missouri
iStock

ABV limit: 6 percent

7
Montana

City view. Billings, Montana, USA
iStock

ABV limit: 14 percent

8
New Hampshire

city skyline of buildings in Manchester, New Hampshire
Shutterstock

ABV limit: 14 percent

9
North Carolina

city skyline of Greensboro, North Carolina
iStock

ABV limit: 15 percent

10
Oklahoma

tulsa oklahoma
Shutterstock

ABV limit: 15 percent

11
Oregon

Newport, Oregon
Shutterstock

ABV limit: 6 percent

12
South Carolina

downtown columbia south carolina
Shutterstock

ABV limit: 17.5 percent

13
Utah

cityscape photo of trees, buildings, and brown mountains in Salt Lake City, Utah
Shutterstock

ABV limit: 4 percent

14
Vermont

An aerial view of Montpelier, Vermont
Shutterstock

ABV limit: 16 percent

15
West Virginia

The skyline of Charleston, West Virginia
Shutterstock

ABV limit: 12 percent

