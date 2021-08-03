Smarter Living

These Beloved Beers Are Being Discontinued by Molson Coors

Eleven brands are getting dumped as the world's second largest brewer retools its lineup.

By Zachary Mack
August 3, 2021
The beer world has seen a lot of change in recent years, especially as the surge of craft breweries has created more options for drinkers than ever before. And even as hazy IPAs and barrel-aged sours began to crowd the market, plenty of legacy brew brands were able to stand the test of time and keep their place on the shelf. But just like any industry, brewers are sometimes forced to reevaluate their products and make the difficult decision to pull certain items from their lineup. Now, Molson Coors has announced that 11 brands from their portfolio of beers will soon be discontinued as they look to tighten up their offerings.

During an earnings call on July 29, Gavin Hattersley, CEO of Molson Coors, explained why the world's second-largest brewer was dumping so many iconic beer brands for good. "After an extensive analysis of our business, we are meaningfully streamlining and premiumizing our U.S. portfolio," he said. "This will improve supply chain flexibility for our more profitable priority brands, enhance our innovation efforts, enable us to better focus resources, and ensure dependable and on-time shipments to our distributors."

Hattersley went on to explain that the decision was made after it had temporarily paused production on some of the company's slowest moving, smaller, low-margin brands and products and found it had made the global brewery more efficient and profitable. He also said the changes would allow the company to focus on its recent successes in the burgeoning hard seltzer category.

Despite being slow movers, Hattersley pointed that some of the Molson Coors beers still had devoted followings in certain areas, admitting that some distributors "are going to feel it when they are discontinued." However, he promised that the coming weeks would see similar brands brought in to replace the disappearing brews, adding: "Our local sales teams are partnering with distributors and retailers on a market-by-market basis on exit plans and to identify swaps that make sense."

So, which of the brewery's beloved brew brands are going away forever? Read on to see the Molson Coors beers that are being discontinued.

1
Hamm's Special Light

A can of Hamm's Special Light beer
Molson Coors

2
Henry Weinhard's Private Reserve

A bottle of Henry Weinhard's Private Reserve beer
Molson Coors

3
Icehouse Edge

A can of Icehouse Edge beer
Molson Coors

4
Keystone Light Keylightful

Pouring beer from a can
skynesher / iStock

5
Keystone Ice

Cases of Keystone Ice beer
Shutterstock

6
Magnum

A bottle of Magnum beer
Molson Coors

7
Mickey's Fine Malt Liquor Ice

A bottle of Mickey's Ice beer
Molson Coors

8
Miller High Life Light

young woman holding a glass of beer
Shutterstock/Seth Kirschner

9
Milwaukee's Best Premium

A can of Milwaukee's Best Premium beer
Molson Coors

10
Olde English High Gravity 800

A can of Olde English High Gravity 800 beer
Molson Coors

11
Steel Reserve 211

Beer glasses
coldsnowstorm / iStock
