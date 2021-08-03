These Beloved Beers Are Being Discontinued by Molson Coors

The beer world has seen a lot of change in recent years, especially as the surge of craft breweries has created more options for drinkers than ever before. And even as hazy IPAs and barrel-aged sours began to crowd the market, plenty of legacy brew brands were able to stand the test of time and keep their place on the shelf. But just like any industry, brewers are sometimes forced to reevaluate their products and make the difficult decision to pull certain items from their lineup. Now, Molson Coors has announced that 11 brands from their portfolio of beers will soon be discontinued as they look to tighten up their offerings.

During an earnings call on July 29, Gavin Hattersley, CEO of Molson Coors, explained why the world's second-largest brewer was dumping so many iconic beer brands for good. "After an extensive analysis of our business, we are meaningfully streamlining and premiumizing our U.S. portfolio," he said. "This will improve supply chain flexibility for our more profitable priority brands, enhance our innovation efforts, enable us to better focus resources, and ensure dependable and on-time shipments to our distributors."

Hattersley went on to explain that the decision was made after it had temporarily paused production on some of the company's slowest moving, smaller, low-margin brands and products and found it had made the global brewery more efficient and profitable. He also said the changes would allow the company to focus on its recent successes in the burgeoning hard seltzer category.

Despite being slow movers, Hattersley pointed that some of the Molson Coors beers still had devoted followings in certain areas, admitting that some distributors "are going to feel it when they are discontinued." However, he promised that the coming weeks would see similar brands brought in to replace the disappearing brews, adding: "Our local sales teams are partnering with distributors and retailers on a market-by-market basis on exit plans and to identify swaps that make sense."

So, which of the brewery's beloved brew brands are going away forever? Read on to see the Molson Coors beers that are being discontinued.

RELATED: If You Live in These States, Prepare for an Alcohol Shortage.

1 Hamm's Special Light

2 Henry Weinhard's Private Reserve

RELATED: Wendy's Is Permanently Getting Rid of This Menu Item.

3 Icehouse Edge

4 Keystone Light Keylightful

RELATED: This One Thing Is Disappearing From Walmarts Nationwide.

5 Keystone Ice

6 Magnum

RELATED: Amazon Just Permanently Banned These 3 Popular Brands.

7 Mickey's Fine Malt Liquor Ice

8 Miller High Life Light

RELATED: The One Thing Every Major Department Store Has Now Permanently Banned.

9 Milwaukee's Best Premium

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

10 Olde English High Gravity 800

RELATED: This Is the State That Drinks the Most Beer, Data Shows.