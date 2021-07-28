When you pull up to the drive-thru, you know some fast food items will always be around, like a burger, fries, and soda. Then there are others that are fleeting and only on the menu for a limited time, like the McRib at McDonald's or a Girl Scout cookie-themed blizzard at Dairy Queen. But there's nothing more disappointing than the feeling of going to order something you've been eating for years, only to learn that it's not just sold out for the day, but gone for good. Recently, that's exactly what happened to customers at Wendy's, who realized that locations across the country are no longer selling one beloved item. And it turns out, it's about to be gone for good. Read on to find out what the fast food chain is getting rid of permanently and how fans are responding.

Wendy's is discontinuing its creamy sriracha sauce.

Over the past few weeks, customers have noticed a particular sauce missing from various Wendy's locations in the U.S., Entrepreneur magazine first reported on July 19. And now, the truth is out: It's going away for good.

According to Business Insider, Wendy's is in the process of discontinuing its creamy sriracha sauce after more than five years on the menu, although the sauce is still currently listed on Wendy's website and available to add to some Uber Eats orders. The news outlet talked to five Wendy's restaurants across New York state and confirmed that all five of the stores were no longer offering the sriracha sauce.

The fast food chain is adding a new spicy sauce in its place.

Around the same time the sriracha sauce started going missing, Wendy's announced that a brand new spicy sauce would be added to its menu, but fans didn't realize it'd be replacing the sriracha sauce they loved. The fast food chain added a ghost pepper ranch sauce, which "blends the heat of ghost peppers with with the classic taste of ranch," according to a press release on July 19.

"I'm proud of the work my culinary team has done to create a legacy of spice that keeps fans coming back for more with new menu innovations they crave, including Wendy's all-new Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce," John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for Wendy's, said in a statement.

A Wendy's spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that this new ghost pepper ranch is "slowly replacing" the creamy sriracha sauce.

Many Wendy's customers are not happy about the change.

It seems that Wendy's customers are really serious about their sauces. Some have already expressed their anger over Wendy's decision to discontinue its sriracha sauce. "So Wendy's discontinued their creamy sriracha sauce and that place is now dead to me. Ghost pepper ranch is nowhere near," one Twitter user said.

Another customer has even started a petition to bring the sriracha sauce back. "Only reason I went to Wendy's… ruined my night," one person who signed the petition wrote.

People are already re-selling packets of Wendy's creamy sriracha sauce online for a hefty price tag.

Some enterprising Wendy's fans are trying to make a buck off the news by re-selling packets of the sriracha sauce online. On eBay, a six pack of the discontinued sauce is being sold for nearly $20. "Wendy's is not making this sauce and it is hard to come by….don't miss this opportunity," the seller posted. Other sellers are advertising one to two packets of the sauce for around $8 to $9.

And one very bold seller is offering the sauce for a whopping $10,000. "Don't lowball me," they wrote. "I know what I have."

