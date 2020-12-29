This Is the Most Hated Fast Food Chain in America
Despite its ubiquity, Americans say this is their least favorite convenience restaurant.
Americans disagree on innumerable issues, from politics to sports to the correct pronunciation of the word "caramel." However, there's one issue Americans are more than willing to come together on: proclaiming their disdain for one particularly maligned fast food restaurant. A new poll, which was compiled by data from The Daring Kitchen, scanned mentions of hated fast food restaurants in over 180,000 geotagged tweets. The results, posted by CBS affiliate KUTV, found that there was one fast food chain in particular that drew the most backlash from customers: Burger King. In fact, the burger chain, which has more than 7,200 locations in the U.S., was found to be the most hated fast food chain in 15 separate states.
However, Burger King was far from the only fast food chain to earn some considerable ire from its patrons. The poll tracked mentions of Burger King, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Arby's, KFC, Jack in the Box, and White Castle, revealing which chain scored the lowest marks in each state. Read on to discover which fast food chain is the least popular where you live. And for the store people get frustrated with the most, check out This Store Has the Worst Customer Service in America.
1
Alabama
Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's
2
Alaska
Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's
3
Arizona
Most hated fast food chain: Jack in the Box
4
Arkansas
Most hated fast food chain: Arby's
5
California
Most hated fast food chain: Burger King
6
Colorado
Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's
7
Connecticut
Most hated fast food chain: Burger King
8
Delaware
Most hated fast food chain: Burger King
9
Florida
Most hated fast food chain: Arby's
10
Georgia
Most hated fast food chain: Arby's
11
Hawaii
Most hated fast food chain: Burger King
12
Idaho
Most hated fast food chain: Wendy's
13
Illinois
Most hated fast food chain: Arby's
14
Indiana
Most hated fast food chain: Wendy's
15
Iowa
Most hated fast food chain: Burger King
16
Kansas
Most hated fast food chain: Burger King
17
Kentucky
Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell
18
Louisiana
Most hated fast food chain: Burger King
19
Maine
Most hated fast food chain: Burger King
20
Maryland
Most hated fast food chain: Burger King
21
Massachusetts
Most hated fast food chain: KFC
22
Michigan
Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's
23
Minnesota
Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell
24
Mississippi
Most hated fast food chain: Burger King
25
Missouri
Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell
26
Montana
Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's
27
Nebraska
Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's
28
Nevada
Most hated fast food chain: Wendy's
29
New Hampshire
Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's
30
New Jersey
Most hated fast food chain: Burger King
31
New Mexico
Most hated fast food chain: Wendy's
32
New York
Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell
33
North Carolina
Most hated fast food chain: Burger King
34
North Dakota
Most hated fast food chain: Burger King
35
Ohio
Most hated fast food chain: White Castle
36
Oklahoma
Most hated fast food chain: Burger King
37
Oregon
Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell
38
Pennsylvania
Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell
39
Rhode Island
Most hated fast food chain: KFC
40
South Carolina
Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell
41
South Dakota
Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's
42
Tennessee
Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's
43
Texas
Most hated fast food chain: KFC
44
Utah
Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell
45
Vermont
Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's
46
Virginia
Most hated fast food chain: KFC
47
Washington
Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's
48
West Virginia
Most hated fast food chain: Burger King
49
Wisconsin
Most hated fast food chain: Wendy's
50
Wyoming
Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell