This Is the Most Hated Fast Food Chain in America

Americans disagree on innumerable issues, from politics to sports to the correct pronunciation of the word "caramel." However, there's one issue Americans are more than willing to come together on: proclaiming their disdain for one particularly maligned fast food restaurant. A new poll, which was compiled by data from The Daring Kitchen, scanned mentions of hated fast food restaurants in over 180,000 geotagged tweets. The results, posted by CBS affiliate KUTV, found that there was one fast food chain in particular that drew the most backlash from customers: Burger King. In fact, the burger chain, which has more than 7,200 locations in the U.S., was found to be the most hated fast food chain in 15 separate states.

However, Burger King was far from the only fast food chain to earn some considerable ire from its patrons. The poll tracked mentions of Burger King, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Arby's, KFC, Jack in the Box, and White Castle, revealing which chain scored the lowest marks in each state. Read on to discover which fast food chain is the least popular where you live. And for the store people get frustrated with the most, check out This Store Has the Worst Customer Service in America.

1 Alabama

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

2 Alaska

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

3 Arizona

Most hated fast food chain: Jack in the Box

4 Arkansas

Most hated fast food chain: Arby's

5 California

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

6 Colorado

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

7 Connecticut

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

8 Delaware

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

9 Florida

Most hated fast food chain: Arby's

10 Georgia

Most hated fast food chain: Arby's

11 Hawaii

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

12 Idaho

Most hated fast food chain: Wendy's

13 Illinois

Most hated fast food chain: Arby's

14 Indiana

Most hated fast food chain: Wendy's

15 Iowa

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

16 Kansas

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

17 Kentucky

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

18 Louisiana

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

19 Maine

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

20 Maryland

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

21 Massachusetts

Most hated fast food chain: KFC

22 Michigan

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

23 Minnesota

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

24 Mississippi

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

25 Missouri

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

26 Montana

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

27 Nebraska

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

28 Nevada

Most hated fast food chain: Wendy's

29 New Hampshire

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

30 New Jersey

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

31 New Mexico

Most hated fast food chain: Wendy's

32 New York

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

33 North Carolina

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

34 North Dakota

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

35 Ohio

Most hated fast food chain: White Castle

36 Oklahoma

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

37 Oregon

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

38 Pennsylvania

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

39 Rhode Island

Most hated fast food chain: KFC

40 South Carolina

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

41 South Dakota

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

42 Tennessee

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

43 Texas

Most hated fast food chain: KFC

44 Utah

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

45 Vermont

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

46 Virginia

Most hated fast food chain: KFC

47 Washington

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

48 West Virginia

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

49 Wisconsin

Most hated fast food chain: Wendy's

50 Wyoming

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell