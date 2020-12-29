Smarter Living

This Is the Most Hated Fast Food Chain in America

Despite its ubiquity, Americans say this is their least favorite convenience restaurant.

December 29, 2020
Americans disagree on innumerable issues, from politics to sports to the correct pronunciation of the word "caramel." However, there's one issue Americans are more than willing to come together on: proclaiming their disdain for one particularly maligned fast food restaurant. A new poll, which was compiled by data from The Daring Kitchen, scanned mentions of hated fast food restaurants in over 180,000 geotagged tweets. The results, posted by CBS affiliate KUTV, found that there was one fast food chain in particular that drew the most backlash from customers: Burger King. In fact, the burger chain, which has more than 7,200 locations in the U.S., was found to be the most hated fast food chain in 15 separate states.

However, Burger King was far from the only fast food chain to earn some considerable ire from its patrons. The poll tracked mentions of Burger King, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Arby's, KFC, Jack in the Box, and White Castle, revealing which chain scored the lowest marks in each state. Read on to discover which fast food chain is the least popular where you live. And for the store people get frustrated with the most, check out This Store Has the Worst Customer Service in America.

1
Alabama

cityscape photo of Birmingham, Alabama at dusk
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

2
Alaska

purple flowers and mountain in Valdez, Alaska
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

3
Arizona

cityscape photo of downtown Mesa, Arizona
iStock

Most hated fast food chain: Jack in the Box

4
Arkansas

cityscape photo of Little Rock, Arkansas at sunset
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Arby's

5
California

The skyline of Los Angeles, California at sunset.
iStock

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

6
Colorado

skyline and mountains in Colorado Springs, Colorado at dusk
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

7
Connecticut

cityscape photo of an empt parking lot, trees, buildings, and a busy highway in Hartford, Connecticut at sunset
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

8
Delaware

cityscape photo of a pier, lake, and buildings at River Walk Park in Wilmington, Delaware at night
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

9
Florida

cityscape photo of fountain, buildings, and bridge in downtown Jacksonville, Florida
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Arby's

10
Georgia

cityscape photo of Atlanta, Georgia
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Arby's

11
Hawaii

cityscape photo of palm trees, buildings, and fast moving cars in Honolulu, Hawaii
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

12
Idaho

cityscape photo of Boise, Idaho at sunset
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Wendy's

13
Illinois

Buckingham fountain lighting up in Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois at night
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Arby's

14
Indiana

cityscape photo of Indianapolis, Indiana at night
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Wendy's

15
Iowa

cityscape photo of buildings, a street, and statue from behind in downtown Des Moines, Iowa at dusk
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

16
Kansas

cityscape photos of Wichita, Kansas
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

17
Kentucky

cityscape photo of a river and buildings in Louisville, Kentucky at night
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

18
Louisiana

cityscape photo of buildings in New Orleans, Louisiana at night
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

19
Maine

cityscape photos of Portland, Maine
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

20
Maryland

the Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor Promenade in Baltimore, Maryland
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

21
Massachusetts

cityscape photos of buildings and shops in Quincy Market in Boston, Massachusetts at twilight
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: KFC

22
Michigan

city skyline of buildings in downtown Detroit, Michigan at twilight
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

23
Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota skyline
Shutterstock/Real Window Creative

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

24
Mississippi

city skyline and Mississippi Stat Capitol Building in Jackson, Mississippi
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

25
Missouri

cityscape photo of Kansas City, Missouri
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

26
Montana

City view. Billings, Montana, USA
iStock

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

27
Nebraska

cityscape photo of downtown Omaha, Nebraska
iStock

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

28
Nevada

cityscape photo of the Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada at dusk
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Wendy's

29
New Hampshire

city skyline of buildings in Manchester, New Hampshire
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

30
New Jersey

buildings next to the Hudson River and in the Waterfront Walkway in Jersey City, New Jersey
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

31
New Mexico

buildings in and the city skyline of downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Wendy's

32
New York

city skyline of and Water of New York Harbor in New York, NY
iStock

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

33
North Carolina

city skyline of Durham, North Carolina
iStock

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

34
North Dakota

grand forks north dakota
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

35
Ohio

bridge with a bright red railing and buildings in downtown Toledo, Ohio
iStock

Most hated fast food chain: White Castle

36
Oklahoma

cityscape photo of Tulsa, Oklahoma at dusk
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

37
Oregon

city skyline of and the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

38
Pennsylvania

city skyline and the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at dusk
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

39
Rhode Island

cityscape photo of pier and building in downtown Providence, Rhode Island
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: KFC

40
South Carolina

city skyline and highway in Columbia, South Carolina at night
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

41
South Dakota

rapid city south dakota
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

42
Tennessee

cityscape photo of Nashville, Tennessee at dusk
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

43
Texas

downtown Austin, Texas
iStock

Most hated fast food chain: KFC

44
Utah

cityscape photo of Salt Lake City, Utah at dusk
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

45
Vermont

city skyline and buildings in Montipelier, Vermont at twilight
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

46
Virginia

cityscape photo of Richmond, Virginia at sunset
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: KFC

47
Washington

city skyline and busy highway in Seattle, Washington at night
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: McDonald's

48
West Virginia

city skyline and river in downtown Charleston, West Virginia at dusk
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Burger King

49
Wisconsin

cityscape photos of buildings and house in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin at night
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Wendy's

50
Wyoming

the reflection of glaciers and tress in a lake in Teton, Wyoming
Shutterstock

Most hated fast food chain: Taco Bell

 

 

