This Is the Worst President of All Time, According to Historians

Being elected to the highest office in the land is a job that comes with immense responsibility. Whether it was guiding the U.S. through its earliest days of independence, attempting to reunite a nation torn apart by the Civil War, weathering financial crises, or avoiding escalating conflict during the Cold War, every commander in chief has tackled obstacles and made decisions that form their legacy. But just like any job—and in many ways, more than any other job—how they handle their time in office is open to analysis and criticism, including the former presidents who performed poorly enough to be considered among the worst to ever sit in the Oval Office.

A recent survey of 142 presidential historians conducted by C-SPAN continued the tradition of ranking former executives based on a wide range of criteria. Each respondent issued a score from 1 (meaning "not effective") to 10 (meaning "very effective") in 10 categories that encompass presidential leadership: crisis leadership, public persuasion, economic management, moral authority, international relations, administrative skills, pursuing equal justice for all, relations with congress, vision or setting an agenda, and their performance within the context of the times. The average of each president's responses was then added to rank them overall, with each category given equal weighting.

New questionnaires are issued at the beginning of every new administration so that only former presidents are included in the rankings, meaning you won't see current President Joe Biden on this list. The latest survey also invited dozens more respondents to participate so as to create "new diversity in race, gender, age and philosophy" in the results, C-SPAN said. (Here is a full list of the historians surveyed.)

Each time the survey is conducted, presidents rise and fall among the ranks, and this year is no different. With everything considered from impeachment to landing on the moon, here is every former president of the United States ranked from best to worst, according to historians.

RELATED: 30 Amazing Facts You Never Knew About U.S. Presidents.

1 Abraham Lincoln

Final score: 897

2 George Washington

Final score: 851

3 Franklin D. Roosevelt

Final score: 841

4 Theodore Roosevelt

Final score: 785

5 Dwight D. Eisenhower

Final score: 734

6 Harry S. Truman

Final score: 713

7 Thomas Jefferson

Final score: 704

8 John F. Kennedy

Final score: 699

RELATED: 21 Facts about the Vanderbilt Family, Kennedys, and More U.S. "Royalty"

9 Ronald Reagan

Final score: 681

10 Barack Obama

Final score: 664

RELATED: Barack Obama Says This Actor Could Play Him in a Movie.

11 Lyndon B. Johnson

Final score: 654

12 James Monroe

Final score: 643

13 Woodrow Wilson

Final score: 617

14 William McKinley

Final score: 612

15 John Adams

Final score: 609

16 James Madison

Final score: 604

17 John Quincy Adams

Final score: 603

18 James K. Polk

Final score: 599

19 William J. Clinton

Final score: 594

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

20 Ulysses S. Grant

Final score: 590

21 George H. W. Bush

Final score: 585

RELATED: Cindy McCain Just Gave a Rare Update on Her Youngest Daughter Bridget.

22 Andrew Jackson

Final score: 568

23 William Howard Taft

Final score: 543

24 Calvin Coolidge

Final score: 535

25 Grover Cleveland

Final score: 523

26 Jimmy Carter

Final score: 506

27 James A. Garfield

Final score: 506

28 Gerald R. Ford

Final score: 498

29 George W. Bush

Final score: 495

30 Chester A. Arthur

Final score: 472

31 Richard M. Nixon

Final score: 464

32 Benjamin Harrison

Final score: 462

33 Rutherford B. Hayes

Final score: 456

34 Martin Van Buren

Final score: 455

35 Zachary Taylor

Final score: 449

36 Herbert Hoover

Final score: 396

37 Warren G. Harding

Final score: 388

38 Millard Fillmore

Final score: 378

39 John Tyler

Final score: 354

40 William Henry Harrison

Final score: 354

41 Donald J. Trump

Final score: 312

RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Revealed His Last Conversation With Donald Trump.

42 Franklin Pierce

Final score: 312

43 Andrew Johnson

Final score: 230

44 James Buchanan

Final score: 227

UP NEXT: This Is the State That Drinks the Most Alcohol, According to Data.