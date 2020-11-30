Being cast to play the president of the United States, whether sitting or former, is a big honor in Hollywood. But when one the most highly regarded POTUSes in recent history endorses you as a great casting choice… that might actually trump nabbing the role. A decade after rapper and Canadian actor Drake expressed interest in portraying Barack Obama on the big screen, the 44th U.S. president officially offered his stamp of approval.

During an interview with Complex's 360 With Speedy Morman, Obama was asked if he would be comfortable having Drake play him in a film adaptation of his life. "I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants," Obama said. "I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he's ready…"

Obama also made it clear that he isn't the only member of his household who would be proud of the casting choice. "Drake has, more importantly I think, my household's stamp of approval," he joked, referring specifically to his daughters. "I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it."

In 2010, when Obama was still in the White House, Drake, who got his start on the Canadian teen series Degrassi: The Next Generation, first revealed his hopes of playing the first Black president. "I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama's life soon because I could play him. I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don't change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I'm pretty good at impressions," he told Paper. "Slowly but surely, I'm not in the study mode because nobody's called me about anything, but I just pay attention so when the day comes I'm not scrambling to learn how to speak like him."

If Drake does in fact nab his dream role, he would join a long list of actors who have played former U.S. presidents. Read on for some of the most memorable casting choices.

1 Robin Williams as Theodore Roosevelt in Night at the Museum franchise and Dwight D. Eisenhower in The Butler

Robin Williams took on the role of two former presidents during his career—Theodore Roosevelt in Night at the Museum franchise and Dwight D. Eisenhower in 2013's The Butler. Additionally, he portrayed a fictional president in the 2006 political satire Man of the Year.

2 Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush in Vice

Sam Rockwell seemed like an unlikely choice to play George W. Bush in the 2018 film Vice, but he ended up with an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. His costar, Christian Bale, who took on the role of former V.P. Dick Cheney, was also nominated for Best Actor.

4 Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln

Fun fact: Daniel Day-Lewis is the only actor in history to win an Academy Award for portraying a president. The three-time Oscar winner and six-time nominee took home his third trophy in 2013 for playing Abraham Lincoln in the biopic Lincoln.

4 Woody Harrelson as Lyndon B. Johnson in LBJ

Woody Harrelson played the 36th president, Lyndon B. Johnson, in the 2016 box office flop LBJ.

5 John Cusack at Richard Nixon in The Butler

Alongside Williams, John Cusack portrayed Richard Nixon, the only president in history who resigned from office, in The Butler. He was one of eight actors in the film to play a former POTUS.