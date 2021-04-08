This Is the Most Popular Cocktail in Your State, According to Data
From mimosas to margaritas, here's what those near you love drinking.
Maybe you're more of a wine drinker, a beer person, or you prefer your liquor straight up. But for many Americans, part of the fun of drinking is mixing things up to create a delicious cocktail. As many of us were stuck at home during the last year and venturing out to bars became less and less common, we turned to at-home cocktails to shake things up and make a bad situation a little more enjoyable. There's no denying the fact that Americans drank a lot this past year: A recent survey of American adults conducted by the RAND Corporation and published in JAMA Network Open found that during the week ending March 21, 2020, national alcohol sales were up 54 percent from the same week in 2019 and online sales surged 262 percent.
Now, a new survey conducted by Upgraded Points is shedding more light on what exactly people have been drinking and where. Upgraded Points followed Google Trends search data and determined that search interest for "cocktail recipes" in March 2020 was nearly double what it was in March 2019, aligning with those aforementioned sales figures. They also looked at search data from Mar. 2020 to Mar. 2021 to determine the most popular cocktail in each state, based on the most searched recipes. The comparisons were conducted throughout the warm months (March through September) and cold months (October through December) to take into consideration seasonal preferences, explains Alex Miller, the founder of Upgraded Points. Read on to find out how mixed drink preferences vary from coast to coast, and which cocktail is most popular in your state. And if you're more of a beer person, This Is the Most Popular Beer in America, According to Data.
1
Alabama
Bellini
2
Alaska
White Russian
3
Arizona
Jack and Coke
4
Arkansas
Mojito
5
California
Paloma
6
Colorado
Mimosa
7
Connecticut
Coquito
8
Delaware
Manhattan
9
Florida
Piña Colada
10
Georgia
Mimosa
11
Hawaii
Mai Tai
12
Idaho
Hot Buttered Rum
13
Illinois
Mimosa
14
Indiana
Tequila Sunrise
15
Iowa
Fuzzy Navel
16
Kansas
Wine Cooler
17
Kentucky
Wine Cooler
18
Louisiana
Daiquiri
19
Maine
Rusty Nail
20
Maryland
Mimosa
21
Massachusetts
Painkiller
22
Michigan
7 and 7
23
Minnesota
White Russian
24
Mississippi
Old Fashioned
25
Missouri
Margarita
26
Montana
Dark N' Stormy
27
Nebraska
Moscow Mule
28
Nevada
Shirley Temple
29
New Hampshire
Margarita
30
New Jersey
Piña Colada
31
New Mexico
Piña Colada
32
New York
Vodka Fizz
33
North Carolina
Mimosa
34
North Dakota
Sex on the Beach
35
Ohio
Shandy
36
Oklahoma
Bellini
37
Oregon
Lemon Drop Martini
38
Pennsylvania
Wine Cooler
39
Rhode Island
Dark N' Stormy
40
South Carolina
Gin Fizz
41
South Dakota
Screwdriver
42
Tennessee
Mimosa
43
Texas
Margarita
44
Utah
Rickey
45
Vermont
Cosmopolitan
46
Virginia
Mojito
47
Washington
Mojito
48
West Virginia
White Russian
49
Wisconsin
Old Fashioned
50
Wyoming
Long Island Iced Tea
