Culture

This Is the Most Popular Cocktail in Your State, According to Data

From mimosas to margaritas, here's what those near you love drinking.

By Danielle Cinone
April 7, 2021
Avatar
By Danielle Cinone
April 7, 2021

Maybe you're more of a wine drinker, a beer person, or you prefer your liquor straight up. But for many Americans, part of the fun of drinking is mixing things up to create a delicious cocktail. As many of us were stuck at home during the last year and venturing out to bars became less and less common, we turned to at-home cocktails to shake things up and make a bad situation a little more enjoyable. There's no denying the fact that Americans drank a lot this past year: A recent survey of American adults conducted by the RAND Corporation and published in JAMA Network Open found that during the week ending March 21, 2020, national alcohol sales were up 54 percent from the same week in 2019 and online sales surged 262 percent.

Now, a new survey conducted by Upgraded Points is shedding more light on what exactly people have been drinking and where. Upgraded Points followed Google Trends search data and determined that search interest for "cocktail recipes" in March 2020 was nearly double what it was in March 2019, aligning with those aforementioned sales figures. They also looked at search data from Mar. 2020 to Mar. 2021 to determine the most popular cocktail in each state, based on the most searched recipes. The comparisons were conducted throughout the warm months (March through September) and cold months (October through December) to take into consideration seasonal preferences, explains Alex Miller, the founder of Upgraded Points. Read on to find out how mixed drink preferences vary from coast to coast, and which cocktail is most popular in your state. And if you're more of a beer person, This Is the Most Popular Beer in America, According to Data.

1
Alabama

bubbly bellini cocktail with a peach
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

Bellini

2
Alaska

white russian cocktail in glass
Alp Aksoy / Shutterstock

White Russian

3
Arizona

jack and coke, cocktail in class on table
Paulo Vilela / Shutterstock

Jack and Coke

4
Arkansas

mojito in glass, with ice, sugar and lime
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

Mojito

5
California

pink palomas, three glasses with grapfruit

Paloma

And if you're curious to learn what the bulk of Americans prefer, check out This Is the Single Most Popular Cocktail in America, New Survey Says.

6
Colorado

two glasses of mimosa, with lemon
Olga Krivokoneva Photo / Shutterstock

Mimosa

7
Connecticut

coquito, four small glasses with cinnamon
RHJPhtotoandilustration / Shutterstock

Coquito

8
Delaware

manhattan cocktail with cherries
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

Manhattan

9
Florida

pina colada in glasses with green straws
MK studio / Shutterstock

Piña Colada

And for more fun rankings delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

10
Georgia

mimosa cocktails, oranges and lavender
Impact Photography / Shutterstock

Mimosa

11
Hawaii

mai tai cocktail with cherry, in a glass on wooden table
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

Mai Tai

12
Idaho

hot buttered rum cocktail with cinnamon
Oksana Mizina / Shutterstock

Hot Buttered Rum

13
Illinois

glasses of mimosa near champagne bottle
5PH / Shutterstock

Mimosa

14
Indiana

a woman holding glass of tequila sunrise cocktail
Africa Studio / Shutterstock

Tequila Sunrise

15
Iowa

fuzzy navel cocktail on wooden table
ShaikhMeraj / Shutterstock

Fuzzy Navel

16
Kansas

chilled colorful wine coolers in ice box
olesiabilkei / iStock

Wine Cooler

17
Kentucky

Wine cooler Bottles with Ice in a Bucket
artisteer / iStock

Wine Cooler

18
Louisiana

strawberry daiquiri cocktail by ocean
NAS CREATIVES / Shutterstock

Daiquiri

19
Maine

rusty nail cocktail with lemon garnish
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

Rusty Nail

20
Maryland

closeup of champagne being poured into mimosa
Moussa81 / iStock

Mimosa

21
Massachusetts

painkiller cocktail with pineapple
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

Painkiller

And if you're wondering which state consumes the most alcohol, check out This Is the Drunkest State in America.

22
Michigan

seven and seven cocktail, cocktail with ice on table
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

7 and 7

23
Minnesota

white russian cocktail in glass, on table, alongside coffee beans
Alp Aksoy / Shutterstock

White Russian

24
Mississippi

old fashioned cocktail with cherry and orange peel
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

Old Fashioned

25
Missouri

three margaritas, lime, cherry, orange
Impact Photography / Shutterstock

Margarita

26
Montana

darky and stormy cocktail with lime
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

Dark N' Stormy

27
Nebraska

moscow mule cocktail with lime
Elena Veselova / Shutterstock

Moscow Mule

28
Nevada

shirley temple with cherry and ice
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

Shirley Temple

29
New Hampshire

spicy margarita with jalapeno and chips
Elena Veselova / Shutterstock

Margarita

30
New Jersey

pina colada, cocktail with pineapple, little umbrella
Piotr Krzeslak / Shutterstock

Piña Colada

31
New Mexico

pina colada with pineapple and coconut, near beach
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

Piña Colada

32
New York

vodka fizz, cocktail with tonic and rosemary
JPliatsushok / Shutterstock

Vodka Fizz

And if cocktails aren't your preferred beverage, check out Drinking This Much Wine a Day Is Good for Your Brain, Study Finds.

33
North Carolina

closeup mimosa cocktail with garnish
New Africa / Shutterstock

Mimosa

34
North Dakota

sex on the beach cocktail, cheery and orange garnish
Africa Studio / Shutterstock

Sex on the Beach

35
Ohio

beer, shandy cocktail with lemon
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

Shandy

36
Oklahoma

two bellini cocktails with peach
Alexander Prokopenko / Shutterstock

Bellini

37
Oregon

glasses of lemon drop martini on metal tray
Africa Studio / Shutterstock

Lemon Drop Martini

38
Pennsylvania

Bottles of multi-color wine cooler drinks with ice on white background
Sandra Cunningham / Shutterstock

Wine Cooler

And if you're worried you're overdoing it, check out U.K. Mom Reveals When You Need to Ask Yourself, "Am I an Alcoholic?"

39
Rhode Island

dark and stormy cocktail in glass with lime
Elena Veselova / Shutterstock

Dark N' Stormy

40
South Carolina

gin fizz cocktail with lemon and ice
viennetta / Shutterstock

Gin Fizz

41
South Dakota

screwdriver cocktail with orange on table
hurricanehank / Shutterstock

Screwdriver

42
Tennessee

Composition with tasty mimosa cocktails on table
Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

Mimosa

43
Texas

margarita cocktail, salt on glass rim, chips and salsa
Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock

Margarita

And if you prefer a trendier beverage, This Is the Most Popular Hard Seltzer in America, According to Data.

44
Utah

highball cocktail with lime, ice, glass, white background
Andres Granollers / Shutterstock

Rickey

45
Vermont

cosmopolitan glasses with lime on rim
Ivan Mateev / Shutterstock

Cosmopolitan

46
Virginia

mojito in glass on wooden plank near beach
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

Mojito

47
Washington

mix of mojitos, with different fruits on table
Oze Mind / Shutterstock

Mojito

48
West Virginia

cocktail with cream, white russian with ice cubes
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

White Russian

49
Wisconsin

old fashioned cocktail with fruit peel and large ice cubes
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

Old Fashioned

50
Wyoming

long island iced tea, cocktail in glass with lime on table
3623 / Shutterstock

Long Island Iced Tea

And if you're curious as to how your drink order describes you, check out If You Order This Drink on a First Date, You May Be Doomed, Survey Says.

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • A middle-aged woman wearing a white blouse and jacket takes off her glasses to rub her eyes.
    A middle-aged woman wearing a white blouse and jacket takes off her glasses to rub her eyes.
    Health

    If You Feel Pain Here, It Could Be Eye Strain

    Pay attention to this surprising symptom.

  • Woman with hygienic mask and rubber gloves with shopping cart in grocery store looking for daily fresh milk to buy during covid-19 outbreak for preparation for a pandemic quarantine
    Woman with hygienic mask and rubber gloves with shopping cart in grocery store looking for daily fresh milk to buy during covid-19 outbreak for preparation for a pandemic quarantine
    Health

    How Long You Can Drink Milk Past Its Expiration Date

    The USDA has a helpful suggestion.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker Matthew Broderick and son James Wilkie
    Sarah Jessica Parker Matthew Broderick and son James Wilkie
    Culture

    See Sarah Jessica Parker's Son Now

    He's all grown up and heading for college.

  • Get rid of stink bug
    Get rid of stink bug
    Smarter Living

    Don't Step on This Bug, Experts Warn

    You might make the situation even worse.

  • Man spilling out white pills from bottle in his hand.
    Man spilling out white pills from bottle in his hand.
    Health

    Don't Take These 2 OTC Meds Together

    This dangerous combo can put your liver at risk.

  • fresh vegetable juice, carrots, beets, oranges, fruit
    fresh vegetable juice, carrots, beets, oranges, fruit
    Health

    Drink This Juice to Improve Your Heart Health

    This diet addition will keep your heart happy.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group