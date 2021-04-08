This Is the Most Popular Cocktail in Your State, According to Data

Maybe you're more of a wine drinker, a beer person, or you prefer your liquor straight up. But for many Americans, part of the fun of drinking is mixing things up to create a delicious cocktail. As many of us were stuck at home during the last year and venturing out to bars became less and less common, we turned to at-home cocktails to shake things up and make a bad situation a little more enjoyable. There's no denying the fact that Americans drank a lot this past year: A recent survey of American adults conducted by the RAND Corporation and published in JAMA Network Open found that during the week ending March 21, 2020, national alcohol sales were up 54 percent from the same week in 2019 and online sales surged 262 percent.

Now, a new survey conducted by Upgraded Points is shedding more light on what exactly people have been drinking and where. Upgraded Points followed Google Trends search data and determined that search interest for "cocktail recipes" in March 2020 was nearly double what it was in March 2019, aligning with those aforementioned sales figures. They also looked at search data from Mar. 2020 to Mar. 2021 to determine the most popular cocktail in each state, based on the most searched recipes. The comparisons were conducted throughout the warm months (March through September) and cold months (October through December) to take into consideration seasonal preferences, explains Alex Miller, the founder of Upgraded Points. Read on to find out how mixed drink preferences vary from coast to coast, and which cocktail is most popular in your state. And if you're more of a beer person, This Is the Most Popular Beer in America, According to Data.

1 Alabama

Bellini

2 Alaska

White Russian

3 Arizona

Jack and Coke

4 Arkansas

Mojito

5 California

Paloma

6 Colorado

Mimosa

7 Connecticut

Coquito

8 Delaware

Manhattan

9 Florida

Piña Colada

10 Georgia

Mimosa

11 Hawaii

Mai Tai

12 Idaho

Hot Buttered Rum

13 Illinois

Mimosa

14 Indiana

Tequila Sunrise

15 Iowa

Fuzzy Navel

16 Kansas

Wine Cooler

17 Kentucky

Wine Cooler

18 Louisiana

Daiquiri

19 Maine

Rusty Nail

20 Maryland

Mimosa

21 Massachusetts

Painkiller

22 Michigan

7 and 7

23 Minnesota

White Russian

24 Mississippi

Old Fashioned

25 Missouri

Margarita

26 Montana

Dark N' Stormy

27 Nebraska

Moscow Mule

28 Nevada

Shirley Temple

29 New Hampshire

Margarita

30 New Jersey

Piña Colada

31 New Mexico

Piña Colada

32 New York

Vodka Fizz

33 North Carolina

Mimosa

34 North Dakota

Sex on the Beach

35 Ohio

Shandy

36 Oklahoma

Bellini

37 Oregon

Lemon Drop Martini

38 Pennsylvania

Wine Cooler

39 Rhode Island

Dark N' Stormy

40 South Carolina

Gin Fizz

41 South Dakota

Screwdriver

42 Tennessee

Mimosa

43 Texas

Margarita

44 Utah

Rickey

45 Vermont

Cosmopolitan

46 Virginia

Mojito

47 Washington

Mojito

48 West Virginia

White Russian

49 Wisconsin

Old Fashioned

50 Wyoming

Long Island Iced Tea

