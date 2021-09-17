Smarter Living

Bud Light Is Completely Getting Rid of This in Its New Beer

You'll be shocked that Bud Light was able to create a beer without this key ingredient.

By Allie Hogan
September 17, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
September 17, 2021

Bud Light continues to create innovative products beyond its original line of beers. In the past couple of years, the brand has launched seltzers and fruit-flavored beers—sometimes taking it too a level many would consider too far, like with pumpkin spice seltzer—to maintain a spot at the top of the industry. Now, the beer company is aiming to accommodate a specific audience with a new beer. For the newest beer, Bud Light is getting rid of one key element completely, and they're the first company to do so. Read on to see what this new Bud Light beer will be missing.

RELATED: This Is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in America, According to Data.

Bud Light created a beer with no carbs.

Closeup cap of bottles Bud Light beer. Bud Light was introduced in 1982 by Anheuser-Bucsh InBev., the top selling beer in the United States
PJiiiJane / Shutterstock

Anheuser-Busch, the owner of Bud Light, told CNN Business on Sept. 16 that it will soon be launching a new product called Bud Light Next, the company's first zero-carb beer. The product has been in development for years, but you can finally get your hands on a bottle in early 2022. According to the company, a 12-ounce serving of Bud Light Next is 4 percent alcohol-by-volume and just 80 calories, 30 fewer calories than a Bud Light, but boasting a similar amount of alcohol-by-volume. The biggest difference is that while Bud Light has 6.6 grams of carbs in a 12-ounce serving, Bud Light Next has zero.

Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, told CNN that the taste of the zero-carb beer is "light, refreshing and clean," with a hint of citrus. The beer will be sold in 6- or 12-packs of bottles or cans, and cost a bit more than Bud Light.

RELATED: This Is the Worst Cheap Beer in America, Customers Say in New Survey.

The zero-carb beer is targeted to younger, health-conscious drinkers.

Couple drinking beer on the beach together
Shutterstock

According to Goeler, the zero-carb beer is intended to target younger, more health-conscious consumers, who are looking for a product with the nutritional profile of seltzer and the taste of beer. Bud Light Next is the "next generation of light beer for the next generation of beer drinkers," Goeler said. He explained that Bud Light Next is part of the brand's effort to continue "evolving and innovating" to meet the needs of different consumers. The brand hopes that the newest product will help shift the perception of Bud Light from "the light beer to the light brand," Goeler added.

The trend of limiting carb intake has resulted in many low-carb beers, but this is the first zero-carb beer.

Beers
Shutterstock

The company's most recent innovation comes in response to the increasingly popular trend of cutting carbs, which has altered the habits of beer consumers across the country. Many companies have created low-carb brews, but Anheuser-Busch is the first major brewer to offer a beer completely devoid of carbs. Popular brands like Heineken, Yuengling, Amstel, and Corona now have low-carb beer, but Bud Light took the innovation one step further.

One of the most popular low-carb beers is Michelob Ultra, also owned by Anheuser-Busch, but Goeler doesn't think that Bud Light Next will eclipse Michelob Ultra, since the product will be promoted with a "different vibe" than Michelob Ultra, which he says is a lifestyle brand geared toward active people. "Today's consumers have got options of low-calorie and low-carb products. This is another entry to have something that goes all the way to zero carbs," Goeler said. "It's a big consumer trend we see across many consumer industries."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Creating Bud Light Next was considered to be near impossible.

Anheuser-Busch
Shutterstock

Creating a zero-carb beer was no easy feat, Goeler said. Bud Light Next is a culmination of almost a decade of work and approximately 130 prototypes. According to Goeler, the process of creating the zero-carb beer was referred to internally as "Project Impossible."

RELATED: This Is the State That Drinks the Most Beer, Data Shows.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9th of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99, on April 11, 2021 in Windsor, England.
    Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9th of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99, on April 11, 2021 in Windsor, England.
    Culture

    Andrew Couldn't Have Done This Before Philip Died

    "He would be equally furious and devastated."

  • Close up color image depicting a group of people celebrating with a toast. The people cheers their glasses of beer (pints of beer) together in a gesture of celebration, togetherness and happiness. The people are defocused in the background, while focus is on the glasses of beer in the foreground. Room for copy space.
    Close up color image depicting a group of people celebrating with a toast. The people cheers their glasses of beer (pints of beer) together in a gesture of celebration, togetherness and happiness. The people are defocused in the background, while focus is on the glasses of beer in the foreground. Room for copy space.
    Smarter Living

    Sam Adams' New Beer Is Illegal in These States

    The ABV is too high for some.

  • Bill Nye
    Bill Nye
    Culture

    35 Celebs Who Did "Dancing With the Stars"

    Boxers and soap stars and Housewives, oh my!

  • Ringo Starr at the Press Day for the 2012 RHS Chelsea Flower Show
    Ringo Starr at the Press Day for the 2012 RHS Chelsea Flower Show
    Culture

    See Ringo Starr's Rock Star Granddaughter

    Tatia Starkey was the first Beatle grandchild.

  • A man reaches for his food at the McDonalds drive-thru window as the employee wears a mask for protection.
    A man reaches for his food at the McDonalds drive-thru window as the employee wears a mask for protection.
    Culture

    The Least Trusted Fast Food Chain in the U.S.

    This popular restaurant is the most unreliable.

  • A close up of a snake sitting on a wooden deck
    A close up of a snake sitting on a wooden deck
    Smarter Living

    Not Cleaning This Room Invites Snakes to Your Home

    Don't skip this when you're doing chores.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group