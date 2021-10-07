The fall holidays can cost you a pretty penny, from elaborate Halloween costumes to big Thanksgiving meals. So if you're on a budget, you'll want to choose where you buy certain holiday necessities carefully. While it might seem more convenient to buy all your Halloween staples, from costumes to decorations to candy, at a one-stop shop like Walmart, the numbers show that buying two particular items for the spooky season at Wally World may not be the smartest choice financially. Read on to find out what you shouldn't buy at Walmart if you're going Halloween shopping.

You shouldn't buy Halloween candy at Walmart.

If you're looking to get the biggest bang for your buck, don't buy your Halloween candy from Walmart this year. Personal finance news outlet GoBankingRates compared the prices of sweet treats at Walmart and Target and found that the latter reigns supreme when it comes to cost. Walmart's lowest priced candy variety pack of 35 pieces is $4.88, while Target has a 35 mini-piece pack for more than a dollar less, at $3.59.

"You can get more candy for your cash, and have access to a wider variety of treats [at Target]," GoBankingRates confirmed.

It's also cheaper to buy your holiday decorations from Target.

Don't pick up your Halloween decorations from Walmart either. Decorative spiderwebs cost $5.95 at Walmart, while they start at $4 at Target, according to GoBankingRates. Target also has a 16-inch posable skeleton for $5, while Walmart's is more than double the cost at $10.99 (though a few inches taller). The only decoration you will find cheaper at Walmart is lights—the retailer has green LED mini lights for $3.97, while Target's most affordable lights are mini incandescent string lights for $5.

"Though [Target] lights are slightly more expensive, everything else is more of a bargain than Walmart," GoBankRates said.

There are some Halloween necessities that are cheaper to buy at Walmart.

If you're looking for Halloween costumes, Walmart may be your best bet. According to GoBankingRates, both adult and baby costumes are cheaper at this retailer. Baby costumes start at $8.88 at Walmart, while Target's start at $15 because they are made by Hyde & EEK! Boutique, which has higher price points. For adult costumes, Walmart's cheapest costume starts at $9.99, while Target's starts at $12.99.

"Across the board, Walmart offers less expensive costumes for adults," GoBankingRates confirmed. However, the finance news outlet did note that kids' costumes may be better to buy at Target if you have more than one child, since they're running a BOGO half-off deal.

Shoppers are expected to spend big on Halloween candy, costumes, and decorations this year.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), shoppers are expected to spend a total of $10.14 billion on Halloween-related items this year, and an average of $102.74 individually. This is the highest that metric has ever been predicted, and it's up from $8.05 billion in 2020. Shoppers plan to celebrate in numerous ways, with 66 percent saying they'll hand out candy, 52 percent looking to decorate their home or yard, and 46 percent planning to dress up in a costume.

"Americans plan to spend more than ever to make this Halloween a memorable one," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. "Retailers have implemented a number of measures, such as bringing in Halloween products earlier than normal, to ensure their shelves are stocked with seasonal candy, décor and other items ahead of this important holiday."

