Smarter Living

Don't Buy These 2 Halloween Necessities at Walmart, Experts Warn

You're better off finding somewhere else to pick up these items.

By Kali Coleman
October 7, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
October 7, 2021

The fall holidays can cost you a pretty penny, from elaborate Halloween costumes to big Thanksgiving meals. So if you're on a budget, you'll want to choose where you buy certain holiday necessities carefully. While it might seem more convenient to buy all your Halloween staples, from costumes to decorations to candy, at a one-stop shop like Walmart, the numbers show that buying two particular items for the spooky season at Wally World may not be the smartest choice financially. Read on to find out what you shouldn't buy at Walmart if you're going Halloween shopping.

RELATED: Never Buy This One Food at Walmart, Customers Say in New Survey.

You shouldn't buy Halloween candy at Walmart.

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 31, 2015: Decorative pumpkins filled with assorted Halloween chocolate candy made by Mars, Incorporated and the Hershey Company.
Shutterstock

If you're looking to get the biggest bang for your buck, don't buy your Halloween candy from Walmart this year. Personal finance news outlet GoBankingRates compared the prices of sweet treats at Walmart and Target and found that the latter reigns supreme when it comes to cost. Walmart's lowest priced candy variety pack of 35 pieces is $4.88, while Target has a 35 mini-piece pack for more than a dollar less, at $3.59.

"You can get more candy for your cash, and have access to a wider variety of treats [at Target]," GoBankingRates confirmed.

It's also cheaper to buy your holiday decorations from Target.

little Boy shopping for halloween toys wearing a protective face mask
iStock

Don't pick up your Halloween decorations from Walmart either. Decorative spiderwebs cost $5.95 at Walmart, while they start at $4 at Target, according to GoBankingRates. Target also has a 16-inch posable skeleton for $5, while Walmart's is more than double the cost at $10.99 (though a few inches taller). The only decoration you will find cheaper at Walmart is lights—the retailer has green LED mini lights for $3.97, while Target's most affordable lights are mini incandescent string lights for $5.

"Though [Target] lights are slightly more expensive, everything else is more of a bargain than Walmart," GoBankRates said.

RELATED: And for more retail news, sign up for our daily newsletter.

There are some Halloween necessities that are cheaper to buy at Walmart.

Interior of the Walmart retail store showing Halloween items. Saint Augustine, Florida USA. October 11, 2018
Shutterstock

If you're looking for Halloween costumes, Walmart may be your best bet. According to GoBankingRates, both adult and baby costumes are cheaper at this retailer. Baby costumes start at $8.88 at Walmart, while Target's start at $15 because they are made by Hyde & EEK! Boutique, which has higher price points. For adult costumes, Walmart's cheapest costume starts at $9.99, while Target's starts at $12.99.

"Across the board, Walmart offers less expensive costumes for adults," GoBankingRates confirmed. However, the finance news outlet did note that kids' costumes may be better to buy at Target if you have more than one child, since they're running a BOGO half-off deal.

Shoppers are expected to spend big on Halloween candy, costumes, and decorations this year.

Halloween accessories and costume on shopping cart with woman using mobile phone and credit card, Happy Halloween
Shutterstock

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), shoppers are expected to spend a total of $10.14 billion on Halloween-related items this year, and an average of $102.74 individually. This is the highest that metric has ever been predicted, and it's up from $8.05 billion in 2020. Shoppers plan to celebrate in numerous ways, with 66 percent saying they'll hand out candy, 52 percent looking to decorate their home or yard, and 46 percent planning to dress up in a costume.

"Americans plan to spend more than ever to make this Halloween a memorable one," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. "Retailers have implemented a number of measures, such as bringing in Halloween products earlier than normal, to ensure their shelves are stocked with seasonal candy, décor and other items ahead of this important holiday."

RELATED: Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This.

Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Sharon Stone
    Sharon Stone
    Culture

    Celebs Over 60 Reveal Their Secrets to Aging Gracefully

    These stars say it's all about owning who you are.

  • Doctor working in his office
    Doctor working in his office
    Health

    The 3 Reasons to Wait for a Moderna Booster

    Here's why experts say you should hold off.

  • A snake coiled near the tire of a car
    A snake coiled near the tire of a car
    Smarter Living

    This One Bad Habit Invites Snakes Into Your Car

    Arguably the worst kind of backseat driver.

  • young man at office looking at smartphone
    young man at office looking at smartphone
    Smarter Living

    If You Get This Message from T-Mobile, Delete It

    It could put your information at risk.

  • Hobby Lobby store exterior
    Hobby Lobby store exterior
    Smarter Living

    If You Bought This at Hobby Lobby, Stop Using It Now

    It could pose a safety risk to anyone who uses it.

  • Moscow - Sep 12, 2021: Vaccinated young woman showing COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, healthy person in mask after getting corona virus vaccine. Coronavirus vaccine shot and immunization mandate.
    Moscow - Sep 12, 2021: Vaccinated young woman showing COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, healthy person in mask after getting corona virus vaccine. Coronavirus vaccine shot and immunization mandate.
    Health

    Unvaccinated People Are Banned from Here Nov. 4

    Another major city will require vaccinations.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group