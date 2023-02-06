Smarter Living

182 Funny Team Names for Every Occasion (Including Sports!)

Our comprehensive list of funny team names can foster teamwork and communication among your group.

By Carrie Weisman
February 6, 2023
By Carrie Weisman
February 6, 2023

In the market for a few funny team names? It may not seem like a big deal, but peppering a few clever team names into your workplace activities can do a lot to support team bonding. It also helps instill a sense of accountability among team members, making them more likely to perform for the group.

There's also something to be said about coming up with a collective identity that everyone on the team can be proud of. A team name not only helps establish collective values, but also creates a first impression, one that lets the other team know what they want to accomplish, and why.

Below, we've come up with our very own list of amazing team names. But first, let's take a closer look at how to decide which moniker is right for you.

READ THIS NEXT: 201 Group Chat Names That Are Totally Perfect.

Why Bother Coming Up With a Funny Team Name?

Whether you're working with a sales team, sports group, or something else altogether, it's important to establish a sense of cohesion among your workers. Just look at the statistics.

A 2019 survey conducted by the Harvard Business Review found that 40 percent of people feel isolated at work, resulting in a massive dip in engagement among teams. At the same time, it has been suggested that a sense of belonging can significantly boost organizational performance.

A 2020 survey conducted by BetterUp found that establishing a sense of workplace belonging leads to a 56 percent increase in job performance, a 50 percent reduction in turnover risk, and a 75 percent decrease in employee sick days.

Of course, there are lots of other things that need to fall into place to achieve these results. But the intention behind creating a unique name for your team is wrapped up in these efforts. Demonstrating a commitment to one area will likely lead to improvements in others.

How to Come Up With Good Team Name Ideas

office workers huddled together thinking of a funny team name
Shutterstock / Rawpixel.com

Coming up with your own team name is an important way to bolster enthusiasm among the group. Capturing that kind of team spirit not only leaves you more likely to accomplish the task at hand, but it can make forming connections with others in the group less challenging. If you're looking for proof, just look at the kind of camaraderie you see among the New Zealand All Blacks, or, for something a little closer to home, the Chicago Bulls.

Who you are: Try sticking to trendy team names that accurately represent the people on your team and what they do. After all, you don't want anyone to feel isolated or unaccounted for.

Use descriptive words: The more descriptive language you use, the better. Even a simple tweak can help transform a boring name into something a little more original.

Avoid offensive language: You want everyone on the team to be enthusiastic about the name. R-rated picks might get a few laughs, but they also run the risk of alienating members of your own team.

Think about your location: It's not only important to consider who you are when deciding on a team name, but where you're located. This will help personalize things among the group.

Keep it funny: Laugher always helps bring people together. A cool group name is sure to make your team smile and other teams envious.

182 Funny Team Names for Every Occasion

A random team name generator leaves too much to chance. Check out the list below for the ultimate list of funny group names. We've even broken things down by category to make it easier to navigate.

Cool Group Names for Team Outings and Activities

coworkers participating in a team-bonding activity
Shutterstock / Chaay_Tee
  1. Humble League Champ
  2. Superheroes in Training
  3. The Blue Angels
  4. Peak Performers
  5. No Nonsense Gamers
  6. The Big Leagues
  7. Speed Banks
  8. Bad Intentions
  9. High on Victory
  10. The Dementors
  11. MVPs
  12. Brainstormers
  13. Office Tornados
  14. Blasted Furnaces
  15. Sulking Hulks
  16. Office Troublemakers

Funny Squad Monikers

  1. Barely Managing
  2. One Hit Wonders
  3. Talent Pool
  4. A Team Has No Name
  5. The Real Slim Shadies
  6. Gluttony Squad
  7. Book Club Kids
  8. The Weakest Links
  9. Watching Cat Videos at Work
  10. Google Is My Best Friend
  11. The Rolling Phones
  12. Traitor Joes
  13. Bottom of the Barrel
  14. Placeholder Name
  15. The Chosen Ones
  16. Incognito Mode
  17. The Geek Squad

READ THIS NEXT: 400+ Best Instagram Captions for Any Occasion.

Good Trivia Team Names

beers and a trivia card
Shutterstock / Piotr Piatrouski
  1. Kudos Seekers
  2. Miracle Workers
  3. Beanie Squad
  4. My Drinking Team Has a Trivia Problem
  5. Lonely Trivia Nights
  6. Bookworm Athletes
  7. You're a Quizzard, Harry!
  8. The Stay at Homies
  9. Dazed and Confused
  10. Bingo Wings
  11. I'm With the Band
  12. The Order of the Phoenix
  13. Jeopardy Losers Club
  14. The Know-It-Alls
  15. We Thought This Was Speed Dating

Powerful Team Names

  1. The Elite Team
  2. The Talent Troupe
  3. Kingsmen
  4. Hustlers
  5. Best in Game
  6. Sons of Sun
  7. Mad Buckeyes
  8. The Royal Army
  9. The Justice League
  10. Born to Win
  11. Silent Killers
  12. The Warriors
  13. Wolf Gang
  14. Lords of the Game
  15. Game Beasts

Funny Volleyball Team Names

volleyball team members smiling on the court
Shutterstock / Monkey Business Images
  1. The (city name) Servers
  2. The Jolly Volleys
  3. Beach Balls
  4. Hard Hits
  5. We Will Block You
  6. Feeling Netty
  7. Net-Results
  8. You've Been Served
  9. Spiking Sensations
  10. Serving Aces
  11. Dig It
  12. Mission Unblockable
  13. The Volley Llamas
  14. Tall & Spikey

Football Team Names

  1. Drag to the Finish Line
  2. Kickin' It
  3. Catch Me If You Can
  4. Too Poor for Tennis
  5. Quarenteam
  6. The Blitz
  7. Pigskin Pirates
  8. Back That Pass Up
  9. Loose Ends
  10. Mac & Chase
  11. Goal Posters
  12. Where's My Waterboy
  13. Quarter Life Crisis
  14. No Punt Intended
  15. Razorbacks
  16. The Hail Marys

Funny Team Names for Girls or Women

group of female coworkers deciding on a funny team name
Shutterstock / Branislav Nenin
  1. Spice Girls
  2. Victorious Secret
  3. The Taco Belles
  4. Back Street Girls
  5. Queen Bees
  6. Girl Power
  7. Force de Fem
  8. The Matriarchy
  9. Lady Hive
  10. Rebel Girls
  11. Babe Bunch
  12. Ceiling Shatterers
  13. Honey Badgers
  14. The Cosmopolitans
  15. Mermaid to Be Friends

Soccer Team Names

  1. Happy Feet
  2. Pique Blinders
  3. Worldies
  4. Booters
  5. Goal United
  6. Sometimes Football
  7. Let's Cleat Up
  8. Keepers
  9. Beans on Post
  10. Headbangers
  11. No Train No Gain
  12. Kick Starters
  13. Ghoul Keepers
  14. Black and White Ballers
  15. The (city name) Fielders

READ THIS NEXT: 85 Funny Usernames for Everything Online.

Baseball Team Names

baseball player holding a ball in the dugout
Shutterstock / sirtravelalot
  1. Master Batters
  2. Pitch Please
  3. One Hit Wonders
  4. No Hit Sherlock
  5. Ace of Bases
  6. Bunt Force Trauma
  7. Sultans of Swing
  8. Homerunners
  9. The (city name) Strikers
  10. Friendly Innings
  11. Pitchers Full of Water
  12. Ballpark Figures
  13. The Greatest Show on Dirt
  14. Here Come The Runs
  15. One Pitch Wonders

Basketball Team Names

  1. Hot Shots
  2. LeBrontourage
  3. The (city name) Dunkers
  4. Basket Junkies
  5. Triple by Pass
  6. Flyers
  7. Mad Hops
  8. Travel Advisory
  9. Court Jesters
  10. Net n' Wild
  11. Free Foulin'
  12. Basketcases
  13. The Alley Oops
  14. Big Hoops

Hockey Team Names

  1. Hat Trick Heroes
  2. Street Fighters
  3. Slick Stick Handlers
  4. Flying Elbows
  5. Pucker Up
  6. Hockey Mountain High
  7. Buster Mcthunderstick
  8. Long Shots
  9. Cracking Up
  10. Padded Room People
  11. Mild Ice Crisis
  12. Hockey Balboa
  13. In Off-Ice
  14. "Eh" Games

Funny Team Names That Revolve Around Food

  1. Buffalo Wings
  2. Broccoli Spears
  3. Snack Collective
  4. Super Noodle Squad
  5. The Gouda Life
  6. True Grit
  7. Bacon Us Crazy
  8. Made With Red Wine
  9. Dinner Impossible
  10. The Cereal Killers
  11. The Impastas
  12. The Flaming Marshmallows
  13. Pure Leaf Foods
  14. Mint to Be Together
  15. Top Chops
  16. Kitchen Nightmares

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of funny team names, but be sure to check back in with us soon for more fun hacks! You can also sign up for our newsletter to enjoy similar kinds of content, as well as hit pieces on health, entertainment, and travel.

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Pre-made sandwiches in packages sitting in a fridge
    Pre-made sandwiches in packages sitting in a fridge
    Health

    Sandwiches, Yogurt, Muffins, and More Recalled

    The FDA issued the warning over Listeria concerns.

  • coworkers putting their hands together
    coworkers putting their hands together
    Smarter Living

    182 Funny Team Names for Every Occasion

    Smells like teen spirit.

  • Jerry Seinfeld on Seinfeld
    Jerry Seinfeld on Seinfeld
    Entertainment

    The Weirdest Classic TV Episodes

    You won't believe they actually aired.

  • Tina Louise in Gilligan's Island
    Tina Louise in Gilligan's Island
    Entertainment

    See Ginger from "Gilligan's Island" Now

    Tina Louise played the iconic role 50+ years ago.

  • The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Fall in Love
    The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Fall in Love
    Relationships

    The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Fall in Love

    It's in their nature to fall fast and hard.

  • Woman is sitting and putting on nude pantyhose at home
    Woman is sitting and putting on nude pantyhose at home
    Style

    5 Tips for Wearing Stockings If You're Over 60

    You'll never wonder "does this match" again.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group