85 Funny Usernames for Everything Online

Trying to sign up for a new platform but can't decide on what you want to go by? If you're looking for a more humorous angle, then don't worry—we've already done the legwork. Find the ultimate list of funny usernames below. Whether you're into online gaming, dating sites, or are simply looking to create a new social media profile, we've got you covered.

Not only will these funny username ideas help you communicate a bit more about your personality, but they're also sure to help you stand out from the crowd. After all, common names get boring. And in an increasingly crowded online environment, it never hurts to be memorable. So, check out the list of suggestions below, and don't be afraid to take a great idea from this website over to the next.

Why Choose a Funny Username?

Creating an online profile is a funny thing. It's you, kind of, but in a highly curated sense. Online identities allow us to present in ways we wish to be perceived and say the things we'd love to say in the real world, but can't, for one reason or another.

It can actually get a little dark, at times. Research confirms the anonymity we enjoy on the web often encourages bad behavior. It's called online toxic disinhibition, and it emboldens people to be meaner than they probably would be in person.

It's not all bad, though. These behaviors can also take a different swing. The benign disinhibition effect is also a thing, and it encourages folks to open up more freely to other users in the virtual community. This kind of environment often fosters genuine connections, and even friendships.

But even with that in mind, breaking the ice is never easy. Fortunately, these types of online exchanges offer an easy way around that: your username. Going by a funny name online allows you to communicate some of your personality right off the bat.

It also helps inform others in the community about what references you value and how your sense of humor syncs up with their own. And that stuff is pretty important to communicate, especially when marketing yourself to unfamiliar audiences.

How to Choose a Hilarious Username for Your Online Accounts

While we love coming up with clever usernames for our friends, we also support all attempts to get there on your own. Below, we've provided a few tips for how to come up with a funny username—one that's not only practical but also represents who you are and the people you want to attract.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Get Creative

Finding creative ways to channel your humor is key when it comes to finding the right username. The more unique, the more likely it is to get others laughing, and the easier it will be interacting with others online. And that type of originality doesn't just lend itself to first impressions. Similar to how we gravitate toward hard-to-guess passwords, your username can help ward off attempts to access your information in ways you wouldn't want happening.

Avoid Special Characters

I know, we just told you to get creative, and when working with limited keyword options, special characters might seem like an easy shortcut. But the problem is these characters can be hard for some folks to recreate or even remember. So while you might think they'll help you stand out, the more likely outcome is that they will make you harder to find.

Replace Vowels

There are a lot of people online. Like, billions of people. And that means there are a lot of ideas out there to compete with. Even if you put in the work and came up with something truly unique, it's possible that it's already been taken. In that case, try replacing the vowels with an "X" or a number. These variations aren't quite as likely to be used up. Some other popular substitutes include "VV" in place of "W, "S" instead of "Z," and"I" instead of "Y."

Keep It Clean (Enough)

The internet has a pretty high tolerance for R-rated content, but almost all sites have terms of use. Avoid using language that could be considered vulgar and offensive. Not only can this prevent you from accessing the site you want, but it can also turn people off. Instead of making new friends, you could end up walking away with a few new adversaries.

Funny Usernames for TikTok

DeathVader Kiss My Axe _Commando Dr_Cocktail Deadshot Geekstar in_jail_out_soon Speedy Gonzales Valid8Me The Entire Population of Texas FedoraTheExplorer YellowSnowman BadKarma Scream Handsome Banana TheAfterLife Itchy_And_Scratchy BreadPitt Something ben_affleck_is_an_ok_actor DM Me For Compliments hanging_with_my_gnomies bill_nye_the_russian_spy AskMeAboutYourGirl I was a Mistake Tinfoil Hat Man BadKarma

Funny Usernames for Instagram

AllGoodNamesRGone Crazy Cat Lady Reloading HairyPoppins Joe Not Exotic OP_rah BearGrills my_name_is_in_use Technophyle me_for_president username_copied Addison Rae of Sunshine Been There Done That over_the_lorrainebow do_not_leave_me shaquille_oatmeal FurReal Basic Beach Born Confused Beating_Hearts RuthlessSlayer thegodfatherpart Justin Case Cool_pineapple JohnDont

Funny Usernames for Your Dating Profile

SpeedingAndWinning i_killed_cupid YouShoot_IScore Too Old for This BeachWalksLongTalks No Feet Pics Reese_Withoutaspoon SinkingSwimmer BluesEyesOnly MusicMakesMeHappy SeekingSunsetsandSoulmates Thot Patrol NightInImIn google_me_now ShyEyes Coffee Lover BabeWithBrains LookingForMyInamorata I Can See Your Pixels Send Coins rejected_bachelor_contestant StarryEyedDreamer NYCNomad RevisitingRomance RoadTripAdventurer GlobeTrottieHottie HalfaSoul TheJackPot ForeverMore LifeIsACruise DreamChaser NaturalistByNature IAmMrPerfect

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of funny usernames, but be sure to check back in with us soon for more fun hacks!