120 Spring Instagram Captions to Spruce Up Your Feed

Spring is here, which means selfie season has officially begun. Whether you're celebrating an early getaway or simply enjoying the warmer weather, there's no shortage of reasons to post this time of year. Of course, on social media, your snaps are always best accompanied by the right caption. And while we applaud anyone who can come up with something all on their own, we also recognize that not everyone is up to the task, especially when your mind is otherwise occupied by just living life. That's why we've put together a comprehensive list of spring Instagram captions to adorn your seasonal photos. Read on for inspiration!

Short Spring Captions

I've got spring fever. Let your dreams blossom. Oh, sweet spring. Basking in that spring feeling. Spring bliss. There's so much hope in a little flower. Beauty in bloom. Spring (Mother Earth's version). I was made for sunny days. Sunshine is the best medicine. Don't stop be-leafing. Springtime splendor. It's a blue-sky day. Spring thyme. Do your thing, spring.

Cute Spring Captions for Friends

Bless our nest. You're my best bud. Just me and my little sprouts. Catch us amongst the wildflowers. If you were a flower, I'd pick you. I only go where the sunshine takes me. A blooming good time. Time for a garden party. Blossoming with love and joy. Rose before bros. Dance among the dandelions. You can find us frolicking in the fields. Time for new spring adventures. Living life in full bloom. Girls just wanna have sun.

Spring Instagram Captions From Songs

"I see trees of green, red roses, too. I see them bloom for me and you." — "What a Wonderful World," Louis Armstrong "Someday we'll find the love 'cause after the storm's when the flowers bloom." — "After The Storm," Kali Uchis ft. Tyler, The Creator & Bootsy Collins "How I wish I could come back as a flower." — "Ai No, Sono," Stevie Wonder "Clover blooms in the fields. Spring breaks loose, the time is near." — "Ivy," Taylor Swift "Let the rain fall down and wake my dreams." — "Come Clean," Hilary Duff "When you're with me, baby, the skies will be blue for all my life." — "Happy Together," The Turtles "Once there was a thing called spring when the world was writing verses like yours and mine." — "Spring Is Here," Ella Fitzgerald "You belong among the wildflowers. You belong somewhere close to me." — "Wildflowers," Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers "When life becomes too fast, I find relief at last, out in the country." — "Out in the Country," Three Dog Night "Three little birds sat on my window, and they told me I don't need to worry." — "Put Your Records On," Corinne Bailey Rae "I'm gonna soak up the sun. I'm gonna tell everyone to lighten up." — "Soak Up the Sun," Sheryl Crow "I got a pocket, got a pocketful of sunshine." — "Pocketful of Sunshine," Natasha Bedingfield "The frozen mountain dreams of April's melting streams. How crystal clear it seems. You must believe in spring." — "You Must Believe in Spring," Barbra Streisand "Sun is shinin' in the sky. There ain't a cloud in sight." — "Mr. Blue Sky," Electric Light Orchestra "Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue. And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true." — "Over The Rainbow," Judy Garland

Spring Captions Inspired by Flowers

Flower power. We were mint for spring. Peony for your thoughts? Petal to the metal. Kale mary. Not even the daisies can describe how flowery I feel. Grow your own garden. Talk dirt to me. OK, bloomer. What in carnation? Petal szn. Hosta la vista, baby. My favorite color is flowers. Certified plant lady. Fresh as a daisy.

Funny Spring Captions

I'm so glad cold season is over so allergy season can begin. Say aloe to my little friend. New beginnings, same me. Nothing lasts forever. Not even winter. So excited for spring, I wet my plants. Last bud not least. Succ it. I was mermaid for spring. I'm planting myself right here. Time to spring break out all my sundresses. I'm no spring chicken. Only wearing flower patterns from now on. I'm sorry for the things I said to you when it was winter. I know I need to leave the house but I forgot how. Pollen: When flowers can't keep it in their pants.

Spring Quote Captions

"A flower blossoms for its own joy." — Oscar Wilde "No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn." — Hal Borland "Blossom by blossom, the spring begins." — Algernon Charles Swinburne "The earth laughs in flowers." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "That is one good thing about this world… there are always sure to be more springs." — L.M. Montgomery "Always it's spring and everyone's in love and flowers pick themselves." — E.E. Cummings "If people did not love one another, I really don't see what use there would be in having any spring." — Victor Hugo "The promise of spring's arrival is enough to get anyone through the bitter winter." — Jen Selinsky "Spring is nature's way of saying, 'Let's party!'" — Robin Williams "Where flowers bloom so does hope." — Lady Bird Johnson "The earth laughs in flowers." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat." — Laura Ingalls Wilder "You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep spring from coming." — Pablo Neruda "Spring is when life's alive in everything." — Christina Rossetti "There's always been a rainbow hangin' over your head." — Kacey Musgraves

Best Spring Captions From Movies

"If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden." — The Secret Garden "She'll walk with springtime wherever she goes." — Sleeping Beauty "It would be a shame to miss New York in the spring." ― You've Got Mail "My, what beautiful blossoms we have this year. But look, this one's late. But I'll bet that when it blooms, it will be the most beautiful of all." — Mulan "Can you die of happiness?" — Pride & Prejudice "Life's a garden, dig it? You make it work for you. You never give up, man. That's my philosophy." — Joe Dirt "For us, there is no spring. Just the wind that smells fresh before the storm." — Conan the Barbarian "It's the first day of spring. Only 274 days left until winter." — Over The Hedge "Love is eternal spring in an eternal garden." — Gigi "Tra, la, la, la, la. Spring is in the air, and I'm a flower with nothing interesting to say." — A Bug's Life "Do you suppose she's a wildflower?" — Alice in Wonderland "Some people are worth melting for." — Frozen "Spring is the time for love." — My Little Chickadee "It was a beautiful spring day, a tedious time of the year for bachelors." — 101 Dalmatians "Some day when spring is here, we'll find our love anew." ― Snow White

Instagram Captions for Cold Spring Weather

This hot-and-cold weather is the reason I have trust issues. April showers bring May flowers. The temperature can only go up from here. I've used so many tissues, it's snot funny. Flowers bloom after rain falls. Just chilling. It's supposed to be barefoot season. Thank you for not playing with my emotions as much as this March weather is. Spring: Warm today, cold tomorrow. Wake me up when it's summer. "Despite the forecast, live like it's spring." — Lilly Pulitzer "In the spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours." — Mark Twain "It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold. When it is summer in the light and winter in the cold." — Charles Dickens "I love the smell of rain and growing things." — Serina Hernandez "Spring is when you feel like whistling, even with a shoe full of slush." — Doug Larson

