Taylor Swift's Rep Makes Rare Comment Slamming "Insane" Marriage Rumors

Taylor Swift has faced countless rumors during her time in the spotlight, and they often either go unaddressed by her team or are only referenced in songs years later. But this time, her representative is shutting the gossip down. On Thursday, Nov. 30, the singer's publicist, Tree Paine, responded to a claim that Swift was secretly married to her ex Joe Alwyn prior to their breakup, which came after six years together. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Paine called the rumor "insane."

On Thursday, the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi posted several anonymous messages from people questioning the timeline of Swift's breakup with Alwyn—or at least the stability of their relationship—given the streaming release of her song, "You're Losing Me."

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Swift's collaborator Jack Antonoff recently posted on Instagram that the song was written in December 2021. Since fans believe the song to be a breakup track about Alwyn, it made them question whether the two had actually split long before the news became public. It was reported that they broke up in April of this year.

Alongside one such message about the breakup and the song, DeuxMoi wrote, "She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a 'marriage' by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal." The account continued, "I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a [expletive] what she does!!!!! I'm sorry she didn't tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn't sing about something doesn't mean it didn't happen!!!"

In response, Paine shared a screenshot of DeuxMoi's Instagram post on X and wrote, "Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

DeuxMoi shot back at Paine, "Well I make zero dollars from lying… can publicists say the same?" (As noted by Page Six, the anonymous creator of the account published a book and has a podcast.) They continued, "Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain and trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor." (The reference to the "what just happened" may be about the death of Swift fan Ana Clare Benevides Machado after she attended Swift's Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 17.)

DeuxMoi regularly posts celebrity gossip and blind items. Their Instagram bio reads, "some statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed. this account does not claim information published is based in fact."

This isn't the first time there has been speculation about whether Alwyn and Swift got married when they were together. They faced both marriage and engagement rumors during their relationship. In April, Page Six reported that a source said the idea that they got married or had a ceremony was "fully not true."

A few months after her split from the actor was made public, Swift entered into a highly publicized relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce. The two were first reported to be seeing each other in September.

