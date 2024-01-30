Viral Video Claims to Show Proof Super Bowl Is Rigged

Between the catchy commercials and delicious football-shaped finger foods, you don't have to be a sports fan to enjoy the Super Bowl. But this year, it's estimated that an additional 2 to 17 million people will tune into the big game on Feb. 11 to watch Taylor Swift cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, when his team goes up against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

There's no denying that the country-turned-pop music trailblazer has had a positive influence on the Chiefs' football season and the NFL in general. According to The Hollywood Reporter, when Swift attended her second Chiefs game on Oct. 1, Sunday Night Football saw an increase of two million female viewers.

Demographics aside, Swifities and social media users have been saying for quite some time that it would be in the NFL's best interest for the Chiefs to make it to football's biggest stage—and it's even drummed up a few conspiracy theories.

According to a viral TikTok video, one such theory is that the Super Bowl logo colors "predict" which two teams will play against one another. For example, in 2022, "the reddish-orange of the Bengals and the yellow hue from the Rams was in the logo," reported Sports Illustrated. It happened again in 2023, leading many sports enthusiasts to believe the Super Bowl is rigged.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

However, the theory was debunked this year, as neither the Chiefs nor the 49ers feature the purple color from the logo. However, it should be noted that the Baltimore Ravens, who lost to the Chiefs in last weekend's AFC Championship game, do use purple as their main color. And some football fans are saying that there was a last-minute switch of who would "win" the Super Bowl.

In another TikTok video before last weekend's Championship games, someone in Vancouver said the local news station released the Super Bowl LVIII script that included the two teams who would be playing—the 49ers and the Ravens.

Another person has now taken to TikTok to share a similar experience she had. On Jan. 27, again before the Championship games, Alyssa Renee (@alyssarenee001) was grocery shopping when she came across football-themed cookie cakes at her local supermarket that showcased logos for the 49ers and Ravens.

"Guys? Does nobody else think that's weird" Alyssa says in the video, panning over the stacks of cookie cakes.

As it turns out, many of her followers thought this was further proof that the Super Bowl is fixed.

"They had to change who was playing because we figured out it was rigged," one user wrote.

Another said, "my conspiracy theory is that they saw everyone making their predictions so they switched it up a little lol."

And yet one more commenter added, "Plot twist: They're flipping the script today bc they got exposed…"

Of course, others offered another possible explanation for the cookie cakes: "They played on Christmas. Possibly left overs from then?" asked one TikToker.

Fans can tune into Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS or stream the game on Paramount+ or the CBS Sports app.